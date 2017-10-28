‘One of India’s greatest ever across sports’: Twitter marvels at Mary Kom’s comeback

Soon after Mary Kom completed a fairytale comeback to clinch gold in the Asian Championship at Ho Chi Min, the folks on Twitter pointed out 2017 has been one of Indian sport’s memorable years: The country has tasted massive success in badminton, tennis, cricket, hockey and now, boxing.

Such is the weight of Mary Kom’s achievement that India winning six other medals in Vietnam – five bronze and one silver – quietly slipped under the radar. This was the fifth time that the Manipuri has won an Asian Championship gold. She is also a five-time World Champion and an Olympic bronze medallist.

Following her win, the 34-year-old was quick to point out that many had written her off after a tame early exit in the 2016 World Championships, a result that also meant that she missed out on the Rio Olympics. Almost 18 months later, the pugilist once again showed that she has plenty left in the tank.

The folks on social media couldn’t stop raving about Mary Kom’s latest feat:

One of a kind, indeed!