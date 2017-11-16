indian cricket

Defending Dhoni is fine, but Shastri should have spared us the ‘Whataboutism’

Are senior pros like Dhoni beyond criticism?

by 
WILLIAM WEST/AFP

“People should look back at their career before commenting on Dhoni.”

Ravi Shastri did not mince words as he came to the defence of an under-fire Mahendra Singh Dhoni following the latter’s below par display during the recently concluded Twenty20 series against Australia and New Zealand.

Dhoni came in for sharp criticism from stalwarts such as VVS Laxman and Ajit Agarkar, who felt the former India captain should make way for younger players at least in the shortest format of the game.

Considering the stiff selection protocols and intense competition, the criticism seemed warranted. Shastri, though, had zero patience for such comments directed towards his ward. But, instead of laying down a reasoned argument, Shastri admonished the critics with a heavy dose of Whataboutism.

What Shastri is basically trying to say here is that one should not question Dhoni’s dwindling form unless their own careers were bereft of blemishes.

No room for criticism

“What about the time you (insert offence here)?”

This is a format that has been used by many people across the globe in the past year. Be it two people arguing or just trolls on social media. This line, or a version of it, has come to become the ultimate winner in a debate of late. While the credentials of the winner are questionable, what is becoming pretty evident is that Whataboutism as a phenomenon is seeping through the political discourse the world over.

It is a concept that finds its roots in the post-Soviet Russia. The government’s public relations cell used this method tactfully as a way to obfuscate criticism of the Russian state. Plainly, it is “the practice of responding to an accusation or difficult question by making a counter-accusation, or raising a different issue.”

The supporters of the ruling party in India have tried to glaze over their blemishes by citing the inadequacies of the party that was in power for more than half a century before them.

In the US, supporters of the sitting president are being noted for using similar ploys to dilute criticism directed towards their chosen leader.

In the latest episode of HBO’s Last Week Tonight, host John Oliver did a deep dive into the concept of Whataboutism and explained how it exalts someone of any criticism just because there were errors committed by others previously.

Play

Its usage has become quite common nowadays. The use of whataboutism has stopped being just a tool used by politicians and now is common parlance for anyone trying to run away from criticism.

While most sportsmen are known to take criticism on the chin, there are many who would rather take refuge in Whataboutism than face some difficult questions head on.

Shastri’s rant was a glimpse into how this phenomenon has seeped into everyday discourse in the cricket world as well.

While one expects such a response from a passionate fan who might not be well-versed with the technical nuances of being an international cricketer, Shastri as a former captain and the present coach of the team, could have presented his argument for Dhoni in a more succinct manner.

Spotlight on Dhoni

As followers of the game, it’s hard to ignore Dhoni’s contribution to the game. Over the years, he has led the team to unprecedented success, won games single-handedly with the bat and astonished us with the speed of his glovework.

For fans, a combination of all these factors makes him a beloved figure.

Coach Shastri feels the same way and elaborated on why the former India captain was so essential to the team. However, his insistence that his wards are beyond criticism is hard to digest.

Each spot in the India senior national team is fiercely contested. There are a number of contenders any slot in the side. Senior pros such as R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja were rested and sidelined from the limited-overs squads with hardly an explanation and the selectors have clearly adopted the ‘perform or perish’ motto.

While no one is denying Dhoni’s relevance in ODIs, it is in the shortest format that his form has been found wanting and warranted criticism. Is it not right to wonder whether someone can do the job better?

Instead of making the cricket fan understand his point of view, Shastri’s condescending approach showed that perhaps he didn’t have a valid argument to fall back on.

To Dhoni’s credit, his response to the criticism was much more sane.

“Everybody has views in life and it should be respected,” said Dhoni when asked to comment on the Agarkar and Laxman’s comments.

It was an apt reply and one that Shastri needed to take a leaf out of.

Sportspersons, like politicians, cannot be beyond criticism. It is their ability to fightback from adversity that makes them role models for so many of us. Either they fight on or are pushed aside while doing so.

Dhoni has already proved his worth a number of times. Maybe he has to do it again. What’s the harm in pointing it out?

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

“My body instantly craves chai and samosa”

German expats talk about adapting to India, and the surprising similarities between the two cultures.

