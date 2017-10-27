International Cricket

More cricket in Pakistan, as West Indies sign a five-year T20I series agreement with PCB

Sethi said the West Indies would come to Pakistan for the next five years each year and Pakistan will go to the USA each year in return.

West Indies v Pakistan 3rd ODI - Guyana | RANDY BROOKS/AFP

Pakistan and the West Indies have signed an agreement under which they will play a T20 series each year in Pakistan and the United States for the next five years.

This was announced by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman, Najam Sethi at a press conference in Lahore on Saturday.

“There has been a lot of speculation regarding Pakistan and West Indies series. I can confirm now that both the boards have reached an agreement under which we will play a T20 series each year for the next five years in Pakistan and USA subject to availability of dates and venues which will be finalised later, Sethi said.

He said the first series would take place with the West Indies board confirming they will send their full national side to Pakistan in March 2018.

“The matches will take place on March 29 and 31st and April 1st next year,” he added. “This series couldnt be held in November as earlier planned due to adverse weather conditions and we didn’t want to take any risk.”

“The series in the USA will be a triangular series with Pakistan, West Indies and a third team to be finalised every year.”

He also made it clear that this bilateral arrangement between the two boards was outside of the official future tours program of the International Cricket Council (ICC).

“I want to say here that this agreement is part of our endeavour to bring back international cricket back to Pakistan in a proper way.”

Sethi said that both boards would now sit down and finalise a third team and the broadcaster for the first series in the USA in 2018.

Pakistan have already hosted the Pakistan Super League final in March followed by a tour by the World Eleven in September and most recently, Sri Lanka played a lone T20 in Lahore on October 29. He said the ICC bilateral series would be finalised next year by February. Sethi said Pakistan felt it was financially viable to have a tri-series of T20 matches in the United States every year.

Sponsored Content BY 

Your home’s air quality is probably twenty times worse compared to the WHO standard

Here’s what you can do about it.

Shutterstock and Pixabay

While the deplorable state of air quality in Indian cities is well known, indoor air quality does not usually come up in the umpteen discussions on pollution. Indoor air pollution is caused by the release and suspension of pollutants indoors in homes, offices etc. It can be just as harmful to health, as it tends to be more concentrated than the air outdoors.

The indoor air pollutants most commonly found in urban India emerge from seemingly harmless day-to-day activities. Invisible volatile organic compounds (VOCs), for example, are released by perfumes, paints, heated plastics, household cleaners, carpets, furniture etc. Upholstery, especially, acts as a trap for VOCs and PM2.5 (fine particulate matter). Long-term exposure to VOCs is known to be detrimental to health - effects range from eye and throat irritation to damage to liver, kidneys and central nervous system.

Living particles (dust mites, mould, mildew, airborne bacteria, pet dander etc.) too permeate the indoor environment. Coupled with tobacco smoke, they are among the major triggers of asthma in children. From mould on shower curtains, pillows, blankets, stuffed animals to pet hair on carpets and floors, these asthma triggers can be found everywhere.

Any and every household product that releases emissions of some kind is potentially polluting. Cooking equipment like a gas stove, for example, can release carbon monoxide and nitrogen dioxide as by-products - common complaints associated with the two are headaches, sustained fatigue and inflammation eyes, nose and throat. Even broken CFLs and tube lights emit small amounts of mercury, a known neurotoxin.

The prospect of tackling indoor pollution can sound intimidating to homeowners. However, there are steps you can take today to help mitigate the levels of indoor pollution in your house. Proper ventilation, regular cleaning of AC filters and adjustment of humidity levels can help reduce the density of pollutants. If your home houses elderly parents, young kids, expecting mothers, someone with a respiratory ailment or even pets whose dander could aggravate health problems, it is essential that you invest in an air purifier. Honeywell’s Air Touch range of air purifiers employ a three-stage purification process which can remove more than 99% of indoor pollutants - including fine pollutants such as PM2.5 (particulate matter). This is crucial because with the daily household activities such as cooking, cleaning and so on, the PM2.5 levels can go up to as much as 500, while the WHO standard cites 25 to be the ideal upper limit. Honeywell’s Air Touch range is comprised of air purifiers that do not release ozone (known to worsen respiratory conditions) as a by-product. One of the products, Air Touch I8 specifically, comes with a real time PM2.5 display that helps you monitor the quality of air you are breathing. You can see the air quality improving as the purifier does its job. Most importantly, the technology is certified from the Indian Medical Academy for preventive health and is recommended for Indian homes by them. To see just how Honeywell’s air purifiers can put you at ease, watch the video below.

Play

To learn more about the technology behind Honeywell’s air purifiers and the range of products on offer, click here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Honeywell and not by the Scroll editorial team.