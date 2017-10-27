International Cricket

Bangladesh cricket coach Chandika Hathurusingha resigns, likely to take charge of Sri Lankan team

The Sri Lankan tendered his resignation in a letter during Bangladesh’s disastrous tour of South Africa last month, BCB president Nazmul Hasan told reporters.

by 
Reuters Staff

The head coach of Bangladesh’s national cricket team has resigned, the sport’s board said on Thursday, amid reports of his taking charge of the Sri Lankan team.

Chandika Hathurusingha, who is Sri Lankan, tendered his resignation in a letter during Bangladesh’s disastrous tour of South Africa last month, Bangladesh Cricket Board President Nazmul Hasan told reporters.

“As far as I remember, he submitted a letter to me in early October. He didn’t give any specific reasons. He only said he wasn’t interested anymore,” Hasan told reporters in Dhaka. “He is a professional coach. We will deal it professionally. We won’t force him but will ask him about the reason,” he said.

Sri Lankan newspaper Ceylon Today reported on Thursday that Hathurusingha was on the verge of signing up with the Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) as the national team’s head coach. Quoting sources, the newspaper said the SLC had reached an agreement with Hathurusingha regarding his remuneration package.

Hathurusingha is currently contracted with the BCB until World Cup 2019 and is widely believed to be one of the highest-paid cricket coaches in the world. Under Hathurusingha, perennial minnows Bangladesh have made rapid strides in world cricket, reaching the semi-finals of the Champions Trophy tournament in England this year.

Since he replaced Australian Shane Jurgensen in 2014, Bangladesh have also reached the quarter-final of the World Cup in 2015 and won one-day international series against Pakistan, India and South Africa in the same year.

They also won a Test match against a visiting England side in 2016 before beating Sri Lanka and Australia in Tests this year. Hathurusingha, however, came under criticism during Bangladesh’s recent tour of South Africa, where the team failed to register a single win.

His name was first discussed as a potential Sri Lanka coach in June after the resignation of South African Graham Ford. Ford stepped down in late June, halfway through a 45-month contract and just two weeks after the team’s early exit from the Champions Trophy.

The team have had an interim coach since Ford stepped down. Hathurusingha played 26 Tests and 35 ODIs for Sri Lanka before becoming Sri Lanka’s assistant coach under Trevor Bayliss before being sacked.

He then moved to Australia and landed a job as a coach of New South Wales before taking over the head coach position of Bangladesh.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Your home’s air quality is probably twenty times worse compared to the WHO standard

Here’s what you can do about it.

Shutterstock and Pixabay

While the deplorable state of air quality in Indian cities is well known, indoor air quality does not usually come up in the umpteen discussions on pollution. Indoor air pollution is caused by the release and suspension of pollutants indoors in homes, offices etc. It can be just as harmful to health, as it tends to be more concentrated than the air outdoors.

The indoor air pollutants most commonly found in urban India emerge from seemingly harmless day-to-day activities. Invisible volatile organic compounds (VOCs), for example, are released by perfumes, paints, heated plastics, household cleaners, carpets, furniture etc. Upholstery, especially, acts as a trap for VOCs and PM2.5 (fine particulate matter). Long-term exposure to VOCs is known to be detrimental to health - effects range from eye and throat irritation to damage to liver, kidneys and central nervous system.

Living particles (dust mites, mould, mildew, airborne bacteria, pet dander etc.) too permeate the indoor environment. Coupled with tobacco smoke, they are among the major triggers of asthma in children. From mould on shower curtains, pillows, blankets, stuffed animals to pet hair on carpets and floors, these asthma triggers can be found everywhere.

Any and every household product that releases emissions of some kind is potentially polluting. Cooking equipment like a gas stove, for example, can release carbon monoxide and nitrogen dioxide as by-products - common complaints associated with the two are headaches, sustained fatigue and inflammation eyes, nose and throat. Even broken CFLs and tube lights emit small amounts of mercury, a known neurotoxin.

The prospect of tackling indoor pollution can sound intimidating to homeowners. However, there are steps you can take today to help mitigate the levels of indoor pollution in your house. Proper ventilation, regular cleaning of AC filters and adjustment of humidity levels can help reduce the density of pollutants. If your home houses elderly parents, young kids, expecting mothers, someone with a respiratory ailment or even pets whose dander could aggravate health problems, it is essential that you invest in an air purifier. Honeywell’s Air Touch range of air purifiers employ a three-stage purification process which can remove more than 99% of indoor pollutants - including fine pollutants such as PM2.5 (particulate matter). This is crucial because with the daily household activities such as cooking, cleaning and so on, the PM2.5 levels can go up to as much as 500, while the WHO standard cites 25 to be the ideal upper limit. Honeywell’s Air Touch range is comprised of air purifiers that do not release ozone (known to worsen respiratory conditions) as a by-product. One of the products, Air Touch I8 specifically, comes with a real time PM2.5 display that helps you monitor the quality of air you are breathing. You can see the air quality improving as the purifier does its job. Most importantly, the technology is certified from the Indian Medical Academy for preventive health and is recommended for Indian homes by them. To see just how Honeywell’s air purifiers can put you at ease, watch the video below.

Play

To learn more about the technology behind Honeywell’s air purifiers and the range of products on offer, click here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Honeywell and not by the Scroll editorial team.