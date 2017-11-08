Data check: Mumbai’s Ranji Trophy dominance explained in four charts

India’s most successful domestic cricket team will play its 500th Ranji Trophy match on Thursday.
Mumbai has produced some of the sport’s greatest talents like Sunil Gavaskar, Sachin Tendulkar, Polly Umrigar, Vinod Kambli, Wasim Jaffer and more recently Ajinkya Rahane. As a team, they hold the most enviable records at the Ranji Trophy and since 1934 have lost only 26 matches.
They’ve drawn 231 and won 242 matches.
The biggest casualty of their dominance has been the Saurashtra team who have never won a single Ranji match against Mumbai despite 54 attempts.
Their biggest opponents, Gujarat, Baroda and Maharastra have all played 62 matches against Mumbai. None have them have registered more than four wins.
Largely, their dominance can be attributed to a perennially talented batting line up that has produced India’s best batsmen.
Three seasons by Mumbai batsmen truly stand out. Rusi Modi in 1944, Wasim Jaffer in 2008 and Shreyas Iyer in 2015.
Modi was the first batsman to score more than a thousands in a season, a record that remained unbroken till 1988 when Tamil Nadu batsman Woorkeri Raman inched past. But Modi’s season is arguably the greatest piece of batting prowess at the tournament. He played only five matches, the lowest among all batsman who’ve scored more than thousand runs scoring at an average of nearly 202.
Perhaps only VVS Laxman’s 1999 season is a close rival. He scored nearly 1,500 runs in nine matches at an average of 109.
Jaffer and Iyer too had record breaking seasons. To date, Iyer is only second to Laxman for runs scored a single season. Jaffer’s 2008 saw four centuries including a triple century against a strong Saurashtra team. The Mumbai opener (who now plays for Vidharbha) is the most decorated Ranji Trophy batsman in history with over 10,000 runs and 32 centuries.
Mumbai’s batting prowess has also enabled it to pile on the runs. In the 499 games they’ve played, they’ve scored 500 runs or more a staggering 109 times. This effectively puts the game out of reach for most of their opponents.
This run scoring habit is a winning formula because Mumbai’s Ranji team is alarmingly successful. They’ve been in 46 Ranji finals and have won the tournament 41 times. Their closest competitor Karnataka have taken home the trophy only eight times.
Between 1959 to 1977, they won 18 out of 19 Ranji trophys, 15 in succession. Perhaps their most prosperous period as a team.
So as Mumbai steps out to play its 500th Ranji match, the weight of history is upon them. Playing Baroda, a team that has won four Ranji matches against Mumbai—the highest number of wins tied with Tamil Nadu, their toughest test is probably yet to come.
Why do Gujaratis eat sweet-ish food, or Maharashtrians like coarse rotis? And what is Chettinad masala?
The fascinating answer lies in breaking down Indian food to its most basic ingredients.
Indian cuisine is a meta-identity, formed by the coming together of ‘mini-cuisines’ from all over the country. Consequently, it inspires extreme emotions from people who have grown up eating spectacular home food staple to their place of origin. It isn’t unusual to find a Tamilian despair over lack of decent sambar in Delhi or a UP purist scoffing at fast food kebabs. Exploring the various influences and ingredients in Indian food makes for a fascinating (and long) journey.
In Gujarat, familiar offerings such as kadhi and daal tend to have a comparatively sweet flavour due to the reliance on jaggery to counter the saltiness that permeates the coastal state. For balance, some coastal ingredients are used as seasoning, especially lime, tamarind and kokum - a plant native to the Western Ghats. Kokum also features in the Konkani cuisines of Goa and coastal Maharashtra. Sol kadhi, a uniquely Konkan twist on the conventional kadhi comes loaded with sour kokum. In Varadi cuisine, found in the Vidarbha district of Maharashtra, the unique goda masala rules along with bhakri - a coarser roti made of jowar, bajra and other millets found in this dry, drought-prone region.
