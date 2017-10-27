‘If I maintain fitness levels, nobody can touch me’: Mary Kom turns focus to 2018 CWG

Fresh from her fifth Asian Championships gold medal, Indian boxer MC Mary Kom said she now wants to get through the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia before taking a call on her future.

The Olympic bronze-medallist returned to the country after claiming the 48kg category gold medal in the continental showpiece held in the Vietnamese city of Ho Chi Minh.

“As long as I am training hard and my body is fit, I can beat anyone, bring it on. If I maintain the fitness levels, nobody can touch me,” said Mary Kom.

The five-time world champion returned to her preferred 48kg category after more than five years in the 51kg division, which was made an Olympic category in 2010.

“It would be great if 48kg becomes an Olympic category. It really works very well for me,” said Mary Kom, who would be leaving tonight for an IOC athletes forum in Lausanne where she will represent the International Boxing Association (AIBA).

Asked about her future targets, Mary Kom said it she would take a call only after Gold Coast Commonwealth Games. “Let me get through that and will take a call after that,” she said.

‘Women boxers to have foreign coach before CWG’

Without a foreign coach after Stephane Cottalorda’s unceremonious exit, India’s women boxers will have a replacement for the Frenchman before next year’s Commonwealth Games, the national federation’s President Ajay Singh said on Thursday.

Cottalorda resigned from his position in September, alleging delay in payment of salary and non- fulfillment of some other commitments made to him. Currently, Sweden’s Santiago Nieva, who is the coach for senior men, is also overseeing the women’s camp as a High Performance Director.

“There will be a foreign coach for women boxers very soon, actually before the Commonwealth Games. We have shortlisted a few names already,” said Singh.

Singh also listed a few other initiatives lined up for Indian boxing in the coming few months. “We are planning on holding an Indian Open next year, followed by a league in the middle of the year,” he added.

Meanwhile, it was announced that Guwahati will play host to the youth women’s world championship later this month.