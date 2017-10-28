Supreme Court to hear plea over AIFF president Praful Patel’s election case on Friday

On November 10, the Supreme Court will hear a plea by All India Football Federation (AIFF) challenging the Delhi High Court (HC) verdict setting aside Praful Patel as the president of the sports body, reported PTI.
AIFF’s counsel mentioned the matter before a bench comprising Justices J Chelameswar and S Abdul Nazeer and sought a stay on the HC’s October 31 order, which had also appointed former Chief Election Commissioner SY Quraishi as the administrator-cum-returning officer to conduct fresh elections for the sport body. The counsel sought urgent listing of the matter contending that AIFF has to bid for hosting the Fifa Under-20 World Cup and the last date to submit the bid was November 14.
“The high court had set aside the election of AIFF committee. We are seeking a stay on it (high court’s order). Under the Fifa Rules, a country is recognised only if there is an elected body and if there is no elected body, a country is derecognised by the Fifa,” the AIFF counsel told the bench.
The HC had set aside the election of Patel as the president of the sports body observing that the AIFF Rules were in breach of the National Sports Code and Model Guidelines. The HC directed that fresh elections should be held in accordance with the model guidelines. It had said the administrator should conduct the polls by resolving the issue of disaffiliation of members/units of AIFF as on November 30, 2016 and preparing the electoral list within a month by giving two-week notice to the parties.
The high court had said that till the elections are conducted and the results declared in consonance with the National Sports Code and in compliance with its directions, the AIFF should not make any new financial commitments, except with the administrator’s prior approval.