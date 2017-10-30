Scroll

Fifa corruption trial: Defendant throat-slashing gestures disrupts witness testimony

The judge confined the defendant with GPS monitoring and no computer or phone access, except to his lawyer.

by 
The Federal Courthouse in Brooklyn where the Fifa corruption trial is heard | DON EMMERT / AFP

A trial exposing rampant corruption in the business of world football ended a day of testimony on Wednesday with a defendant accused of making throat-slashing gestures to intimidate a key witness.

The witness, Alejandro Buzarco, was weeping and appeared visibly distraught as he began his second day of testimony in the Fifa corruption trial in the Brooklyn federal court, prompting the judge to pause the proceedings.

Many in the court assumed Buzarco was upset because a former Argentine football official had committed suicided in Buenos Aires the day before after being implicated in the scandal by the Argentine businessman.

Buzarko, who headed sports marketing firm Torneos y Competencias, had accused Jorge Delhon and another official with a government program that held television rights to Argentine football matches of taking millions of dollars in bribes. Delhon threw himself in the path of a train.

But at the end of the day, the federal prosecutor told the judge that Buzarco reacted as he did because one of the defendants, Manuel Burga, a former head of Peru’s soccer federation, had twice drawn a finger across his neck.

“There has been a new crime committed, intimidation of a witness,” prosecutor Kristin Mace told the judge.

Burga’s lawyer, Bruce Udolf, scoffed at the suggestion: “This is a gentle, big, timid man,” he said. “He was scratching his neck.”

Judge Pamela Chen said she was concerned “this might have been an effort to intimidate the witness” and ordered Burga be confined with GPS monitoring and no computer or phone access, except to his lawyer.

Mega bribes alleged

Burga is on trial along with co-defendants Juan Angel Napout, formerly head of the South American Football Federation and vice president of FIFA, and Jose Maria Marin, the former head of Brazil’s football federation.

Buzarco, who pleaded guilty in November 2015 to racketeering, wire fraud and money laundering conspiracies, detailed how millions of dollars were paid in bribes to secure television rights to major tournaments.

He said Torneos y Competencia and its partners paid Napout $4.5 million, Burga $3.6 million and Marin $2.7 million. Millions more were promised, he said.

All three maintain their innocence.

Buzarco also alleged that his company and Televisa of Mexico and TV Globo of Brazil paid the former head of the Argentine football federation and former first vice president of Fifa, Julio Grondona, a $15 million bribe for television, internet and radio rights to the 2026 and 2030 World Cups.

“The money for JG ended up in subaccounts in the Swiss Bank Julius Baer,” he said.

TV Globo obtained exclusive rights in Brazil for the two World Cups, and Televisa and Torneos got them for the rest of Latin America.

Buzarco further alleged that TV Globo, Televisa, MediaPro of Spain, Full Play, Traffic and Fox Sports paid bribes for football rights to regional tournaments.

He said Datisa – a joint venture between Torneos, Traffic and Full Play – agreed in March 2013 to pay $10 million to Jeffrey Webb, then head of CONCACAF, and Enrique Sanz, its secretary general, for rights to the 2016 Centennial Cup Americas in the United States.

CONCACAF is a confederation of North America, Central American and Caribbean football associations.

Buzarco said he met with Sanz in Zurich in March 2013 to coordinate a schedule of payments for the $10 million.

Fox Sports and the Globo group denied the accusations.

“Any suggestion that Fox Sports knew of or approved of any bribes is emphatically false,” Fox Sports said in a statement.

Globo told Brazilian media it “does not practice or tolerate the payment of bribes” and noted it has not been accused of anything by the US Justice Department.

Buzarco will be cross-examined Thursday by defense lawyers

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

“My body instantly craves chai and samosa”

German expats talk about adapting to India, and the surprising similarities between the two cultures.

