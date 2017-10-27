NBA 2017-18

Harden nets triple-double for Rockets, Nuggets stun Thunder, Wizards halt losing streak

Houston Rockets registered a 117-113 victory over the Cavaliers.

by 
Houston Rockets

James Harden produced a triple-double as the Houston Rockets found their offence with a 117-113 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Thursday. Harden tallied a game-high 35 points with 11 rebounds and 13 assists, including a brilliant feed to Clint Capela for an alley-oop dunk after forward PJ Tucker did the dirty work by digging out a loose ball on the floor late in the contest.

Harden snagged the pass from the seated Tucker, tossed the ball at the basket, and Capela added the finishing touches for a four-point lead with 70 seconds to play. “We found another way to win the game,” Harden said. “It’s going to be a lot of games like this throughout the season and postseason.”

It marked the second triple-double of the year for Harden and the Rockets’ fourth consecutive NBA win.

LeBron James led Cleveland with 33 points and seven assists, though he committed nine turnovers. Jeff Green scored 27 points on 11-of-15 shooting off the Cavaliers’ bench. “Things just didn’t go our way tonight,” said James. Eric Gordon scored 20 points for Houston, and Capela added 19 points and 13 boards.

In Denver, Emmanuel Mudiay scored a season-high 21 points while Paul Millsap tallied 17 points and seven assists in the Denver Nuggets’ 102-94 defeat of the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Millsap also tied a career high with six blocks. Nikola Jokic contributed 15 points and 11 rebounds, while Will Barton and Mason Plumlee scored 13 each off the bench for the Nuggets, who earned their sixth win in eight games.

Carmelo Anthony led Oklahoma City with 28 points to tie a season high, moving him into 24th place on the NBA all-time scoring list, passing Allen Iverson. Russell Westbrook had 13 points, seven rebounds and a season-low five assists for the Thunder, who have lost four straight.

Stop losing streak

Image credit: Washington Wizards
Image credit: Washington Wizards

Elsewhere, John Wall and Bradley Beal combined for 45 points as the Washington Wizards gained some revenge and hopefully some needed confidence with a 111-95 win over the Los Angeles Lakers. Otto Porter contributed 20 points and 11 rebounds for the Wizards, who had lost five of seven starting with a 102-99 road loss against the Lakers on October 25.

Washington, who improved to 6-5 on the season, also stopped a three-game home losing streak during which they allowed an average of 122 points per game.

Brook Lopez and Jordan Crawford each had 15 points as seven Lakers scored in double figures. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Kyle Kuzma each scored 13, while Julius Randle had 11 for the struggling Lakers.

The team’s rookie guard Lonzo Ball had another poor shooting night while running the offense. Ball, who entered shooting 29 percent from the floor, finished three of 12 overall and one of seven on three-point tries. Ball wasn’t alone as Los Angeles shot 36 percent from the field and committed 19 turnovers in their second road game in as many nights.

By comparison the Wizards drained 51.8 percent of their field-goal attempts, scored 50 points in the paint and led by as many as 21 points. Washington shot 60 percent from the field and scored its most points in any first half this season for a 69-56 halftime lead.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Your home’s air quality is probably twenty times worse compared to the WHO standard

Here’s what you can do about it.

Shutterstock and Pixabay

While the deplorable state of air quality in Indian cities is well known, indoor air quality does not usually come up in the umpteen discussions on pollution. Indoor air pollution is caused by the release and suspension of pollutants indoors in homes, offices etc. It can be just as harmful to health, as it tends to be more concentrated than the air outdoors.

The indoor air pollutants most commonly found in urban India emerge from seemingly harmless day-to-day activities. Invisible volatile organic compounds (VOCs), for example, are released by perfumes, paints, heated plastics, household cleaners, carpets, furniture etc. Upholstery, especially, acts as a trap for VOCs and PM2.5 (fine particulate matter). Long-term exposure to VOCs is known to be detrimental to health - effects range from eye and throat irritation to damage to liver, kidneys and central nervous system.

Living particles (dust mites, mould, mildew, airborne bacteria, pet dander etc.) too permeate the indoor environment. Coupled with tobacco smoke, they are among the major triggers of asthma in children. From mould on shower curtains, pillows, blankets, stuffed animals to pet hair on carpets and floors, these asthma triggers can be found everywhere.

Any and every household product that releases emissions of some kind is potentially polluting. Cooking equipment like a gas stove, for example, can release carbon monoxide and nitrogen dioxide as by-products - common complaints associated with the two are headaches, sustained fatigue and inflammation eyes, nose and throat. Even broken CFLs and tube lights emit small amounts of mercury, a known neurotoxin.

The prospect of tackling indoor pollution can sound intimidating to homeowners. However, there are steps you can take today to help mitigate the levels of indoor pollution in your house. Proper ventilation, regular cleaning of AC filters and adjustment of humidity levels can help reduce the density of pollutants. If your home houses elderly parents, young kids, expecting mothers, someone with a respiratory ailment or even pets whose dander could aggravate health problems, it is essential that you invest in an air purifier. Honeywell’s Air Touch range of air purifiers employ a three-stage purification process which can remove more than 99% of indoor pollutants - including fine pollutants such as PM2.5 (particulate matter). This is crucial because with the daily household activities such as cooking, cleaning and so on, the PM2.5 levels can go up to as much as 500, while the WHO standard cites 25 to be the ideal upper limit. Honeywell’s Air Touch range is comprised of air purifiers that do not release ozone (known to worsen respiratory conditions) as a by-product. One of the products, Air Touch I8 specifically, comes with a real time PM2.5 display that helps you monitor the quality of air you are breathing. You can see the air quality improving as the purifier does its job. Most importantly, the technology is certified from the Indian Medical Academy for preventive health and is recommended for Indian homes by them. To see just how Honeywell’s air purifiers can put you at ease, watch the video below.

Play

To learn more about the technology behind Honeywell’s air purifiers and the range of products on offer, click here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Honeywell and not by the Scroll editorial team.