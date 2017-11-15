India’s Pankaj Advani wins bronze in long-up format at World Billiards

India’s 17-time world champion Pankaj Advani settled for bronze in the long-up format of the IBSF World Billiards Championship after losing to English opponent Mike Russell in the semifinals in Doha.
Russell reached the desired 1250 mark ahead of Advani.
After a strong start by Advani, Russell rose to the occasion and fired in breaks of 551, highest of the tournament so far, along with a 447 to race to the final where he awaits the winner of Myanmar’s Nay Thway Oo and England’s Robert Hall.
Earlier in the quarter-finals, India’s Dhruv Sitwala and Sourav Kothari crashed out of the tournament, leaving Advani as the sole medal winner in this format of the Championship.
After a memorable outing in the World Billiards with a gold and bronze, Advani now has a day to switch from the 3- ball game to snooker for the World Snooker Championship commencing on Thursday.
Result: Mike Russell defeated Pankaj Advani: 1251-620.