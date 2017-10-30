‘It is a shame’: Bengaluru coach Roca rues East Bengal and Mohun Bagan’s absence from ISL

The Indian Super League (ISL) is seven days away from kick-off and the 10 teams including new entrants Bengaluru FC and Jamshedpur FC are eager to make a positive start to the almost 5-month long league.
Bengaluru FC, which will be playing in the franchise-based league for the first time, are being cited as pre-tournament favourites. Coach Albert Roca’s boys have the advantage of having played extensively in Indian conditions while participating in the I-League.
While Roca did acknowledge a learning curve that comes while joining a new league. He, however, was positive that his side can adapt quickly, having slogged it out in the I-League.
“I don’t want to be favourite because I don’t feel like favourites,” Roca said. “We have never been in this competition compared to the others. This doesn’t allure me. It is great that other teams respect us. We cannot feel like favourites because it will cause us trouble in the league.”
This is a new phase for Bengaluru FC, who entered the ISL after a decision was taken by the All India Football Federation to begin work on a combined league.
While Bengaluru made the switch, legacy clubs like East Bengal and Mohun Bagan did not take the leap. Roca has spent quite some time now in India deciphering ways to outplay the Kolkata giants. This season, though, the marquee clashes will be missing from his action plan. a turn of events that has left him a little disheartened.
“It is shame. I would like competitors like East Bengal and Mohun Bagan. I hope next year these two teams are part of the competition because they are a part of the Indian football history and they deserve to be here. It is just a question of time and Bengaluru will soon face these teams again,” said Roca on Friday.
Talking about the difference between the ISL and I-league, Roca said that the level of competition is understandably higher in the ISL due to the foreign players and the quality they bring onto the field.
What he not miss, though, is the sub-standard ground conditions that his team would be subject to occasionally in the I-League.
“We have played in the I-league where the pitches were completely in a bad condition and we had to adapt to the conditions. Now all the pitches will be good. The teams we are playing will be different. Some of players have never played such a competition. John Johnson has never played against the likes of Dimitar Berbatov or Robbie Keane. This is another level and it isn’t going to be easy,” said Roca.
Their first goal as a team is to make the semis, which will be a great achievement, feels Roca. “We are excited to start well. Our goal is to be in the semi-finals first. It will be a great achievement for us give it is our first time,” said Roca.
German expats talk about adapting to India, and the surprising similarities between the two cultures.
The cultural similarities between Germany and India are well known, especially with regards to the language. Linguists believe that Sanskrit and German share the same Indo-Germanic heritage of languages. A quick comparison indeed holds up theory - ratha in Sanskrit (chariot) is rad in German, aksha (axle) in Sanskrit is achse in German and so on. Germans have long held a fascination for Indology and Sanskrit. While Max Müller is still admired for his translation of ancient Indian scriptures, other German intellectuals such as Goethe, Herder and Schlegel were deeply influenced by Kalidasa. His poetry is said to have informed Goethe’s plays, and inspired Schlegel to eventually introduce formal Indology in Germany. Beyond the arts and academia, Indian influences even found their way into German fast food! Indians would recognise the famous German curry powder as a modification of the Indian masala mix. It’s most popular application is the currywurst - fried sausage covered in curried ketchup.
It is no wonder then that German travellers in India find a quite a lot in common between the two cultures, even today. Some, especially those who’ve settled here, even confess to Indian culture growing on them with time. Isabelle, like most travellers, first came to India to explore the country’s rich heritage. She returned the following year as an exchange student, and a couple of years later found herself working for an Indian consultancy firm. When asked what prompted her to stay on, Isabelle said, “I love the market dynamics here, working here is so much fun. Anywhere else would seem boring compared to India.” Having cofounded a company, she eventually realised her entrepreneurial dream here and now resides in Goa with her husband.
Isabelle says there are several aspects of life in India that remind her of home. “How we interact with our everyday life is similar in both Germany and India. Separate house slippers to wear at home, the celebration of food and festivals, the importance of friendship…” She feels Germany and India share the same spirit especially in terms of festivities. “We love food and we love celebrating food. There is an entire countdown to Christmas. Every day there is some dinner or get-together,” much like how Indians excitedly countdown to Navratri or Diwali. Franziska, who was born in India to German parents, adds that both the countries exhibit the same kind of passion for their favourite sport. “In India, they support cricket like anything while in Germany it would be football.”
Having lived in India for almost a decade, Isabelle has also noticed some broad similarities in the way children are brought up in the two countries. “We have a saying in South Germany ‘Schaffe Schaffe Hausle baue’ that loosely translates to ‘work, work, work and build a house’. I found that parents here have a similar outlook…to teach their children to work hard. They feel that they’ve fulfilled their duty only once the children have moved out or gotten married. Also, my mother never let me leave the house without a big breakfast. It’s the same here.” The importance given to the care of the family is one similarity that came up again and again in conversations with all German expats.
While most people wouldn’t draw parallels between German and Indian discipline (or lack thereof), Germans married to Indians have found a way to bridge the gap. Take for example, Ilka, who thinks that the famed differences of discipline between the two cultures actually works to her marital advantage. She sees the difference as Germans being highly planning-oriented; while Indians are more flexible in their approach. Ilka and her husband balance each other out in several ways. She says, like most Germans, she too tends to get stressed when her plans don’t work out, but her husband calms her down.
Consequently, Ilka feels India is “so full of life. The social life here is more happening; people smile at you, bond over food and are much more relaxed.” Isabelle, too, can attest to Indians’ friendliness. When asked about an Indian characteristic that makes her feel most at home, she quickly answers “humour.” “Whether it’s a taxi driver or someone I’m meeting professionally, I’ve learnt that it’s easy to lighten the mood here by just cracking a few jokes. Indians love to laugh,” she adds.
Indeed, these Germans-who-never-left as just diehard Indophiles are more Indian than you’d guess at first, having even developed some classic Indian skills with time. Ilka assures us that her husband can’t bargain as well as she does, and that she can even drape a saree on her own.
Isabelle, meanwhile, feels some amount of Indianness has seeped into her because “whenever its raining, my body instantly craves chai and samosa”.
