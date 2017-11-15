Sri Lanka in India

South Africa can wait, ruthless India have a job to finish against Sri Lanka

With painful memories of a 9-0 whitewash across formats fresh in the minds, the islanders are back in India for another full series.

by 
Images: AFP

Rejoice, folks. It’s time for India versus Sri Lanka again.

With painful memories of a 9-0 whitewash across formats fresh in the minds of Sri Lankan cricketers and fans (arguably a large percentage of India fans too), the islanders are back in India for another full series. Three Tests, three ODIs and three T20Is.

The talk, naturally, has been about the frequency with which these neighbouring countries take on each other. The numbers don’t lie. Since the start of 2007, India and Sri Lanka have faced each other 91 times across formats, with India winning 57 of those matches. That is the most-played rivalry (a loosely-used term, of course) with the famed England-Australia match-up occurring 89 times in that duration. In the last decade, India have faced Sri Lanka 65 times in ODIs, 20 more than their next most frequent match-up with Australia.

Staggering.

Keeping aside the frequency and lopsidedness of India vs Sri Lanka, when the first Test match begins in Kolkata on Thursday, India have a job in hand – to play like the No 1 ranked side in Tests. Just as they did in Sri Lanka, Virat Kohli and Co will look to remain ruthless – a trait the Indian captain wants to see in his side.

Sri Lanka, on the other hand, have the weight of not just an abysmal 2017 hanging on their shoulders, but that of their entire history of playing Test cricket in India. A record that Kumar Sangakkara once said was one of his biggest regrets in cricket.

Played 17. Won 0.

Having never won a Test in India, it would be the understatement of the year to say that the task facing Dinesh Chandimal’s side is daunting. But, despite their shambolic 2017 where they have lost 34 of the 48 matches played across formats, they come in to this series on the back of a 2-0 win against Pakistan in the United Arab Emirates. The two-match tussle, that made Sri Lanka the only team to record a series win Pakistan on their adopted home soil, would give them a boost undoubtedly in what would be similar conditions.

Challenges for India

All said and done, India start overwhelming favourites for the series. And Kohli’s task at hand – no disrespect to Sri Lanka – is to make sure his team shun complacency and play their best cricket. And that’s not without challenges as well.

Murali Vijay and KL Rahul, on paper, are still India’s best opening partnership for Tests but the duo have had a roller-coaster ride since last playing for India. While Vijay missed the Sri Lanka series due to injury, Rahul – once seen as a three-format player – was ear-marked for Tests after not grabbing the opportunities that came his way in India’s muddled middle order in ODIs. Vijay, since his return from injury, has had a hit-and-miss run in the Ranji Trophy, but found form with a knock of 140 against Odisha in the last match. As did Rahul, with his 92 in the second innings against Delhi. The Sri Lanka series offers them a chance to cement their place at the top of the order.

Left-arm, right-arm spin combination - @kuldeep_18 @rashwin99 #INDvSL #TeamIndia

A post shared by Team India (@indiancricketteam) on

The spin twins of Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja are also making a comeback to the Indian side after an exile from the limited overs formats. What started as a supposed ‘rest’ period for the duo, became more of a just-stick-to-Tests move from the selectors. Now that they are making a comeback, after a so-so run in the Ranji Trophy season, eyeballs will be trained on the pair. They would be expected to hit the ground running and prove that they still are India’s best spinners in the longest format.

The same, almost, holds true for Mohammad Shami and Umesh Yadav as well. In the one match the two of them played together in the ODI series against Australia, it was evident that they do not possess what it takes to dislodge Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah in the shorter formats. But Shami and Yadav’s form with the red ball played a big role in India reaching the top of the Test rankings and with the South Africa series looming, their form and fitness will feature very highly on Kohli’s list of concerns.

Which brings us nicely to...

The shadow of the South Africa series

Without a ball being bowled against Sri Lanka, much of the talk has already been about preparing for what is undoubtedly Kohli’s most difficult assignment till date – a full tour to South Africa. The pitch in Eden Gardens? Will be prepared with South Africa in mind. The squad composition? South Africa series might play a role. Jasprit Bumrah for the third Test? He could be crucial in South Africa.

While planning ahead is fine, Kohli would do well to make sure his team remain in the present. The best Test sides don’t let complacency become a factor, irrespective of the quality (or lack thereof) of the opponent, and this Indian team sure has the makings to be be one.

Vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane, to that extent, said the right things ahead of the first Test.

“For us each and every match and series is important before going to South Africa. We will think of South Africa when we go there. Right now we are focusing on this series. South Africa will be completely different. Even for Sri Lanka this is a very important series and they are preparing really well. We don’t want to take them lightly. We respect Sri Lanka and we just want to play our game, focus on our strengths rather than thinking about their combination or their strategies,” he said.

