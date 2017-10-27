indian cricket

You don't have jurisdiction to conduct dope tests of Indian cricketers: BCCI to Nada

The Indian board argued that it is only required to operate within the rules and regulations of the ICC.

by 
AFP

In a stern response to India’s anti-doping body National Anti-Doping Agency, the Board of Control for Cricket in India has said that a government body has no jurisdiction to conduct dope tests on the Indian players.

In a letter written on November 8 to Nada chief Navin Agarwal, BCCI CEO Rahul Johri stated that there is no requirement for the local doping body to tests its cricketers since the board is not a national sports federation and its present anti-doping system is robust enough. “It is relevant to mention here that BCCI is not a National Sports Federation. Accordingly, Nada does not have jurisdiction to conduct dope testing of Indian cricketers in any domestic or international event organised or under the aegis of BCCI,” Johri said.

“In light of the aforesaid, there is no requirement for any BCCI official to co-ordinate with Nada for dope testing of Indian cricketers either during competitions or out of completions.”

Earlier, Rahul Bhatnagar, secretary, ministry of youth affairs and sports, had told the Indian Express that they had ordered Agarwal to conduct dope tests during cricket tournaments – international and domestic.

BCCI’s response was prepared with instructions from Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators. Besides responding to the Nada chief, Johri also wrote back to the sports secretary, who had approached the BCCI in October to cooperate with Nada.

The Ministry had stated that lack of co-operation from BCCI on the subject may run the risk of Nada not complying with World Anti-Doping Agency Code. Johri said BCCI’s existing anti-doping mechanism is robust enough.

“The BCCI already has a robust dope testing mechanism which is employed for both during competitions and out-of- competitions and the testing of samples by IDTM is already being done at Wada accredited laboratory under aegis of the Sports Ministry.”

He also went on to claim that the BCCI is compliant with the Wada Code: “You will appreciate that for analysis and testing of samples, BCCI adheres to the Wada International Standard of Laboratories and the Wada International Standard for Testing and Investigations.

Accordingly, the BCCI has engaged the services of same expert sample collection agency that is also engaged by the ICC to prove sample collection services, International Doping Tests and Management (IDTM). The IDTM sends the collected samples for testing to a Wada accredited laboratory viz, National Dope Testing Laboratory (NDTL), as mandated by Wada. Since the CEO of NDTL is sports secretary, the dope testing for BCCI is conducted under the aegis of the Sports Ministry,” Johri wrote.

Johri reasoned that since BCCI is an autonomous body affiliated to the International Cricket Council, it is only required to operate within the rules and regulations of the ICC.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Your home’s air quality is probably twenty times worse compared to the WHO standard

Here’s what you can do about it.

Shutterstock and Pixabay

While the deplorable state of air quality in Indian cities is well known, indoor air quality does not usually come up in the umpteen discussions on pollution. Indoor air pollution is caused by the release and suspension of pollutants indoors in homes, offices etc. It can be just as harmful to health, as it tends to be more concentrated than the air outdoors.

The indoor air pollutants most commonly found in urban India emerge from seemingly harmless day-to-day activities. Invisible volatile organic compounds (VOCs), for example, are released by perfumes, paints, heated plastics, household cleaners, carpets, furniture etc. Upholstery, especially, acts as a trap for VOCs and PM2.5 (fine particulate matter). Long-term exposure to VOCs is known to be detrimental to health - effects range from eye and throat irritation to damage to liver, kidneys and central nervous system.

Living particles (dust mites, mould, mildew, airborne bacteria, pet dander etc.) too permeate the indoor environment. Coupled with tobacco smoke, they are among the major triggers of asthma in children. From mould on shower curtains, pillows, blankets, stuffed animals to pet hair on carpets and floors, these asthma triggers can be found everywhere.

Any and every household product that releases emissions of some kind is potentially polluting. Cooking equipment like a gas stove, for example, can release carbon monoxide and nitrogen dioxide as by-products - common complaints associated with the two are headaches, sustained fatigue and inflammation eyes, nose and throat. Even broken CFLs and tube lights emit small amounts of mercury, a known neurotoxin.

The prospect of tackling indoor pollution can sound intimidating to homeowners. However, there are steps you can take today to help mitigate the levels of indoor pollution in your house. Proper ventilation, regular cleaning of AC filters and adjustment of humidity levels can help reduce the density of pollutants. If your home houses elderly parents, young kids, expecting mothers, someone with a respiratory ailment or even pets whose dander could aggravate health problems, it is essential that you invest in an air purifier. Honeywell’s Air Touch range of air purifiers employ a three-stage purification process which can remove more than 99% of indoor pollutants - including fine pollutants such as PM2.5 (particulate matter). This is crucial because with the daily household activities such as cooking, cleaning and so on, the PM2.5 levels can go up to as much as 500, while the WHO standard cites 25 to be the ideal upper limit. Honeywell’s Air Touch range is comprised of air purifiers that do not release ozone (known to worsen respiratory conditions) as a by-product. One of the products, Air Touch I8 specifically, comes with a real time PM2.5 display that helps you monitor the quality of air you are breathing. You can see the air quality improving as the purifier does its job. Most importantly, the technology is certified from the Indian Medical Academy for preventive health and is recommended for Indian homes by them. To see just how Honeywell’s air purifiers can put you at ease, watch the video below.

Play

To learn more about the technology behind Honeywell’s air purifiers and the range of products on offer, click here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Honeywell and not by the Scroll editorial team.