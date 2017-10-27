New Zealand in India

Virat Kohli stays on top in latest T20I rankings, Pakistan become world No 1

The Indian captain scored 104 runs in the T20I series to guide India to a 2-1 win over New Zealand.

by 
Prashant Bhoot / BCCI / SPORTZPICS

India captain Virat Kohli consolidated his position at the top of the table, while openers Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan moved up in the latest ICC T20I rankings released on Wednesday.

Kohli scored 104 runs in the T20I series to guide India to a 2-1 win over New Zealand and it has helped him strengthen his top position. He gained 13 points and increased the gap with Australia’s Aaron Finch to 40 points.

Sharma and Dhawan who scored 93 and 87 runs in the three-match series moved up three places to 21st and 20 places to 45th respectively.

The Indian bowlers to moved in the right direction are pace bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar (up two places to 26th), leg- spinner Yuzvendra Chahal (up 22 places to 30th) and left-arm spinner Axar Patel (up 17 places to 62nd).

In the team rankings, India have gained three points from the series but remain behind England on decimal points, in fifth place.

New Zealand, however, have ceded the top place to Pakistan (124) after they slipped from 125 to 120 points, following their 1-2 loss in the series.

New Zealand bowlers Ish Sodhi and Trent Boult have made noteworthy gains in the ICC T20I Player Rankings.

Sodhi’s five wickets in the series have lifted him five places to the top-10 for the first time in his career.

Left-arm pace bowler Boult, who grabbed six wickets including a haul of 4/34 in the second match in Rajkot which his side won by 40 runs, has reached a career-best 16th position after moving up 14 slots.

Colin Munro is a major gainer among batsmen, gaining four places to reach 12th position after scoring 123 runs in the series including an unbeaten 109 in Rajkot.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Your home’s air quality is probably twenty times worse compared to the WHO standard

Here’s what you can do about it.

Shutterstock and Pixabay

While the deplorable state of air quality in Indian cities is well known, indoor air quality does not usually come up in the umpteen discussions on pollution. Indoor air pollution is caused by the release and suspension of pollutants indoors in homes, offices etc. It can be just as harmful to health, as it tends to be more concentrated than the air outdoors.

The indoor air pollutants most commonly found in urban India emerge from seemingly harmless day-to-day activities. Invisible volatile organic compounds (VOCs), for example, are released by perfumes, paints, heated plastics, household cleaners, carpets, furniture etc. Upholstery, especially, acts as a trap for VOCs and PM2.5 (fine particulate matter). Long-term exposure to VOCs is known to be detrimental to health - effects range from eye and throat irritation to damage to liver, kidneys and central nervous system.

Living particles (dust mites, mould, mildew, airborne bacteria, pet dander etc.) too permeate the indoor environment. Coupled with tobacco smoke, they are among the major triggers of asthma in children. From mould on shower curtains, pillows, blankets, stuffed animals to pet hair on carpets and floors, these asthma triggers can be found everywhere.

Any and every household product that releases emissions of some kind is potentially polluting. Cooking equipment like a gas stove, for example, can release carbon monoxide and nitrogen dioxide as by-products - common complaints associated with the two are headaches, sustained fatigue and inflammation eyes, nose and throat. Even broken CFLs and tube lights emit small amounts of mercury, a known neurotoxin.

The prospect of tackling indoor pollution can sound intimidating to homeowners. However, there are steps you can take today to help mitigate the levels of indoor pollution in your house. Proper ventilation, regular cleaning of AC filters and adjustment of humidity levels can help reduce the density of pollutants. If your home houses elderly parents, young kids, expecting mothers, someone with a respiratory ailment or even pets whose dander could aggravate health problems, it is essential that you invest in an air purifier. Honeywell’s Air Touch range of air purifiers employ a three-stage purification process which can remove more than 99% of indoor pollutants - including fine pollutants such as PM2.5 (particulate matter). This is crucial because with the daily household activities such as cooking, cleaning and so on, the PM2.5 levels can go up to as much as 500, while the WHO standard cites 25 to be the ideal upper limit. Honeywell’s Air Touch range is comprised of air purifiers that do not release ozone (known to worsen respiratory conditions) as a by-product. One of the products, Air Touch I8 specifically, comes with a real time PM2.5 display that helps you monitor the quality of air you are breathing. You can see the air quality improving as the purifier does its job. Most importantly, the technology is certified from the Indian Medical Academy for preventive health and is recommended for Indian homes by them. To see just how Honeywell’s air purifiers can put you at ease, watch the video below.

Play

To learn more about the technology behind Honeywell’s air purifiers and the range of products on offer, click here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Honeywell and not by the Scroll editorial team.