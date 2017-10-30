Sri Lanka in India

In just 11.5 overs, India got a wake-up call for the challenge ahead in South Africa

With all the talk about preparing for South Africa, the Indian top-order got a timely jolt in Kolkata

by 
BCCI

11.5 overs. 71 deliveries. That’s all the cricket we saw at the Eden Gardens on day one of the first Test between India and Sri Lanka. And it might not be an exaggeration to say that those brief minutes under the overcast sky in Kolkata on Thursday produced more exciting cricket than the three Test matches during India’s tour of Sri Lanka earlier this year.

Of course, the conditions played a massive role in that. Sunil Gavaskar joked during the pitch report that it was difficult to tell the difference between the pitch and the outfield. The weather was also perfectly suited for swing bowling. It was almost as if Kolkata was transformed into Durban to help India begin their preparations early for the tour in January.

And when the stumps were drawn at the end of the day with what felt like the hundredth break of play, Suranga Lakmal had provided India with a shock to the system. If you had woken him up in the middle of the night before the match and asked him what his dream figures would be at the close of play on day one if he could bowl only six overs, he wouldn’t have predicted 6-6-0-3.

It was one of those days.

Why was Vijay dropped?

With the rub of the green, pun intended, going Dinesh Chandimal’s way at the toss, there was no surprise to see Sri Lanka run out with a spring in their step. What was surprising, however, was to see Shikhar Dhawan walk out with KL Rahul instead of M Vijay.

Keeping aside the fact that Vijay has been India’s best opener in recent times in conditions where the ball swings and seams, Dhawan’s selection went against the thumb-rule of India’s team selection policy under Virat Kohli.

The captain has repeatedly maintained that if a player misses his place in the XI due to an injury, he will walk back into the side irrespective of the form of the player who replaced him. By that logic alone, most expected Vijay and Rahul to face the new ball and one would have thought the sight of the green pitch would have only reiterated that belief.

As it turned out, both the openers were back in the pavilion after collectively facing 12 balls.

Rahul just accounted for just one of those 12. After seven consecutive 50-plus scores in Tests, he was out for a golden duck with a ball that was unplayable at any given point in a Test series, let alone the very first. Lakmal landed it on a good length, the ball swerved away after pitching and bounced extra for good measure, leaving Rahul very little option but to edge it behind to the ‘keeper.

While Rahul got an unplayable delivery, Dhawan’s dismissal did not come as a surprise. Lahiru Gamage was trying his best from one end to not use the conditions, spraying it wide and banging it short. But bowling from around the wicket, Lakmal kept it full, tempting Dhawan to go for the big drive that would release some pressure. And the left-hander gleefully walked into the trap. The ball seamed back just enough to take the inside edge and clatter the stumps.

Cue: Would Vijay have played that shot under these conditions?

A duck for Kohli

It was then Kohli’s turn to fall for the keep-it-full-let-it-swing ploy of Lakmal as he was caught at the crease, and rapped on the pads. DRS couldn’t save him from getting out for a duck for the second time in Tests in 2017. If not for the ball kissing Cheteshwar Pujara’s off-stump without dislodging it, India would be in deep trouble.

“We are happy to play on wickets like this,” said India’s batting coach Sanjay Bangar after the day’s play. “A team doesn’t really want to play on easy conditions. We challenge ourselves and most players are open to such challenges. We want to continue improving as a team. It was a similar wicket last year, after it was relaid. We played that Test really well and applied ourselves. We are ready for the challenge.”

As things stand, it is still early in the Test match and India have the two batsmen at crease who are best equipped to negotiate these conditions if and when play resumes on Friday. If Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane and the much-vaunted lower order embrace the challenge and take India to a fighting total, there’s no reason why the home side cannot wrestle the momentum back in their favour.

With all the talk about preparing for South Africa, the Indian top-order got a timely jolt of the challenges that lie ahead, as it transpired. If Lakmal can do this on a overcast Thursday afternoon in Kolkata, imagine the havoc the South African pacers could wreak in Cape Town, Centurion or Johannesburg.

While there are no reasons for alarm bells yet, this certainly was a wake-up call.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

“My body instantly craves chai and samosa”

German expats talk about adapting to India, and the surprising similarities between the two cultures.

