Boxing: Eight Haryana pugilists enter finals of junior Nationals

Local boxers continued their dominance in the ring as eight out of 10 marched into the finals of the inaugural junior Women National Boxing Championship at Rohtak on Friday.
In the 48 kg weight category, Sanjeeta defeated Sandhya from Delhi as the bout went down to the wire. Even though Sanjeeta had her opponent on the backfoot, Sandhya held on till the last round but eventually lost out by a 5-0 margin.
Meenakshi (50 kg) also ran riot in her bout against Uttarakhand’s Soniya Goni, defeating her 5-0. In the 52 kg category, Poonam followed reigned supreme as she took on Maharashtra’s Preeti, defeating her by the same score line of 5-0.
There were two Haryana boxers in the 54 kg category who made their way into the finals and will fight against each other for the gold medal. Vanlalhriapull from Mizoram lost out to Priyanka 0-5 whereas Rajasthan’s Jhalak Tomar was left biting the dust and the referee had to intervene to stop the contest against Yogita.
Yashi Sharma (60 kg) lost out on an opportunity to win gold as she lost out to Arundhati from Rajasthan. In the 63 kg category, Vinka registered a comeback victory over Delhi’s Sidhi Gaur. Dipti also made her way into the summit after she defeated Himachal Pradesh’s Shivangi. Raj Sahiba (70 kg) had to toil it out to edge past Tamil Nadu’s Syedarshi Hussain.
Sushma also had to take the same route as Sahiba as the former battled hard to eke out a 3-2 win against Punjab’s Komal.