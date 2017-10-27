Indian Super League

‘We value life more after Chape crash’: Delhi Dynamos’ Paulinho Dias

The defensive midfielder played for the ill-fated Brazilian club for a period of two years and was instrumental in their promotion to the top division.

by 
Delhi Dynamos Media

It’s not very often that footballers thank the almighty when it comes to their contracts being terminated. Paulinho Dias’ first reaction when he hears the word ‘Chapecoense’ is to thank his lucky stars with a gesture to the skies.

“I remember that day clearly. I was in Curitiba (the capital of the Brazilian state of Parana) when the news broke. I woke up very early, at 5.30 in the morning and couldn’t believe what I was seeing. I knew 20 of those guys (on the plane). I thought I was dreaming,” he recollects.

The 29-year old joined Chape back when they were in the Brazilian Serie C, the third division, in 2012. It has been quite a journey for the graduate from the Cruzeiro academy, who enjoyed two successive promotions with Chapecoense.

He has happy memories of the club. “Most important for me is the fact that they were a small club and I know the amount of hardships they had to conquer to get to the first division.”

When prodded further about Chape and the nature of the club, Paulinho explains, “They are more of a community run club, where everyone is very familiar with each other. All the players are very close to the general public and wherever I went, people knew me.”

Paulinho training with the Dynamos.
Paulinho training with the Dynamos.

On the 28th of November last year, a chartered flight carrying the entire first team of Chapecoense crashed in Colombia, as only six of the 77 passengers onboard, including three players survived.

Dias says he’s proud of the club which was on its way to the first leg of the Copa Sudamerica clash against Atletico National. It would have been apt to have termed it a fairytale, had Chape played and won, having risen from the third division to winners of a continental competition in four years.

“I was going to play with them in the first division but the coach froze me out. The president wanted me and I wanted to stay with them. In the end, we decided to mutually terminate the contract,” says Paulinho, who made 47 appearances for Chape, scoring four goals in the process.

The defensive midfielder would then link up with current Dynamos head coach Miguel Angel Portugal at Atletico Paranaense, where he would be under contract till 2017, till the Dynamos swooped in for his signature.

Play

For the season, Dias hopes that the newly-formed Dynamos team can reach the play-offs under Portugal. His mind, however, drifts back to the day that he describes as the day that ‘football was paralysed’ in Brazil.

“I was driving later on in the day and we were in the middle of traffic. I was thinking about the incident and inadvertently stopped. The police even gave me a ticket for it,” says Paulinho.

Since the day, he has gone back to meet with the widows of his friends to share their grief, “Football is a way of life in Brazil but it had stopped. Everybody was sad, including the rest of the players. It’s surreal to imagine... the footballing community, we all have the same routine, travel in airplanes and stop for games.”

“Tournaments were stopped to honour them. I went to visit the families, to show them we’re with them, that life continues. My wife, Catelin, she is still in Brazil and interacts with the other wives. It is difficult for families who are without their husbands.”

For Paulinho, the crash has provided a new perspective to life beyond football in it’s aftermath, “We value lives more. Wives, kids, the need to be in contact with the family and the urge to be with them is stronger. Why? Because life can go in any direction at any given point of time.”

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Your home’s air quality is probably twenty times worse compared to the WHO standard

Here’s what you can do about it.

Shutterstock and Pixabay

While the deplorable state of air quality in Indian cities is well known, indoor air quality does not usually come up in the umpteen discussions on pollution. Indoor air pollution is caused by the release and suspension of pollutants indoors in homes, offices etc. It can be just as harmful to health, as it tends to be more concentrated than the air outdoors.

The indoor air pollutants most commonly found in urban India emerge from seemingly harmless day-to-day activities. Invisible volatile organic compounds (VOCs), for example, are released by perfumes, paints, heated plastics, household cleaners, carpets, furniture etc. Upholstery, especially, acts as a trap for VOCs and PM2.5 (fine particulate matter). Long-term exposure to VOCs is known to be detrimental to health - effects range from eye and throat irritation to damage to liver, kidneys and central nervous system.

Living particles (dust mites, mould, mildew, airborne bacteria, pet dander etc.) too permeate the indoor environment. Coupled with tobacco smoke, they are among the major triggers of asthma in children. From mould on shower curtains, pillows, blankets, stuffed animals to pet hair on carpets and floors, these asthma triggers can be found everywhere.

Any and every household product that releases emissions of some kind is potentially polluting. Cooking equipment like a gas stove, for example, can release carbon monoxide and nitrogen dioxide as by-products - common complaints associated with the two are headaches, sustained fatigue and inflammation eyes, nose and throat. Even broken CFLs and tube lights emit small amounts of mercury, a known neurotoxin.

The prospect of tackling indoor pollution can sound intimidating to homeowners. However, there are steps you can take today to help mitigate the levels of indoor pollution in your house. Proper ventilation, regular cleaning of AC filters and adjustment of humidity levels can help reduce the density of pollutants. If your home houses elderly parents, young kids, expecting mothers, someone with a respiratory ailment or even pets whose dander could aggravate health problems, it is essential that you invest in an air purifier. Honeywell’s Air Touch range of air purifiers employ a three-stage purification process which can remove more than 99% of indoor pollutants - including fine pollutants such as PM2.5 (particulate matter). This is crucial because with the daily household activities such as cooking, cleaning and so on, the PM2.5 levels can go up to as much as 500, while the WHO standard cites 25 to be the ideal upper limit. Honeywell’s Air Touch range is comprised of air purifiers that do not release ozone (known to worsen respiratory conditions) as a by-product. One of the products, Air Touch I8 specifically, comes with a real time PM2.5 display that helps you monitor the quality of air you are breathing. You can see the air quality improving as the purifier does its job. Most importantly, the technology is certified from the Indian Medical Academy for preventive health and is recommended for Indian homes by them. To see just how Honeywell’s air purifiers can put you at ease, watch the video below.

Play

To learn more about the technology behind Honeywell’s air purifiers and the range of products on offer, click here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Honeywell and not by the Scroll editorial team.