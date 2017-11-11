‘Absurd and ridiculous’: Former Fifa chief Sepp Blatter denies Hope Solo's groping claims

The current generation of young people is the first in recorded history that can imagine living till their 90s in large numbers, thanks to advances in health care, quality of life and economic status over the decades. Most surveys also agree that young people today are largely more independent in their outlook than the preceding generations. Known to be habitual job hoppers, their risk-taking tendency is evident, as is their entrepreneurial spirit. They value flexibility and don’t like getting bogged down by limitations of any kind.

The current generation’s independent outlook on life is expected to be even more so in future generations. While Indians traditionally depend on their children to care for them in old age, younger generations have differing priorities and are not likely to tie themselves down to dependents. Bugs Bhargava, the local ‘idiot’ who surprised his kids and neighbours 3 years ago with his smart financial planning is back with a new movie talk about just this. In the Return of One Idiot, he explores the realities of old age through interviews with elderly people and shows us how difficult old age can be without proper planning and someone to take care of you.

So, the current young generation is self-sufficient, autonomous and living in a society that values individuality over everything else. How can they make their current lifestyle last into their old age?

For starters, young people have to actively visualise retired life, unimaginable as it may be. Given old age will take up a good one-third of their lives, it probably is a good idea to figure out what to do with all that extra time. Options include lifelong learning, taking up an abandoned or new hobby, planning a second career or of course, travelling the world!

The core of this conversation, though, would be to first figure out just how active you want your post-retirement life to be. Do you wish to work lifelong? Or do you wish to peaceably retire and enjoy the fruits of your labour? In either case, financial planning would be essential for a smooth transition into old age, considering how much autonomy is valued by young people today. Financial planning will provide the safety net to reduce reliance on children and other family members.