The cultural similarities between Germany and India are well known, especially with regards to the language. Linguists believe that Sanskrit and German share the same Indo-Germanic heritage of languages. A quick comparison indeed holds up theory - ratha in Sanskrit (chariot) is rad in German, aksha (axle) in Sanskrit is achse in German and so on. Germans have long held a fascination for Indology and Sanskrit. While Max Müller is still admired for his translation of ancient Indian scriptures, other German intellectuals such as Goethe, Herder and Schlegel were deeply influenced by Kalidasa. His poetry is said to have informed Goethe’s plays, and inspired Schlegel to eventually introduce formal Indology in Germany. Beyond the arts and academia, Indian influences even found their way into German fast food! Indians would recognise the famous German curry powder as a modification of the Indian masala mix. It’s most popular application is the currywurst - fried sausage covered in curried ketchup.

It is no wonder then that German travellers in India find a quite a lot in common between the two cultures, even today. Some, especially those who’ve settled here, even confess to Indian culture growing on them with time. Isabelle, like most travellers, first came to India to explore the country’s rich heritage. She returned the following year as an exchange student, and a couple of years later found herself working for an Indian consultancy firm. When asked what prompted her to stay on, Isabelle said, “I love the market dynamics here, working here is so much fun. Anywhere else would seem boring compared to India.” Having cofounded a company, she eventually realised her entrepreneurial dream here and now resides in Goa with her husband.

Isabelle says there are several aspects of life in India that remind her of home. “How we interact with our everyday life is similar in both Germany and India. Separate house slippers to wear at home, the celebration of food and festivals, the importance of friendship…” She feels Germany and India share the same spirit especially in terms of festivities. “We love food and we love celebrating food. There is an entire countdown to Christmas. Every day there is some dinner or get-together,” much like how Indians excitedly countdown to Navratri or Diwali. Franziska, who was born in India to German parents, adds that both the countries exhibit the same kind of passion for their favourite sport. “In India, they support cricket like anything while in Germany it would be football.”

Having lived in India for almost a decade, Isabelle has also noticed some broad similarities in the way children are brought up in the two countries. “We have a saying in South Germany ‘Schaffe Schaffe Hausle baue’ that loosely translates to ‘work, work, work and build a house’. I found that parents here have a similar outlook…to teach their children to work hard. They feel that they’ve fulfilled their duty only once the children have moved out or gotten married. Also, my mother never let me leave the house without a big breakfast. It’s the same here.” The importance given to the care of the family is one similarity that came up again and again in conversations with all German expats.

While most people wouldn’t draw parallels between German and Indian discipline (or lack thereof), Germans married to Indians have found a way to bridge the gap. Take for example, Ilka, who thinks that the famed differences of discipline between the two cultures actually works to her marital advantage. She sees the difference as Germans being highly planning-oriented; while Indians are more flexible in their approach. Ilka and her husband balance each other out in several ways. She says, like most Germans, she too tends to get stressed when her plans don’t work out, but her husband calms her down.

Consequently, Ilka feels India is “so full of life. The social life here is more happening; people smile at you, bond over food and are much more relaxed.” Isabelle, too, can attest to Indians’ friendliness. When asked about an Indian characteristic that makes her feel most at home, she quickly answers “humour.” “Whether it’s a taxi driver or someone I’m meeting professionally, I’ve learnt that it’s easy to lighten the mood here by just cracking a few jokes. Indians love to laugh,” she adds.

Indeed, these Germans-who-never-left as just diehard Indophiles are more Indian than you’d guess at first, having even developed some classic Indian skills with time. Ilka assures us that her husband can’t bargain as well as she does, and that she can even drape a saree on her own.

Isabelle, meanwhile, feels some amount of Indianness has seeped into her because “whenever its raining, my body instantly craves chai and samosa”.

Like the long-settled German expats in India, the German airline, Lufthansa, too has incorporated some quintessential aspects of Indian culture in its service. Recognising the centuries-old cultural affinity between the two countries, Lufthansa now provides a rich experience of Indian hospitality to all flyers on board its flights to and from India. You can expect a greeting of Namaste by an all-Indian crew, Indian food, and popular Indian in-flight entertainment options. And as the video shows, India’s culture and hospitality have been internalized by Lufthansa to the extent that they are More Indian Than You Think. To experience Lufthansa’s hospitality on your next trip abroad, click here.

Play

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Lufthansa as part of their More Indian Than You Think initiative and not by the Scroll editorial team.