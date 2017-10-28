TENNIS

ATP Finals: Roger Federer paired with rising star Alexander Zverev in draw

Federer will also face Marin Cilic and Jack Sock in the Boris Becker group.

by 
Pierre Fortier/ Tennis Canada/ Rogers Cup

Six-time champion Roger Federer will face rising star Alexander Zverev at the ATP Finals in London after they were placed in the same group on Wednesday while Rafael Nadal headlines the other section.

Federer, 36, looking to crown a remarkable year in which he has lost just four matches following a return from a lengthy lay-off, will also face former US Open champion Marin Cilic and American Jack Sock in the Boris Becker group.

Nadal’s opponents in the Pete Sampras group are Dominic Thiem, Grigor Dimitrov and David Goffin, with the Spanish world number one looking to win his first ATP Finals trophy. Nadal pulled out of last week’s Paris Masters before his quarter-final with a knee injury, placing his participation in London in doubt.

Federer has won seven titles this season including the Australian Open and Wimbledon, but lost out on the year-end number one ranking to his long-time rival Nadal. Germany’s Zverev, 20, has rocketed to third in the world rankings after an impressive year in which he has won five titles, including beating Federer in the final of the Rogers Cup Masters event in Montreal.

The ATP Finals, starting on Sunday, are the year-end climax to the men’s professional tennis season, featuring the world’s best eight qualified singles players and doubles teams. Players compete for rankings points throughout the season in a bid to earn one of the eight coveted berths.

Played using a round-robin format at The O2 in London, each participant plays three matches as they compete for a berth in the knockout semi-finals.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

A rare glimpse into how Aarushi Talwar’s parents dealt with her loss and why the case remains unsolved

Nupur and Rajesh Talwar walked out of Dasna Jail this month after four years in jail

In the summer of 2008, the Aarushi – Hemraj double-murder case sent shockwaves across the country. The case involved a handful of suspects and the initial stories that linked each suspect with the murder were as convincing as the next. However, the media frenzy that followed eventually made it difficult to differentiate between the investigation findings and mere speculation.

Meanwhile, the investigation of the case became increasingly difficult with conflicting findings and pieces of evidence. The prime suspects from the start of the investigation were Aarushi’s parents Nupur and Rajesh Talwar. Once the state government handed over the case to the CBI, however, several other associates of Aarushi’s parents were arrested and had to undergo lie-detector and narco-analysis tests.

The next turning point in the case came when in 2013, the CBI trial court stated that Aarushi’s parents were guilty of both the murders ‘beyond reasonable doubt’. Investigators alleged that her parents killed Aarushi in a fit of rage when they found her with Hemraj, their domestic servant, in an “objectionable” situation. Facing a life sentence and a possible death penalty, the couple began their time in Dasna Jail.

As the interest in the case in the media and public was dwindling, another crucial moment arrived on 12th October 2017. The Allahabad High Court acquitted the Talwars in the 2008 murders. The court claimed that the chain of evidence presented was inconclusive, noting that all circumstantial evidence did not tally to prove the couple guilty.

Thus, after nearly 10 years and the involvement of various investigating agencies, the Aarushi-Hemraj case, to this day, remains unsolved.

In an exclusive interview with Hotstar, the recently released couple, Nupur and Rajesh Talwar, open-up about their time in jail, the moment their appeal was accepted and their supporters who stood by them. Teary-eyed yet firm, the couple speak about coping with the loss of their daughter, the challenge of integrating back into the society that lies ahead of them and why the murder remains unsolved. The entire interview can be seen here.

Play

For more such exclusive content, log on to Hotstar, India’s largest premium streaming platform with more than 1,00,000 hours of drama and movies in 9 languages and coverage of every major global sporting event. The Hotstar Premium service showcases the best TV Shows, movies and sporting events from around the world, including Emmy Award winning shows such as Veep, Game of Thrones and Silicon Valley. To sign up for Hotstar Premium, click here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Hotstar and not by the Scroll editorial team.