New Zealand in India

Jasprit Bumrah in Test cricket? Absolutely, but there is no rush

The 23-year-old should become India’s fifth-choice pacer for overseas tours but not before the 2019 World Cup.

by 
Ian Kington/AFP

Towards the end of India’s tour of Sri Lanka earlier this year, Lasith Malinga was under some spotlight as he failed to reinvigorate the team both as stand-in captain and senior player. Alternately, in the Indian camp, young Jasprit Bumrah picked up 15 wickets – the most by a pace bowler in any bilateral ODI contest – and finished man of the series.

“Malinga was with Mumbai Indians since I joined them in 2013 as a 19-year-old,” said Bumrah. “Back then I was just a kid who didn’t even play First-Class cricket. So talking to and learning from him over the last three-four years has been very valuable. Every bit of knowledge is important in international cricket.”

That series was a passing-of-the-baton moment: from Malinga, an erstwhile fearsome bowler who was dropped for the Pakistan series, to Bumrah, who has scaled a new high – the No 1 ranked T20 bowler in the world.

A heady rise

January 2016 was a pivotal month for Indian cricket. It marked the return of Yuvraj Singh and Ashish Nehra to international cricket in preparation for the World T20 at home. MS Dhoni had publicly acknowledged the need to bat at No 5, if not any further higher up. Hardik Pandya too made his maiden international appearance.

In this mix, Bumrah’s ODI and T20I debuts at Sydney and Adelaide escaped general attention. Not many people remember this, but he was not originally part of the ODI squad in Australia. Bhuvneshwar Kumar was injured for that dead-rubber at the SCG, and Bumrah, who arrived early as part of the T20I reinforcements, got to play instead.

Of course, he was not handed the new ball that day. Back then he was just another IPL recruit who needed to bridge the gap between franchise and international cricket. Yet, there was an inherent difference about Bumrah – the ability to fire-in deliveries into the block-hole at will, something then-skipper MS Dhoni had been searching in a pacer for a long time.

It hasn’t even been two years since then, and there is significant change in Bumrah’s bowling already. He has graduated from simply bowling yorkers and has added more variety with clever changes of pace.

Jasprit Bumrah has made a fine transition from franchise to international cricket (Image: Shaun Roy - Sportzpics - IPL)
Jasprit Bumrah has made a fine transition from franchise to international cricket (Image: Shaun Roy - Sportzpics - IPL)

And there is a particular delivery in his arsenal that stands out – one that shoots off back-of-length and hurries the batsmen. You won’t see it too often in the death overs. Instead, it is a stock delivery added as recently as the Lankan tour, ever since Bumrah was permanently handed new-ball responsibilities and paired with Kumar.

It was a forced change. During the early phase of the 2017 Champions Trophy, India struggled with the bowling combination, dropping R Ashwin and playing only one spinner, plus Hardik Pandya and three full-time pacers. Kumar and Yadav opened the bowling against Pakistan and Sri Lanka in the first two matches. Defeat at the Oval was an eye-opener, and Kohli had to try alternative tactics.

In the must-win game against South Africa then, Yadav was dropped to make way for Ashwin’s return, and Bumrah was handed the new ball. Mind you, the white ball didn’t swing at all during that tournament. Kumar adapted by tightening his lines. The surprising element was Bumrah, though, who bowled within himself and matched his new-ball partner’s control.

“If the team wants me to bowl with the new ball or first-change, I am happy to do that,” said Bumrah, looking back at his rapid progression in the past 18 months. “With technology coming in, if you have only one or two tricks, people will analyse and line you up. Once they study your videos, they know what to expect. So you have to keep evolving because if you are a one-tricky pony, that won’t work for long.”

His words reflect back to a day before that must-win game against South Africa in June. A team reeling under pressure of expectations practised in the nets. On one side of the square, the batsmen huddled together. Somewhere in the middle, then-coach Anil Kumble worked with Pandya.

At the far end of the square, Bumrah bowled alone, first with the new ball and then later, bowling at two stumps, targeting a shoe placed before them. His elevation in the ensuing five months comes as no surprise, thus.

Time for Tests or limited-overs specialist?

On NDTV this past week, Sunil Gavaskar talked up Bumrah’s chances of a Test call-up. “In South Africa, Australia and England he will be quite a handful with the pace and with the accuracy that he has,” the former India captain said. The legendary cricketer was only giving weighted voice to what is now in public discourse.

Bumrah, in whites, is but the next logical step. If we look at the current crop of India’s fast bowlers, Kumar, Yadav and Mohammed Shami all made their limited-overs’ debuts and then gradually became Test bowlers. Only Ishant Sharma is the odd case herein, playing his first Test before an ODI.

Jasprit Bumrah has excelled in limited-overs cricket under captain Virat Kohli (Image: Reuters)
Jasprit Bumrah has excelled in limited-overs cricket under captain Virat Kohli (Image: Reuters)

The underlying point though is about progression. Despite ample time spent in India’s First-Class wilderness, no fast bowler worth his salt is hurried into Tests because the step-up from domestic to international cricket is a big one. Like his colleagues, Bumrah has tided over this gap beautifully.

Should he become India’s fifth-choice pacer (ahead of Shardul Thakur) for overseas tours? Yes, undoubtedly. Immediately? Probably not!

There is room for caution here. Is there really a pressing need for Bumrah to make this step up from limited-overs to Tests? “There is a lot of cricket to be played over the next two years, and we need to have a fit bowling attack, not only in Tests but keeping the World Cup in mind as well,” coach Ravi Shastri had said in Lanka.

Since that tour, the primary condition for India’s limited-overs’ run has been to afford “rest” to regular bowlers and try out options. Both Yadav and Shami are primary bowlers in Tests, with Kumar stepping in as and when conditions demand. Sharma is the fourth cog in this wheel, a guiding or helping hand as need arises.

