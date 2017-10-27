international football

‘I don’t like these false stories about me’: Tearful Neymar blasts PSG rift stories

The Brazilian moved from Barcelona to Paris Saint-Germain in August for a world record 222 million euros

by 
Reuters

An emotional Neymar on Friday called for an end to “false stories” about his alleged frosty relations with Paris Saint-Germain coach Unai Emery and striker Edinson Cavani.

“I want to ask you to stop creating stories which are not true,” Neymar told a press conference following Brazil’s 3-1 international friendly victory over Japan in Lille, before leaving in tears. “I want to say what I think. I’m totally realistic and what I don’t like is these false stories about me, there is nothing bothering me at my club. I’m here because I asked to be here. It’s going really well (in Paris), I’m really happy here and motivated. I’m a player who wants to give everything on the pitch. What bothers me is everyone creating stories about me, with my coach and with Cavani. These things are not real, it’s not true.”

Neymar moved from Barcelona in August for a world record 222 million euros ($264 million) and said he immediately sat down with Emery to plan their future together.

“I came to Paris with the agreement of my coach (Emery),” said Neymar. “When I arrived here we had a meeting. I told him I wanted to help him and he told me he would help me to achieve my goals in my career and the team’s objectives.”

Neymar and strike partner Cavani reportedly fell out over penalty-taking duties in September after the Uruguayan refused to let the former take a spot-kick in PSG’s 2-0 win over Lyon. Both players subsequently played down the incident, but rumours continue to swirl claiming the Brazilian is unsettled in the French capital.

Neymar, who scored a penalty but also missed a spot-kick in the win over Japan, admitted he had also spoken to national team coach Tite about the matter.

“I just want to be happy, I’m not here to make or create trouble with anybody. I know my role on the pitch and I do what my coach asks me to do,” he said. “I had a chat with (team coordinator) Edu and Tite because these things are hurting me, every day there are these stories.” I’m a human being, I cry, I wake up in a bad mood... I want to apologise for my mistakes in my life,” he added.

“When you’re being watched by everybody you’re expected to be perfect and I’m not. I’m 25 years old and I’m learning. I’ve made mistakes and will continue to make mistakes but I want to be better.”

Tite, who replaced Dunga as Brazil boss in June 2016, quashed any notion that he himself had experienced run-ins with the 25-year-old striker.

“People said I had problems with Neymar, it wasn’t true. We heard that a lot and it wasn’t true,” said Tite. “My relationship with him is the best it could be. I’m not saying this to be nice, but because it’s true.”

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Your home’s air quality is probably twenty times worse compared to the WHO standard

Here’s what you can do about it.

Shutterstock and Pixabay

While the deplorable state of air quality in Indian cities is well known, indoor air quality does not usually come up in the umpteen discussions on pollution. Indoor air pollution is caused by the release and suspension of pollutants indoors in homes, offices etc. It can be just as harmful to health, as it tends to be more concentrated than the air outdoors.

The indoor air pollutants most commonly found in urban India emerge from seemingly harmless day-to-day activities. Invisible volatile organic compounds (VOCs), for example, are released by perfumes, paints, heated plastics, household cleaners, carpets, furniture etc. Upholstery, especially, acts as a trap for VOCs and PM2.5 (fine particulate matter). Long-term exposure to VOCs is known to be detrimental to health - effects range from eye and throat irritation to damage to liver, kidneys and central nervous system.

Living particles (dust mites, mould, mildew, airborne bacteria, pet dander etc.) too permeate the indoor environment. Coupled with tobacco smoke, they are among the major triggers of asthma in children. From mould on shower curtains, pillows, blankets, stuffed animals to pet hair on carpets and floors, these asthma triggers can be found everywhere.

Any and every household product that releases emissions of some kind is potentially polluting. Cooking equipment like a gas stove, for example, can release carbon monoxide and nitrogen dioxide as by-products - common complaints associated with the two are headaches, sustained fatigue and inflammation eyes, nose and throat. Even broken CFLs and tube lights emit small amounts of mercury, a known neurotoxin.

The prospect of tackling indoor pollution can sound intimidating to homeowners. However, there are steps you can take today to help mitigate the levels of indoor pollution in your house. Proper ventilation, regular cleaning of AC filters and adjustment of humidity levels can help reduce the density of pollutants. If your home houses elderly parents, young kids, expecting mothers, someone with a respiratory ailment or even pets whose dander could aggravate health problems, it is essential that you invest in an air purifier. Honeywell’s Air Touch range of air purifiers employ a three-stage purification process which can remove more than 99% of indoor pollutants - including fine pollutants such as PM2.5 (particulate matter). This is crucial because with the daily household activities such as cooking, cleaning and so on, the PM2.5 levels can go up to as much as 500, while the WHO standard cites 25 to be the ideal upper limit. Honeywell’s Air Touch range is comprised of air purifiers that do not release ozone (known to worsen respiratory conditions) as a by-product. One of the products, Air Touch I8 specifically, comes with a real time PM2.5 display that helps you monitor the quality of air you are breathing. You can see the air quality improving as the purifier does its job. Most importantly, the technology is certified from the Indian Medical Academy for preventive health and is recommended for Indian homes by them. To see just how Honeywell’s air purifiers can put you at ease, watch the video below.

Play

To learn more about the technology behind Honeywell’s air purifiers and the range of products on offer, click here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Honeywell and not by the Scroll editorial team.