The cultural similarities between Germany and India are well known, especially with regards to the language. Linguists believe that Sanskrit and German share the same Indo-Germanic heritage of languages. A quick comparison indeed holds up theory - ratha in Sanskrit (chariot) is rad in German, aksha (axle) in Sanskrit is achse in German and so on. Germans have long held a fascination for Indology and Sanskrit. While Max Müller is still admired for his translation of ancient Indian scriptures, other German intellectuals such as Goethe, Herder and Schlegel were deeply influenced by Kalidasa. His poetry is said to have informed Goethe’s plays, and inspired Schlegel to eventually introduce formal Indology in Germany. Beyond the arts and academia, Indian influences even found their way into German fast food! Indians would recognise the famous German curry powder as a modification of the Indian masala mix. It’s most popular application is the currywurst - fried sausage covered in curried ketchup.

It is no wonder then that German travellers in India find a quite a lot in common between the two cultures, even today. Some, especially those who’ve settled here, even confess to Indian culture growing on them with time. Isabelle, like most travellers, first came to India to explore the country’s rich heritage. She returned the following year as an exchange student, and a couple of years later found herself working for an Indian consultancy firm. When asked what prompted her to stay on, Isabelle said, “I love the market dynamics here, working here is so much fun. Anywhere else would seem boring compared to India.” Having cofounded a company, she eventually realised her entrepreneurial dream here and now resides in Goa with her husband.

Isabelle says there are several aspects of life in India that remind her of home. “How we interact with our everyday life is similar in both Germany and India. Separate house slippers to wear at home, the celebration of food and festivals, the importance of friendship…” She feels Germany and India share the same spirit especially in terms of festivities. “We love food and we love celebrating food. There is an entire countdown to Christmas. Every day there is some dinner or get-together,” much like how Indians excitedly countdown to Navratri or Diwali. Franziska, who was born in India to German parents, adds that both the countries exhibit the same kind of passion for their favourite sport. “In India, they support cricket like anything while in Germany it would be football.”

Having lived in India for almost a decade, Isabelle has also noticed some broad similarities in the way children are brought up in the two countries. “We have a saying in South Germany ‘Schaffe Schaffe Hausle baue’ that loosely translates to ‘work, work, work and build a house’. I found that parents here have a similar outlook…to teach their children to work hard. They feel that they’ve fulfilled their duty only once the children have moved out or gotten married. Also, my mother never let me leave the house without a big breakfast. It’s the same here.” The importance given to the care of the family is one similarity that came up again and again in conversations with all German expats.

While most people wouldn’t draw parallels between German and Indian discipline (or lack thereof), Germans married to Indians have found a way to bridge the gap. Take for example, Ilka, who thinks that the famed differences of discipline between the two cultures actually works to her marital advantage. She sees the difference as Germans being highly planning-oriented; while Indians are more flexible in their approach. Ilka and her husband balance each other out in several ways. She says, like most Germans, she too tends to get stressed when her plans don’t work out, but her husband calms her down.

Consequently, Ilka feels India is “so full of life. The social life here is more happening; people smile at you, bond over food and are much more relaxed.” Isabelle, too, can attest to Indians’ friendliness. When asked about an Indian characteristic that makes her feel most at home, she quickly answers “humour.” “Whether it’s a taxi driver or someone I’m meeting professionally, I’ve learnt that it’s easy to lighten the mood here by just cracking a few jokes. Indians love to laugh,” she adds.

Indeed, these Germans-who-never-left as just diehard Indophiles are more Indian than you’d guess at first, having even developed some classic Indian skills with time. Ilka assures us that her husband can’t bargain as well as she does, and that she can even drape a saree on her own.

Isabelle, meanwhile, feels some amount of Indianness has seeped into her because “whenever its raining, my body instantly craves chai and samosa”.

Like the long-settled German expats in India, the German airline, Lufthansa, too has incorporated some quintessential aspects of Indian culture in its service. Recognising the centuries-old cultural affinity between the two countries, Lufthansa now provides a rich experience of Indian hospitality to all flyers on board its flights to and from India. You can expect a greeting of Namaste by an all-Indian crew, Indian food, and popular Indian in-flight entertainment options. And as the video shows, India’s culture and hospitality have been internalized by Lufthansa to the extent that they are More Indian Than You Think. To experience Lufthansa’s hospitality on your next trip abroad, click here.

Play

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Lufthansa as part of their More Indian Than You Think initiative and not by the Scroll editorial team.