All of them, in the past, have suffered from over-burdened workloads owing to hectic demands across formats, and broken down for lengthy periods. Shami has only just returned from injury. Kumar has only now recently regained his footing after the 2014-’15 nearly broke his back. At different times, Sharma and Yadav have found it tough to maintain consistency across formats. That, for the first time in decades, the Indian pace attack is healthy and raring to go is down to serious workload management over the last year or so.

It serves as a reminder to the selectors that there is no need to rush Bumrah – yet to turn 24 – into Test cricket, not until the 2019 World Cup atleast.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Why do Gujaratis eat sweet-ish food, or Maharashtrians like coarse rotis? And what is Chettinad masala?

The fascinating answer lies in breaking down Indian food to its most basic ingredients.

Pexels

Indian cuisine is a meta-identity, formed by the coming together of ‘mini-cuisines’ from all over the country. Consequently, it inspires extreme emotions from people who have grown up eating spectacular home food staple to their place of origin. It isn’t unusual to find a Tamilian despair over lack of decent sambar in Delhi or a UP purist scoffing at fast food kebabs. Exploring the various influences and ingredients in Indian food makes for a fascinating (and long) journey.

In Gujarat, familiar offerings such as kadhi and daal tend to have a comparatively sweet flavour due to the reliance on jaggery to counter the saltiness that permeates the coastal state. For balance, some coastal ingredients are used as seasoning, especially lime, tamarind and kokum - a plant native to the Western Ghats. Kokum also features in the Konkani cuisines of Goa and coastal Maharashtra. Sol kadhi, a uniquely Konkan twist on the conventional kadhi comes loaded with sour kokum. In Varadi cuisine, found in the Vidarbha district of Maharashtra, the unique goda masala rules along with bhakri - a coarser roti made of jowar, bajra and other millets found in this dry, drought-prone region.

In Rajasthan, the cuisine has developed to help sustain oneself in the inhospitable climate. In the desert belt (Jaisalmer, Barmer and Bikaner), milk, buttermilk and ghee are given noticeable preference in cooking methods over the scarcely available water. Oil-based dishes and use of chillies as seasoning are still prevalent as they reduce the need of water and preservatives.

In Madhya Pradesh, the fiery Malwa cuisine of the erstwhile kingdom of Malwa still survives. With a legacy rooted in the royal kitchens of Indore, Gwalior and Ratlam, this cuisine is rich in ingredients such as saffron, nuts and dried fruits. The Afghani influences grow stronger as one approaches the Bhopal region and find their peak in the Mughlai cuisine of the northern plains. This cuisine derives its richness from dried fruits and nuts and aromatic spices such as nutmeg.

Further north, the pahari cuisine of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand makes extensive use of lentils, rice and pulses in their meat preparations as fruits and vegetables are not widely available. Kashmiri cuisine, meanwhile, is marked by the ample use of spices like cinnamon, cardamom, cloves and saffron, which is native to the region.

As one moves to the east, rice begins to dominate the plate. In Bengal, the use of panchphoron – a collection of white cumin, mustard, fennel and fenugreek seeds - is almost sacrosanct. Sweets - the biggest culinary export of eastern India - are mostly made using milk and dairy products. Exotic vegetables such as dhekia, the citrusy fragrance of lime and lemon and the sweet smell of native rice species make Assamese dishes taste quite distinct from its neighbours’.

Turning south, one can catch the aroma of a variety of spices. Andhra cuisine, believed to be among the hottest in the country, makes extensive use of chillies, tamarind and coconut. The neighbouring Telangana, in comparison, shows more Mughlai influences. The Chettinad cuisine of Tamil Nadu keeps up the fiery trend with its Chettinad masala - made of locally found spices such as milagai (red chillies), star anise, fennel, bay leaf etc.

Kerala’s cuisine, as one would expect from the Land of Spices, makes considerable use of black pepper, cardamom, clove, ginger, and cinnamon. Tamarind is frequently used in north Kerala, where sour sauces and gravies are highly popular. Grown in abundance, coconut is used as a thickening and flavouring agent, while rice and tapioca are the main starchy ingredients in Malabari cuisine of coastal Kerala.

As we circumnavigate India looking for culinary influences, a set of common ingredients appears again and again. Staples like rice, atta and daal as well as spices like chilli, pepper, cardamom and ginger are combined in multiple ways for diverse results. Golden Harvest now brings to Indians all over the country these fresh and truly Indian ingredients that will enable anyone to capture the essence of home in their cooking, no matter where in the country they may be. As a Rs 1000+crore brand from Future Consumer Ltd., Golden Harvest understands like no one else that that there is no feeling like that of bhar pet pyaar i.e. a full stomach, satisfied with the food you love, made with love. Available at all Big Bazaar, Easyday, Nilgiris and Foodhall stores, the Golden Harvest range comprises 70 varieties of rice (basmati, sona masoori, ambemohar and more), 10 varieties of chillies and chilli powders, 40 different spices, 25 kinds of flours, 50 varieties of pulses, 25 varieties of other cereals and 20 kinds of sugar, salt and jaggery! Fancy Hyderabadi Biryani or pulao, Punjabi dal or sambhar, Golden Harvest has all you need to cook up a feast.

Play

Be it seasoning, tempering, stuffing or garnishing, you can get the right ingredients from Golden Harvest’s range for that elusive homely taste that leaves you feeling full and satisfied. For beautiful stories of bhar pet pyaar in action and mouth watering pictures and videos of food, check out Golden Harvest on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. Explore the mind-boggling variety of Indian culinary ingredients with Golden Harvest, here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Golden Harvest and not by the Scroll editorial team.