Fed Cup: USA hope to end 17-year title drought against first-time finalist Belarus

The United States aim to end their longest Fed Cup title drought when they meet a Belarus team missing former world number one and two-time Australian Open champion Victoria Azarenka in this weekend’s final.
The 17-time champions USA claimed their last title in 2000 and have lost three finals since – to France in 2003 and Italy in 2009 and 2010.
This time they are missing the Williams sisters, who have not played in the Fed Cup this season, but all the members of American team are ranked higher than Belarus’ top available player, Aryna Sabalenka, who is 78th in the world.
Belarus have battled into their maiden Fed Cup final but will be without Azarenka because of an ongoing custody battle over her baby son.
Azarenka was forced to skip the US Open in August after a Los Angeles judge ruled that 10-month old Leo could not leave California until the case had been settled.
“It is heart-breaking for me to not have a chance to play and help Belarus in the final but unfortunately, my current custody situation is keeping me in California,” the 28-year-old said in a statement posted on her Twitter account.
“Even though I will not be in Minsk for the final my heart is always with my country and my team and I will cheer for them from afar.”
The US team is made up of world number 10 CoCo Vandeweghe, US Open champion Sloane Stephens, Shelby Rogers and Alison Riske.
American team captain Kathy Rinaldi said she believed in her team’s prospects in the final.
“We’ve selected the players who have been playing for the team this year and were instrumental in getting the team to the Fed Cup final,” she told Wednesday’s news conference.
“This is my A-team, I believe in its strength and the work that we have done to get this far.
“The players really care for each other, so we are very excited and ready to go. We respect Belarus, they have a strong, talented team which have had a great year and reached the final.”
The USA won their only previous Fed Cup encounter with Belarus, whitewashing the former Soviet republic 5-0 in the World Group II opening-round tie in February, 2012.
Belarus team skipper Eduard Dubrov said he believed that both teams had even chance of winning the title.
“One can consider us to be the final favourites. I have nothing against it but we don’t even think about it,” he said.
“We just come onto the court and play. For me it’s really hard to guess which team have the better chance to win.”
Why do Gujaratis eat sweet-ish food, or Maharashtrians like coarse rotis? And what is Chettinad masala?
The fascinating answer lies in breaking down Indian food to its most basic ingredients.
Indian cuisine is a meta-identity, formed by the coming together of ‘mini-cuisines’ from all over the country. Consequently, it inspires extreme emotions from people who have grown up eating spectacular home food staple to their place of origin. It isn’t unusual to find a Tamilian despair over lack of decent sambar in Delhi or a UP purist scoffing at fast food kebabs. Exploring the various influences and ingredients in Indian food makes for a fascinating (and long) journey.
In Gujarat, familiar offerings such as kadhi and daal tend to have a comparatively sweet flavour due to the reliance on jaggery to counter the saltiness that permeates the coastal state. For balance, some coastal ingredients are used as seasoning, especially lime, tamarind and kokum - a plant native to the Western Ghats. Kokum also features in the Konkani cuisines of Goa and coastal Maharashtra. Sol kadhi, a uniquely Konkan twist on the conventional kadhi comes loaded with sour kokum. In Varadi cuisine, found in the Vidarbha district of Maharashtra, the unique goda masala rules along with bhakri - a coarser roti made of jowar, bajra and other millets found in this dry, drought-prone region.
In Rajasthan, the cuisine has developed to help sustain oneself in the inhospitable climate. In the desert belt (Jaisalmer, Barmer and Bikaner), milk, buttermilk and ghee are given noticeable preference in cooking methods over the scarcely available water. Oil-based dishes and use of chillies as seasoning are still prevalent as they reduce the need of water and preservatives.
In Madhya Pradesh, the fiery Malwa cuisine of the erstwhile kingdom of Malwa still survives. With a legacy rooted in the royal kitchens of Indore, Gwalior and Ratlam, this cuisine is rich in ingredients such as saffron, nuts and dried fruits. The Afghani influences grow stronger as one approaches the Bhopal region and find their peak in the Mughlai cuisine of the northern plains. This cuisine derives its richness from dried fruits and nuts and aromatic spices such as nutmeg.
Further north, the pahari cuisine of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand makes extensive use of lentils, rice and pulses in their meat preparations as fruits and vegetables are not widely available. Kashmiri cuisine, meanwhile, is marked by the ample use of spices like cinnamon, cardamom, cloves and saffron, which is native to the region.
As one moves to the east, rice begins to dominate the plate. In Bengal, the use of panchphoron – a collection of white cumin, mustard, fennel and fenugreek seeds - is almost sacrosanct. Sweets - the biggest culinary export of eastern India - are mostly made using milk and dairy products. Exotic vegetables such as dhekia, the citrusy fragrance of lime and lemon and the sweet smell of native rice species make Assamese dishes taste quite distinct from its neighbours’.
Turning south, one can catch the aroma of a variety of spices. Andhra cuisine, believed to be among the hottest in the country, makes extensive use of chillies, tamarind and coconut. The neighbouring Telangana, in comparison, shows more Mughlai influences. The Chettinad cuisine of Tamil Nadu keeps up the fiery trend with its Chettinad masala - made of locally found spices such as milagai (red chillies), star anise, fennel, bay leaf etc.
Kerala’s cuisine, as one would expect from the Land of Spices, makes considerable use of black pepper, cardamom, clove, ginger, and cinnamon. Tamarind is frequently used in north Kerala, where sour sauces and gravies are highly popular. Grown in abundance, coconut is used as a thickening and flavouring agent, while rice and tapioca are the main starchy ingredients in Malabari cuisine of coastal Kerala.
