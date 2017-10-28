International Cricket

David Warner is the danger man to watch out for, says Stuart Broad ahead of Ashes

The pacer also acknowledged that teams needed characters like the Australian opener to make them great.

by 
MUNIR UZ ZAMAN/AFP

England paceman Stuart Broad has pinpointed David Warner as Australia’s danger man in the Ashes series, while admitting a begrudging respect for his aggressive mentality.

The pugnacious opener fired up the tourists last month by comparing playing against England to “war” and said he planned to take “some sort of hatred” into the Tests, which start in Brisbane on November 23.

Broad said Warner, known for his fiery nature on the field, was a perennial danger.

“I think someone like Warner you’ve got to try bowl a lot of balls at him with the new ball, because it’s your best chance of getting him out,” he told the Sydney Morning Herald Thursday.

“(But) you have to have a plan B, and with someone like Warner you have to go to plan B quicker than a lot of other batters.”

While captain Joe Root said before leaving England that Warner’s comparison to war was “extreme”, veteran Broad acknowledged teams needed characters like him to make them great.

“He’s someone that drives teams forward,” Broad said of Warner.

“He’s one of those blokes who is not that enjoyable to play against, but if he’s in your team you love him.

“You have characters like that in most successful sports teams, don’t you?

“Someone who if he’s in the field, will stay in the battle, looking someone in the eye all the time, keep his bowlers moving ... someone who can take the game away from you quickly.”

He said these were the type of players he likes to face, “the sort of guys who spur you on”.

“You know that if you get it wrong to him he can hurt you, but it’s also extremely exciting if you get him out.”

Broad also sees prolific Australia captain Steve Smith, the top batsman in the world, as another player who needs to be toppled early, admitting he was tough to bowl at.

“He’s got huge scoring areas from straight, so I think we have to look for his outside edge up until day three,” he said.

“And then if the pitches start going slightly up and down or crack like the Gabba can do ... you can bring lbw in.”

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

A rare glimpse into how Aarushi Talwar’s parents dealt with her loss and why the case remains unsolved

Nupur and Rajesh Talwar walked out of Dasna Jail this month after four years in jail

In the summer of 2008, the Aarushi – Hemraj double-murder case sent shockwaves across the country. The case involved a handful of suspects and the initial stories that linked each suspect with the murder were as convincing as the next. However, the media frenzy that followed eventually made it difficult to differentiate between the investigation findings and mere speculation.

Meanwhile, the investigation of the case became increasingly difficult with conflicting findings and pieces of evidence. The prime suspects from the start of the investigation were Aarushi’s parents Nupur and Rajesh Talwar. Once the state government handed over the case to the CBI, however, several other associates of Aarushi’s parents were arrested and had to undergo lie-detector and narco-analysis tests.

The next turning point in the case came when in 2013, the CBI trial court stated that Aarushi’s parents were guilty of both the murders ‘beyond reasonable doubt’. Investigators alleged that her parents killed Aarushi in a fit of rage when they found her with Hemraj, their domestic servant, in an “objectionable” situation. Facing a life sentence and a possible death penalty, the couple began their time in Dasna Jail.

As the interest in the case in the media and public was dwindling, another crucial moment arrived on 12th October 2017. The Allahabad High Court acquitted the Talwars in the 2008 murders. The court claimed that the chain of evidence presented was inconclusive, noting that all circumstantial evidence did not tally to prove the couple guilty.

Thus, after nearly 10 years and the involvement of various investigating agencies, the Aarushi-Hemraj case, to this day, remains unsolved.

In an exclusive interview with Hotstar, the recently released couple, Nupur and Rajesh Talwar, open-up about their time in jail, the moment their appeal was accepted and their supporters who stood by them. Teary-eyed yet firm, the couple speak about coping with the loss of their daughter, the challenge of integrating back into the society that lies ahead of them and why the murder remains unsolved. The entire interview can be seen here.

Play

For more such exclusive content, log on to Hotstar, India’s largest premium streaming platform with more than 1,00,000 hours of drama and movies in 9 languages and coverage of every major global sporting event. The Hotstar Premium service showcases the best TV Shows, movies and sporting events from around the world, including Emmy Award winning shows such as Veep, Game of Thrones and Silicon Valley. To sign up for Hotstar Premium, click here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Hotstar and not by the Scroll editorial team.