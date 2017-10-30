Indian hockey

‘Hockey World League Final will show where India stands’: Interview with coach Marijne

Marijne believes that facing higher ranked teams will give him a clear picture of what needs to be done ahead of next year’s World Cup.

by 
Facbook / Hockey India

India has begun life under new hockey coach Sjoerd Marijne on a winning note by winning the Asia Cup after ten years. It’s a significant win for India, despite being favourites going into the tournament as were the top-ranked team in Asia, given their performance in the HWL semi-final earlier in the year and the subsequent sacking of Roelant Oltmans.

However, despite the win, Marijne is still looking to fine tune the team. The 43-year-old Dutchman is hoping that the Hockey World League (HWL) Final next month will give him a proper idea of what needs to be done to take back to the top of world hockey.

“We are ready to compete in the World Hockey League final and we know we have to do better. We had to win the Asia Cup because we are the top ranked team in Asia. Now we have to opportunity to do better against team ranked higher than us,” Marijne told The Field.

“I will have a better idea of where the team stands [after HWL Final] because we will be facing the top teams in the world. I do know what is lacking in the team. I have seen videos and have my opinion about it but I want to see it with my own eyes,” said Marijne.

A clear picture

With the Asia Cup squad comprising of youngsters, the only notable senior players in the squad were Sardar Singh, SV Sunil, Ramandeep Singh, among others.

However, at the HWL Final in Bhubaneshwar, Marijne expects India to field its proper squad with players like Rupinder Pal Singh, fullbacks Birender Lakra and Kothajit Singh along with striker Mandeep Singh expected to return.

He said that competition for spots within the team is high. “Every tournament we see who performs the best and the internal competition is really high with three four players eyeing each spot. It is not affecting the team, which is good. We need the right balance of youth and experience,” said Marijne.

Talking about immediate improvements, Marijne said that India’s ball intercepting skills need to improve.

“We can and have to work on a lot of things. Like our moves for intercepting the ball. The more turnovers we have, it will improve our chances for scoring more goals. That is the area we have to focus on and we have to keep working on structure. We were only together for few weeks so I was really happy with the team’s achievement in a short span of time [in Asia Cup],” said Marijne.

Stick to basics

With India set to the play the Asian Games, Commonwealth Games and World Cup next year, Marijne’s priority is to ensure that India play without any pressure and stick to their basics.

“We will approach every tournament the same way. We will stick to our basics and do our own things. We will play with our natural flair and play without pressure. At this level there is bound to be pressure, which is a good thing I believe. It will be a good experience for the team. The players are motivated and everyone else in the squad is also ready for the next year,” said Marijne.

India’s ache: Penalty corner conversions 

Talking about India’s penalty corner conversion, which isn’t up to the mark, Marijne said that the team has to using the variations better in order to improve their conversion rate.

“We played with variations... The conversion rate to become higher and better is one of the big challenges for us. We are working on it in every training session. We have to add to our variations and start mixing them better,” said Marijne.

With India sixth in the World, Marijne believes that it is up to the players to decide what they want to achieve as a team and not what the coach wants. “I am guiding a proper team and it is more important to know what they want. I want to know where we have to reach as a team and what are we working for. So the goal from the team is the same for me,” said Marijne.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

“My body instantly craves chai and samosa”

German expats talk about adapting to India, and the surprising similarities between the two cultures.

The cultural similarities between Germany and India are well known, especially with regards to the language. Linguists believe that Sanskrit and German share the same Indo-Germanic heritage of languages. A quick comparison indeed holds up theory - ratha in Sanskrit (chariot) is rad in German, aksha (axle) in Sanskrit is achse in German and so on. Germans have long held a fascination for Indology and Sanskrit. While Max Müller is still admired for his translation of ancient Indian scriptures, other German intellectuals such as Goethe, Herder and Schlegel were deeply influenced by Kalidasa. His poetry is said to have informed Goethe’s plays, and inspired Schlegel to eventually introduce formal Indology in Germany. Beyond the arts and academia, Indian influences even found their way into German fast food! Indians would recognise the famous German curry powder as a modification of the Indian masala mix. It’s most popular application is the currywurst - fried sausage covered in curried ketchup.

