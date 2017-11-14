Badminton

Meet Nandagopal, the elder Kidambi sibling who’s forging a hard-fought career of his own

Frequently changing doubles partners has meant the 25-year-old is still struggling to make a mark, four years after making the switch from singles.

by 
Facebook/Nandagopal Kidambi

Fresh from winning his fourth Superseries title of the year, Srikanth Kidambi had the support of a partisan crowd at the Nagpur Divisional Sports Complex during the men’s singles final of the national championship against HS Prannoy last week.

While the crowd was chanting Srikanth’s name, watching the match from the players’ enclosure a few metres away was a young bespectacled man in a red sweatshirt who quite resembled Indian badminton’s man of the moment. “Come on! Come on!” he would yell every now and then.

But for the spectacles, slightly longer hair and a French beard rather than a full stubble, it would be difficult to tell this man and Srikanth apart. He is, after all, Srikanth’s elder brother.

Nandagopal Kidambi was not in Nagpur only to support his brother. He had reached the semi-finals of the Nationals with his men’s doubles partner Alwin Francis, before losing to eventual champions Manu Attri and B Sumeeth Reddy.

Srikanth, in a recent interview with The Field, had said that Nandagopal was the “biggest factor for why I am where I am today. If he had not joined the academy, I don’t know where I would have been.”

The switch

However, a decision taken by their coach P Gopichand four years ago would change the two brothers’ lives forever. Until 2012, Srikanth was a doubles player, while Nandagopal focused on singles. Gopichand, however, asked the two brothers to switch.

Srikanth took to singles like a bear to honey. Within months of making the switch, he won the Maldives International Challenge and reached the semi-finals of the Macau Open in 2012. Nandagopal too lifted the mixed doubles title in Maldives in 2013 along with K Maneesha.

However, an injury to Maneesha meant that Nandagopal was forced to change his partner. That’s been the story of his career ever since. Since 2012, Nandagopal has played with at least 12 different men’s doubles partners and six in mixed doubles, although he seems to have found some stability after pairing up with Mahima Aggarwal this year.

While long-term injuries to his partners is one reason for the frequent changes, his coaches never seemed to have figured out who he should pair with. “When you’re in the national set-up, you don’t have an option to pick your own partners,” said Nandagopal.

Ever since Malaysian coach Tan Kim Her was put in charge of India’s doubles badminton in 2015, he has shuffled many a pair. Some have yielded successful results, such as Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty reaching two Superseries quarter-finals and breaking into the world’s top 30 this year just 18 months after reluctantly starting to play together.

Unfortunately for Nandagopal, it hasn’t quite worked out yet. “Indian doubles is also more of an ego battle,” he said. “Not too many partners are comfortable [with each other] off the court.”

Currently ranked 170th in the world in men’s doubles (with Sanyam Shukla) and 110th in mixed doubles (with Aggarwal), Nandagopal still has a long way to go.

It is then a remarkable achievement that Nandagopal and Alwin, who had never played together prior to the Nationals, still managed to reach the semi-finals. Just this September, the 25-year-old bagged the men’s and mixed doubles titles at the Kharkiv International in Ukraine with Rohan Kapoor and Aggarwal. In July, he and Aggarwal had lost in the final of the Malaysia International Series.

While Nandagopal is satisfied with the direction in which doubles badminton is moving in India, he believes a true measure of success would be when kids pick it up as a first choice rather than a fall-back.

“We need people to start playing doubles from an early stage like the Indonesians, Malaysians and Koreans,” he said. “They play professional doubles from the ages of 12 and 13. Take my case... switching at 21 is too late.”

Does he regret the switch?

The Kidambi brothers’ first coach, Sudhakar Reddy, even said that he had expected Nandagopal to be the star player in the future. Does Nandagopal wonder whether he could have achieved the same kind of success as his brother had he stuck with singles?

“I don’t regret moving to doubles but I regret not performing as well as I thought I could,” he said. The lack of success does begin to take a toll mentally. “When coaches take calls and change partners every four or five months, you can’t be in a proper mindset.”

Nandagopal moved from singles to doubles when he was 21 (Image: Facebook/James Varghese)
Nandagopal moved from singles to doubles when he was 21 (Image: Facebook/James Varghese)

Reddy, who coached the Kidambi brothers for almost a decade before they moved to the Gopichand academy in 2008, believes Nandagopal, given his personality, should never have moved to doubles.

“Nandagopal is not soft. He is a very aggressive player and very passionate but sometimes he can become very aggressive with his partner. In doubles, a few outspoken words can affect your partner immensely,” Reddy said.

At 25, Nandagopal has no plans to move back to singles. “It’s just a matter of finding some consistency with your partners,” he said.

Asked if he had ever discussed it with Srikanth, Nandagopal said it’s the last thing they would talk about.

“We spend a lot of time together – we go out, to restaurants and movies, we gossip, we play tennis, we do go-karting, we play Fifa on PS4 – but we don’t talk about badminton.”

Nandagopal is extremely proud of his younger brother’s achievements. His Facebook page is filled with posts of Srikanth’s numerous achievements over the years. Despite appearing to having drawn the shorter draw – although he will never admit that’s the case – in terms of their respective career moves, there isn’t even a hint of jealously about his brother’s success.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Why do Gujaratis eat sweet-ish food, or Maharashtrians like coarse rotis? And what is Chettinad masala?