For India to win the series, the tougher opponent, arguably, is themselves more than the visiting Sri Lankans. South Africa can wait.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

“My body instantly craves chai and samosa”

German expats talk about adapting to India, and the surprising similarities between the two cultures.

The cultural similarities between Germany and India are well known, especially with regards to the language. Linguists believe that Sanskrit and German share the same Indo-Germanic heritage of languages. A quick comparison indeed holds up theory - ratha in Sanskrit (chariot) is rad in German, aksha (axle) in Sanskrit is achse in German and so on. Germans have long held a fascination for Indology and Sanskrit. While Max Müller is still admired for his translation of ancient Indian scriptures, other German intellectuals such as Goethe, Herder and Schlegel were deeply influenced by Kalidasa. His poetry is said to have informed Goethe’s plays, and inspired Schlegel to eventually introduce formal Indology in Germany. Beyond the arts and academia, Indian influences even found their way into German fast food! Indians would recognise the famous German curry powder as a modification of the Indian masala mix. It’s most popular application is the currywurst - fried sausage covered in curried ketchup.

It is no wonder then that German travellers in India find a quite a lot in common between the two cultures, even today. Some, especially those who’ve settled here, even confess to Indian culture growing on them with time. Isabelle, like most travellers, first came to India to explore the country’s rich heritage. She returned the following year as an exchange student, and a couple of years later found herself working for an Indian consultancy firm. When asked what prompted her to stay on, Isabelle said, “I love the market dynamics here, working here is so much fun. Anywhere else would seem boring compared to India.” Having cofounded a company, she eventually realised her entrepreneurial dream here and now resides in Goa with her husband.

Isabelle says there are several aspects of life in India that remind her of home. “How we interact with our everyday life is similar in both Germany and India. Separate house slippers to wear at home, the celebration of food and festivals, the importance of friendship…” She feels Germany and India share the same spirit especially in terms of festivities. “We love food and we love celebrating food. There is an entire countdown to Christmas. Every day there is some dinner or get-together,” much like how Indians excitedly countdown to Navratri or Diwali. Franziska, who was born in India to German parents, adds that both the countries exhibit the same kind of passion for their favourite sport. “In India, they support cricket like anything while in Germany it would be football.”

Having lived in India for almost a decade, Isabelle has also noticed some broad similarities in the way children are brought up in the two countries. “We have a saying in South Germany ‘Schaffe Schaffe Hausle baue’ that loosely translates to ‘work, work, work and build a house’. I found that parents here have a similar outlook…to teach their children to work hard. They feel that they’ve fulfilled their duty only once the children have moved out or gotten married. Also, my mother never let me leave the house without a big breakfast. It’s the same here.” The importance given to the care of the family is one similarity that came up again and again in conversations with all German expats.

While most people wouldn’t draw parallels between German and Indian discipline (or lack thereof), Germans married to Indians have found a way to bridge the gap. Take for example, Ilka, who thinks that the famed differences of discipline between the two cultures actually works to her marital advantage. She sees the difference as Germans being highly planning-oriented; while Indians are more flexible in their approach. Ilka and her husband balance each other out in several ways. She says, like most Germans, she too tends to get stressed when her plans don’t work out, but her husband calms her down.

Consequently, Ilka feels India is “so full of life. The social life here is more happening; people smile at you, bond over food and are much more relaxed.” Isabelle, too, can attest to Indians’ friendliness. When asked about an Indian characteristic that makes her feel most at home, she quickly answers “humour.” “Whether it’s a taxi driver or someone I’m meeting professionally, I’ve learnt that it’s easy to lighten the mood here by just cracking a few jokes. Indians love to laugh,” she adds.

Indeed, these Germans-who-never-left as just diehard Indophiles are more Indian than you’d guess at first, having even developed some classic Indian skills with time. Ilka assures us that her husband can’t bargain as well as she does, and that she can even drape a saree on her own.

Isabelle, meanwhile, feels some amount of Indianness has seeped into her because “whenever its raining, my body instantly craves chai and samosa”.

Like the long-settled German expats in India, the German airline, Lufthansa, too has incorporated some quintessential aspects of Indian culture in its service. Recognising the centuries-old cultural affinity between the two countries, Lufthansa now provides a rich experience of Indian hospitality to all flyers on board its flights to and from India. You can expect a greeting of Namaste by an all-Indian crew, Indian food, and popular Indian in-flight entertainment options. And as the video shows, India’s culture and hospitality have been internalized by Lufthansa to the extent that they are More Indian Than You Think. To experience Lufthansa’s hospitality on your next trip abroad, click here.

Play

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Lufthansa as part of their More Indian Than You Think initiative and not by the Scroll editorial team.