In Rajasthan, the cuisine has developed to help sustain oneself in the inhospitable climate. In the desert belt (Jaisalmer, Barmer and Bikaner), milk, buttermilk and ghee are given noticeable preference in cooking methods over the scarcely available water. Oil-based dishes and use of chillies as seasoning are still prevalent as they reduce the need of water and preservatives.
In Madhya Pradesh, the fiery Malwa cuisine of the erstwhile kingdom of Malwa still survives. With a legacy rooted in the royal kitchens of Indore, Gwalior and Ratlam, this cuisine is rich in ingredients such as saffron, nuts and dried fruits. The Afghani influences grow stronger as one approaches the Bhopal region and find their peak in the Mughlai cuisine of the northern plains. This cuisine derives its richness from dried fruits and nuts and aromatic spices such as nutmeg.
Further north, the pahari cuisine of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand makes extensive use of lentils, rice and pulses in their meat preparations as fruits and vegetables are not widely available. Kashmiri cuisine, meanwhile, is marked by the ample use of spices like cinnamon, cardamom, cloves and saffron, which is native to the region.
As one moves to the east, rice begins to dominate the plate. In Bengal, the use of panchphoron – a collection of white cumin, mustard, fennel and fenugreek seeds - is almost sacrosanct. Sweets - the biggest culinary export of eastern India - are mostly made using milk and dairy products. Exotic vegetables such as dhekia, the citrusy fragrance of lime and lemon and the sweet smell of native rice species make Assamese dishes taste quite distinct from its neighbours’.
Turning south, one can catch the aroma of a variety of spices. Andhra cuisine, believed to be among the hottest in the country, makes extensive use of chillies, tamarind and coconut. The neighbouring Telangana, in comparison, shows more Mughlai influences. The Chettinad cuisine of Tamil Nadu keeps up the fiery trend with its Chettinad masala - made of locally found spices such as milagai (red chillies), star anise, fennel, bay leaf etc.
Kerala’s cuisine, as one would expect from the Land of Spices, makes considerable use of black pepper, cardamom, clove, ginger, and cinnamon. Tamarind is frequently used in north Kerala, where sour sauces and gravies are highly popular. Grown in abundance, coconut is used as a thickening and flavouring agent, while rice and tapioca are the main starchy ingredients in Malabari cuisine of coastal Kerala.
As we circumnavigate India looking for culinary influences, a set of common ingredients appears again and again. Staples like rice, atta and daal as well as spices like chilli, pepper, cardamom and ginger are combined in multiple ways for diverse results. Golden Harvest now brings to Indians all over the country these fresh and truly Indian ingredients that will enable anyone to capture the essence of home in their cooking, no matter where in the country they may be. As a Rs 1000+crore brand from Future Consumer Ltd., Golden Harvest understands like no one else that that there is no feeling like that of bhar pet pyaar i.e. a full stomach, satisfied with the food you love, made with love. Available at all Big Bazaar, Easyday, Nilgiris and Foodhall stores, the Golden Harvest range comprises 70 varieties of rice (basmati, sona masoori, ambemohar and more), 10 varieties of chillies and chilli powders, 40 different spices, 25 kinds of flours, 50 varieties of pulses, 25 varieties of other cereals and 20 kinds of sugar, salt and jaggery! Fancy Hyderabadi Biryani or pulao, Punjabi dal or sambhar, Golden Harvest has all you need to cook up a feast.
Be it seasoning, tempering, stuffing or garnishing, you can get the right ingredients from Golden Harvest’s range for that elusive homely taste that leaves you feeling full and satisfied. For beautiful stories of bhar pet pyaar in action and mouth watering pictures and videos of food, check out Golden Harvest on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. Explore the mind-boggling variety of Indian culinary ingredients with Golden Harvest, here.
This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Golden Harvest and not by the Scroll editorial team.