Under-19 Asia Cup: Nepal stun India by 19 runs

India today suffered a shock 19-run defeat against Nepal in the U-19 Asia Cup one-day tournament at Kuala Lumpur on Saturday.
India opted to bowl after winning the toss and restricted Nepal to 185 for 8 in 50 overs with Aditya Thakare and Abhishek Sharma grabbing two wickets apiece. But the Indian side led by opening batsmen Himanshu Rana failed to chase down the target as they were bowled out for 166 in 48.1 overs in the Group A match.
Rana himself was the top-scorer for India with a 38-ball 46 while his opening partner Manjot Kalra made 35 from 69 balls. The Indian opening duo stitched 65 runs together in 12.2 overs but none of their team-mates could contribute much to lose the match at the Bayuemas Oval here.
For Nepal, captain Dipendra Singh, who had hit 88 while batting, was the most successful bowler with figures of 4/39. India and Nepal are now with two points each from two matches. India had beaten Malaysia by 202 runs in their opening match on November 10.
Brief Scores: Nepal U-19: 185 for 8 in 50 overs (Dipendra Singh 88, Aditya Thakare 2/33, Abhishek Sharma 2/38). India U-19: 166 all out in 48.1 overs (Himanshu Rana 46; Dipendra Singh 4/39).
A rare glimpse into how Aarushi Talwar’s parents dealt with her loss and why the case remains unsolved
Nupur and Rajesh Talwar walked out of Dasna Jail this month after four years in jail
In the summer of 2008, the Aarushi – Hemraj double-murder case sent shockwaves across the country. The case involved a handful of suspects and the initial stories that linked each suspect with the murder were as convincing as the next. However, the media frenzy that followed eventually made it difficult to differentiate between the investigation findings and mere speculation.
Meanwhile, the investigation of the case became increasingly difficult with conflicting findings and pieces of evidence. The prime suspects from the start of the investigation were Aarushi’s parents Nupur and Rajesh Talwar. Once the state government handed over the case to the CBI, however, several other associates of Aarushi’s parents were arrested and had to undergo lie-detector and narco-analysis tests.
The next turning point in the case came when in 2013, the CBI trial court stated that Aarushi’s parents were guilty of both the murders ‘beyond reasonable doubt’. Investigators alleged that her parents killed Aarushi in a fit of rage when they found her with Hemraj, their domestic servant, in an “objectionable” situation. Facing a life sentence and a possible death penalty, the couple began their time in Dasna Jail.
As the interest in the case in the media and public was dwindling, another crucial moment arrived on 12th October 2017. The Allahabad High Court acquitted the Talwars in the 2008 murders. The court claimed that the chain of evidence presented was inconclusive, noting that all circumstantial evidence did not tally to prove the couple guilty.
Thus, after nearly 10 years and the involvement of various investigating agencies, the Aarushi-Hemraj case, to this day, remains unsolved.
In an exclusive interview with Hotstar, the recently released couple, Nupur and Rajesh Talwar, open-up about their time in jail, the moment their appeal was accepted and their supporters who stood by them. Teary-eyed yet firm, the couple speak about coping with the loss of their daughter, the challenge of integrating back into the society that lies ahead of them and why the murder remains unsolved. The entire interview can be seen here.
This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Hotstar and not by the Scroll editorial team.