The fascinating answer lies in breaking down Indian food to its most basic ingredients.

Pexels

Indian cuisine is a meta-identity, formed by the coming together of ‘mini-cuisines’ from all over the country. Consequently, it inspires extreme emotions from people who have grown up eating spectacular home food staple to their place of origin. It isn’t unusual to find a Tamilian despair over lack of decent sambar in Delhi or a UP purist scoffing at fast food kebabs. Exploring the various influences and ingredients in Indian food makes for a fascinating (and long) journey.

In Gujarat, familiar offerings such as kadhi and daal tend to have a comparatively sweet flavour due to the reliance on jaggery to counter the saltiness that permeates the coastal state. For balance, some coastal ingredients are used as seasoning, especially lime, tamarind and kokum - a plant native to the Western Ghats. Kokum also features in the Konkani cuisines of Goa and coastal Maharashtra. Sol kadhi, a uniquely Konkan twist on the conventional kadhi comes loaded with sour kokum. In Varadi cuisine, found in the Vidarbha district of Maharashtra, the unique goda masala rules along with bhakri - a coarser roti made of jowar, bajra and other millets found in this dry, drought-prone region.

In Rajasthan, the cuisine has developed to help sustain oneself in the inhospitable climate. In the desert belt (Jaisalmer, Barmer and Bikaner), milk, buttermilk and ghee are given noticeable preference in cooking methods over the scarcely available water. Oil-based dishes and use of chillies as seasoning are still prevalent as they reduce the need of water and preservatives.

In Madhya Pradesh, the fiery Malwa cuisine of the erstwhile kingdom of Malwa still survives. With a legacy rooted in the royal kitchens of Indore, Gwalior and Ratlam, this cuisine is rich in ingredients such as saffron, nuts and dried fruits. The Afghani influences grow stronger as one approaches the Bhopal region and find their peak in the Mughlai cuisine of the northern plains. This cuisine derives its richness from dried fruits and nuts and aromatic spices such as nutmeg.

Further north, the pahari cuisine of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand makes extensive use of lentils, rice and pulses in their meat preparations as fruits and vegetables are not widely available. Kashmiri cuisine, meanwhile, is marked by the ample use of spices like cinnamon, cardamom, cloves and saffron, which is native to the region.

As one moves to the east, rice begins to dominate the plate. In Bengal, the use of panchphoron – a collection of white cumin, mustard, fennel and fenugreek seeds - is almost sacrosanct. Sweets - the biggest culinary export of eastern India - are mostly made using milk and dairy products. Exotic vegetables such as dhekia, the citrusy fragrance of lime and lemon and the sweet smell of native rice species make Assamese dishes taste quite distinct from its neighbours’.

Turning south, one can catch the aroma of a variety of spices. Andhra cuisine, believed to be among the hottest in the country, makes extensive use of chillies, tamarind and coconut. The neighbouring Telangana, in comparison, shows more Mughlai influences. The Chettinad cuisine of Tamil Nadu keeps up the fiery trend with its Chettinad masala - made of locally found spices such as milagai (red chillies), star anise, fennel, bay leaf etc.

Kerala’s cuisine, as one would expect from the Land of Spices, makes considerable use of black pepper, cardamom, clove, ginger, and cinnamon. Tamarind is frequently used in north Kerala, where sour sauces and gravies are highly popular. Grown in abundance, coconut is used as a thickening and flavouring agent, while rice and tapioca are the main starchy ingredients in Malabari cuisine of coastal Kerala.

As we circumnavigate India looking for culinary influences, a set of common ingredients appears again and again. Staples like rice, atta and daal as well as spices like chilli, pepper, cardamom and ginger are combined in multiple ways for diverse results. Golden Harvest now brings to Indians all over the country these fresh and truly Indian ingredients that will enable anyone to capture the essence of home in their cooking, no matter where in the country they may be. As a Rs 1000+crore brand from Future Consumer Ltd., Golden Harvest understands like no one else that that there is no feeling like that of bhar pet pyaar i.e. a full stomach, satisfied with the food you love, made with love. Available at all Big Bazaar, Easyday, Nilgiris and Foodhall stores, the Golden Harvest range comprises 70 varieties of rice (basmati, sona masoori, ambemohar and more), 10 varieties of chillies and chilli powders, 40 different spices, 25 kinds of flours, 50 varieties of pulses, 25 varieties of other cereals and 20 kinds of sugar, salt and jaggery! Fancy Hyderabadi Biryani or pulao, Punjabi dal or sambhar, Golden Harvest has all you need to cook up a feast.

Play

Be it seasoning, tempering, stuffing or garnishing, you can get the right ingredients from Golden Harvest’s range for that elusive homely taste that leaves you feeling full and satisfied. For beautiful stories of bhar pet pyaar in action and mouth watering pictures and videos of food, check out Golden Harvest on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. Explore the mind-boggling variety of Indian culinary ingredients with Golden Harvest, here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Golden Harvest and not by the Scroll editorial team.