It is no wonder then that German travellers in India find a quite a lot in common between the two cultures, even today. Some, especially those who’ve settled here, even confess to Indian culture growing on them with time. Isabelle, like most travellers, first came to India to explore the country’s rich heritage. She returned the following year as an exchange student, and a couple of years later found herself working for an Indian consultancy firm. When asked what prompted her to stay on, Isabelle said, “I love the market dynamics here, working here is so much fun. Anywhere else would seem boring compared to India.” Having cofounded a company, she eventually realised her entrepreneurial dream here and now resides in Goa with her husband.

Isabelle says there are several aspects of life in India that remind her of home. “How we interact with our everyday life is similar in both Germany and India. Separate house slippers to wear at home, the celebration of food and festivals, the importance of friendship…” She feels Germany and India share the same spirit especially in terms of festivities. “We love food and we love celebrating food. There is an entire countdown to Christmas. Every day there is some dinner or get-together,” much like how Indians excitedly countdown to Navratri or Diwali. Franziska, who was born in India to German parents, adds that both the countries exhibit the same kind of passion for their favourite sport. “In India, they support cricket like anything while in Germany it would be football.”

Having lived in India for almost a decade, Isabelle has also noticed some broad similarities in the way children are brought up in the two countries. “We have a saying in South Germany ‘Schaffe Schaffe Hausle baue’ that loosely translates to ‘work, work, work and build a house’. I found that parents here have a similar outlook…to teach their children to work hard. They feel that they’ve fulfilled their duty only once the children have moved out or gotten married. Also, my mother never let me leave the house without a big breakfast. It’s the same here.” The importance given to the care of the family is one similarity that came up again and again in conversations with all German expats.

While most people wouldn’t draw parallels between German and Indian discipline (or lack thereof), Germans married to Indians have found a way to bridge the gap. Take for example, Ilka, who thinks that the famed differences of discipline between the two cultures actually works to her marital advantage. She sees the difference as Germans being highly planning-oriented; while Indians are more flexible in their approach. Ilka and her husband balance each other out in several ways. She says, like most Germans, she too tends to get stressed when her plans don’t work out, but her husband calms her down.

Consequently, Ilka feels India is “so full of life. The social life here is more happening; people smile at you, bond over food and are much more relaxed.” Isabelle, too, can attest to Indians’ friendliness. When asked about an Indian characteristic that makes her feel most at home, she quickly answers “humour.” “Whether it’s a taxi driver or someone I’m meeting professionally, I’ve learnt that it’s easy to lighten the mood here by just cracking a few jokes. Indians love to laugh,” she adds.

Indeed, these Germans-who-never-left as just diehard Indophiles are more Indian than you’d guess at first, having even developed some classic Indian skills with time. Ilka assures us that her husband can’t bargain as well as she does, and that she can even drape a saree on her own.

Isabelle, meanwhile, feels some amount of Indianness has seeped into her because “whenever its raining, my body instantly craves chai and samosa”.

Like the long-settled German expats in India, the German airline, Lufthansa, too has incorporated some quintessential aspects of Indian culture in its service. Recognising the centuries-old cultural affinity between the two countries, Lufthansa now provides a rich experience of Indian hospitality to all flyers on board its flights to and from India. You can expect a greeting of Namaste by an all-Indian crew, Indian food, and popular Indian in-flight entertainment options. And as the video shows, India’s culture and hospitality have been internalized by Lufthansa to the extent that they are More Indian Than You Think. To experience Lufthansa’s hospitality on your next trip abroad, click here.

Play

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Lufthansa as part of their More Indian Than You Think initiative and not by the Scroll editorial team.