Fellaini could leave Man United for free next summer as contract impasse continues: Report

Manchester United stand the risk of losing midfielder Marouane Fellaini for free at the end of the season as the Belgian has still not accepted the new contract offered to him by the club, reported The Guardian.
Fellaini, who is in the final year of his contract, has been negotiating a new deal with the club since it was offered to him in September but the impasse continues. The 29-year-old reportedly wants a marked increased in his salary, which currently stands at around £120,000 a week.
Fellaini will be free to sign a pre-contract agreement with any club outside the Premier League in January if he does not reach an agreement with Manchester United till the January transfer window, according to the rules. However, United manager Jose Mourinho has no plans to sell the player in January even if a deal is not agreed upon till then, the report added.
After a torrid first three seasons at Old Trafford since joining from Everton in 2013 for £27.5 million under then manager David Moyes, Fellaini has resurrected his career at Old Trafford after the arrival of Mourinho last year. He has scored three times in seven appearances this season.