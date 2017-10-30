TENNIS

Not baby Federer anymore: Dimitrov wants comparisons to end after his best season

Having finally shaken off his demons, he became the first Bulgarian to qualify for the season-ending ATP World Tour Finals.

by 
Twitter/@ATPWorldTour

Grigor Dimitrov insists he is no longer playing in Roger Federer’s shadow after the Bulgarian capped the best year of his checkered career by reaching the last four at the ATP Finals.

When Dimitrov first burst onto the scene by winning the junior Wimbledon title in 2008, his immaculate one-handed back-hand and flamboyant stroke-play earned instant comparisons with Swiss great Federer.

But Dimitrov struggled to live up to the hype and, amid doubts about his commitment to the sport, often found himself written off as a serial underachiever.

For a while, Dimitrov’s playboy lifestyle meant he was better known for his spell as the boyfriend of Russian star Maria Sharapova than for anything he accomplished on the court.

But, having finally shaken off his demons, Dimitrov has become the first Bulgarian to qualify for the season-ending Tour Finals after reaching a career-high sixth in the ATP rankings earlier this month.

He has enjoyed victories over Dominic Thiem and David Goffin, the Belgian crushed 6-0, 6-2 on Wednesday, to book his place in the semi-finals at London’s O2 Arena.

Asked if he felt free of the Federer comparisons at last, Dimitrov said: “I think the comparisons and all this, they don’t really matter any more.

“As I said before, I’m saying it now, I’m really looking after my game and what I’m doing right.

“I think one of the wrong things you can do is to try to follow somebody else or try to, as I said, follow in the footsteps, the things that they have done.”

Long road back

It’s been a long road to redemption for Dimitrov.

Even when he beat defending champion Andy Murray en route to his first Grand Slam semi-final at Wimbledon in 2014, Dimitrov couldn’t summon up the consistency needed to sustain his place at the highest level.

He failed to make the quarter-finals of any of the next nine majors and entered 2017 at a career crossroads.

“You mentioned only one girlfriend in there? Man, C’mon! And you missed two other countries I lived in. Anyway, fair enough, fair enough,” he said when quizzed on his career ups and downs.

“The tennis lifestyle, it can go in so many directions, man. I mean, one day I would like to talk about it, absolutely.

“I think everyone is going to hear. I think I have a lot to say on that matter. Right now, I’m enjoying one of my best seasons. I’m still here, happy.

“Obviously, things have gone better than expected and I appreciate that.”

Another season of failure might have consigned Dimitrov to the scrapheap.

But the 26-year-old has been revitalised under the guidance of coach Dani Vallverdu, who had previously worked with former world number one Murray.

He ended a two and a half year title drought by winning tournaments in Brisbane, Sofia and Cincinnati, the latter in a Masters 1000 event that ranks as the biggest prize of his career.

Dimitrov also made it back to the last four at a Grand Slam, pushing Rafael Nadal to five sets before losing a classic encounter at the Australian Open.

“Dani Vallverdu deserves a lot of credit. He came into the team at a very crucial moment a couple of years ago,” Dimitrov said.

“Without that, I wouldn’t be the same guy.”

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

“My body instantly craves chai and samosa”

German expats talk about adapting to India, and the surprising similarities between the two cultures.

The cultural similarities between Germany and India are well known, especially with regards to the language. Linguists believe that Sanskrit and German share the same Indo-Germanic heritage of languages. A quick comparison indeed holds up theory - ratha in Sanskrit (chariot) is rad in German, aksha (axle) in Sanskrit is achse in German and so on. Germans have long held a fascination for Indology and Sanskrit. While Max Müller is still admired for his translation of ancient Indian scriptures, other German intellectuals such as Goethe, Herder and Schlegel were deeply influenced by Kalidasa. His poetry is said to have informed Goethe’s plays, and inspired Schlegel to eventually introduce formal Indology in Germany. Beyond the arts and academia, Indian influences even found their way into German fast food! Indians would recognise the famous German curry powder as a modification of the Indian masala mix. It’s most popular application is the currywurst - fried sausage covered in curried ketchup.

It is no wonder then that German travellers in India find a quite a lot in common between the two cultures, even today. Some, especially those who’ve settled here, even confess to Indian culture growing on them with time. Isabelle, like most travellers, first came to India to explore the country’s rich heritage. She returned the following year as an exchange student, and a couple of years later found herself working for an Indian consultancy firm. When asked what prompted her to stay on, Isabelle said, “I love the market dynamics here, working here is so much fun. Anywhere else would seem boring compared to India.” Having cofounded a company, she eventually realised her entrepreneurial dream here and now resides in Goa with her husband.

Isabelle says there are several aspects of life in India that remind her of home. “How we interact with our everyday life is similar in both Germany and India. Separate house slippers to wear at home, the celebration of food and festivals, the importance of friendship…” She feels Germany and India share the same spirit especially in terms of festivities. “We love food and we love celebrating food. There is an entire countdown to Christmas. Every day there is some dinner or get-together,” much like how Indians excitedly countdown to Navratri or Diwali. Franziska, who was born in India to German parents, adds that both the countries exhibit the same kind of passion for their favourite sport. “In India, they support cricket like anything while in Germany it would be football.”

Having lived in India for almost a decade, Isabelle has also noticed some broad similarities in the way children are brought up in the two countries. “We have a saying in South Germany ‘Schaffe Schaffe Hausle baue’ that loosely translates to ‘work, work, work and build a house’. I found that parents here have a similar outlook…to teach their children to work hard. They feel that they’ve fulfilled their duty only once the children have moved out or gotten married. Also, my mother never let me leave the house without a big breakfast. It’s the same here.” The importance given to the care of the family is one similarity that came up again and again in conversations with all German expats.

While most people wouldn’t draw parallels between German and Indian discipline (or lack thereof), Germans married to Indians have found a way to bridge the gap. Take for example, Ilka, who thinks that the famed differences of discipline between the two cultures actually works to her marital advantage. She sees the difference as Germans being highly planning-oriented; while Indians are more flexible in their approach. Ilka and her husband balance each other out in several ways. She says, like most Germans, she too tends to get stressed when her plans don’t work out, but her husband calms her down.

Consequently, Ilka feels India is “so full of life. The social life here is more happening; people smile at you, bond over food and are much more relaxed.” Isabelle, too, can attest to Indians’ friendliness. When asked about an Indian characteristic that makes her feel most at home, she quickly answers “humour.” “Whether it’s a taxi driver or someone I’m meeting professionally, I’ve learnt that it’s easy to lighten the mood here by just cracking a few jokes. Indians love to laugh,” she adds.

Indeed, these Germans-who-never-left as just diehard Indophiles are more Indian than you’d guess at first, having even developed some classic Indian skills with time. Ilka assures us that her husband can’t bargain as well as she does, and that she can even drape a saree on her own.

Isabelle, meanwhile, feels some amount of Indianness has seeped into her because “whenever its raining, my body instantly craves chai and samosa”.

Like the long-settled German expats in India, the German airline, Lufthansa, too has incorporated some quintessential aspects of Indian culture in its service. Recognising the centuries-old cultural affinity between the two countries, Lufthansa now provides a rich experience of Indian hospitality to all flyers on board its flights to and from India. You can expect a greeting of Namaste by an all-Indian crew, Indian food, and popular Indian in-flight entertainment options. And as the video shows, India’s culture and hospitality have been internalized by Lufthansa to the extent that they are More Indian Than You Think. To experience Lufthansa’s hospitality on your next trip abroad, click here.

Play

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Lufthansa as part of their More Indian Than You Think initiative and not by the Scroll editorial team.