The cultural similarities between Germany and India are well known, especially with regards to the language. Linguists believe that Sanskrit and German share the same Indo-Germanic heritage of languages. A quick comparison indeed holds up theory - ratha in Sanskrit (chariot) is rad in German, aksha (axle) in Sanskrit is achse in German and so on. Germans have long held a fascination for Indology and Sanskrit. While Max Müller is still admired for his translation of ancient Indian scriptures, other German intellectuals such as Goethe, Herder and Schlegel were deeply influenced by Kalidasa. His poetry is said to have informed Goethe’s plays, and inspired Schlegel to eventually introduce formal Indology in Germany. Beyond the arts and academia, Indian influences even found their way into German fast food! Indians would recognise the famous German curry powder as a modification of the Indian masala mix. It’s most popular application is the currywurst - fried sausage covered in curried ketchup.

It is no wonder then that German travellers in India find a quite a lot in common between the two cultures, even today. Some, especially those who’ve settled here, even confess to Indian culture growing on them with time. Isabelle, like most travellers, first came to India to explore the country’s rich heritage. She returned the following year as an exchange student, and a couple of years later found herself working for an Indian consultancy firm. When asked what prompted her to stay on, Isabelle said, “I love the market dynamics here, working here is so much fun. Anywhere else would seem boring compared to India.” Having cofounded a company, she eventually realised her entrepreneurial dream here and now resides in Goa with her husband.

Isabelle says there are several aspects of life in India that remind her of home. “How we interact with our everyday life is similar in both Germany and India. Separate house slippers to wear at home, the celebration of food and festivals, the importance of friendship…” She feels Germany and India share the same spirit especially in terms of festivities. “We love food and we love celebrating food. There is an entire countdown to Christmas. Every day there is some dinner or get-together,” much like how Indians excitedly countdown to Navratri or Diwali. Franziska, who was born in India to German parents, adds that both the countries exhibit the same kind of passion for their favourite sport. “In India, they support cricket like anything while in Germany it would be football.”

Having lived in India for almost a decade, Isabelle has also noticed some broad similarities in the way children are brought up in the two countries. “We have a saying in South Germany ‘Schaffe Schaffe Hausle baue’ that loosely translates to ‘work, work, work and build a house’. I found that parents here have a similar outlook…to teach their children to work hard. They feel that they’ve fulfilled their duty only once the children have moved out or gotten married. Also, my mother never let me leave the house without a big breakfast. It’s the same here.” The importance given to the care of the family is one similarity that came up again and again in conversations with all German expats.

While most people wouldn’t draw parallels between German and Indian discipline (or lack thereof), Germans married to Indians have found a way to bridge the gap. Take for example, Ilka, who thinks that the famed differences of discipline between the two cultures actually works to her marital advantage. She sees the difference as Germans being highly planning-oriented; while Indians are more flexible in their approach. Ilka and her husband balance each other out in several ways. She says, like most Germans, she too tends to get stressed when her plans don’t work out, but her husband calms her down.

Consequently, Ilka feels India is “so full of life. The social life here is more happening; people smile at you, bond over food and are much more relaxed.” Isabelle, too, can attest to Indians’ friendliness. When asked about an Indian characteristic that makes her feel most at home, she quickly answers “humour.” “Whether it’s a taxi driver or someone I’m meeting professionally, I’ve learnt that it’s easy to lighten the mood here by just cracking a few jokes. Indians love to laugh,” she adds.

Indeed, these Germans-who-never-left as just diehard Indophiles are more Indian than you’d guess at first, having even developed some classic Indian skills with time. Ilka assures us that her husband can’t bargain as well as she does, and that she can even drape a saree on her own.

Isabelle, meanwhile, feels some amount of Indianness has seeped into her because “whenever its raining, my body instantly craves chai and samosa”.

Like the long-settled German expats in India, the German airline, Lufthansa, too has incorporated some quintessential aspects of Indian culture in its service. Recognising the centuries-old cultural affinity between the two countries, Lufthansa now provides a rich experience of Indian hospitality to all flyers on board its flights to and from India. You can expect a greeting of Namaste by an all-Indian crew, Indian food, and popular Indian in-flight entertainment options. And as the video shows, India’s culture and hospitality have been internalized by Lufthansa to the extent that they are More Indian Than You Think. To experience Lufthansa’s hospitality on your next trip abroad, click here.

Play

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Lufthansa as part of their More Indian Than You Think initiative and not by the Scroll editorial team.