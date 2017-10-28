NBA: Warriors continue domination over Timberwolves to notch fifth-straight win

Klay Thompson tallied a game high 28 points as the Golden State Warriors cooled off the red-hot Minnesota Timberwolves 125-101 Wednesday for their fifth-straight victory.

The defending league champion Warriors continued their domination over Minnesota in a battle between the two NBA division leaders. Golden State has now beaten the Timberwolves in 18 of their past 21 contests.

The Timberwolves were riding a winning streak of their own having won five straight and were sitting atop the Northwest Division heading into Wednesday’s matchup in front 19,500 fans at Oracle Arena.

Golden State relied on their depth and a third quarter 44-26 surge to beat Minnesota and improve to 9-3 on the season.

Stephen Curry delivered 22 points and eight assists for the Pacific Division-leading Warriors who were without all-star forward Kevin Durant because of a left thigh contusion.

The Timberwolves were shooting 48.6% from the field during their winning streak, but the Warriors’ defense forced a series of poorly timed shots that led to Minnesota hitting just 41.3% for the night.

To add to the misery, the Timberwolves were five of 24 (20.8%) from three-point range.

Forward Anthony Wiggins scored 17 points and center Karl-Anthony Towns had 16 points and 12 rebounds for the Timberwolves. Minnesota’s Jeff Teague and Taj Gibson each scored 14