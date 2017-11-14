cricket scandal

Former England U-19 cricketer Shiv Thakor found guilty of exposing himself to two women

The Derbyshire all-rounder was labelled as ‘Shifty Shiv’ by one of the victims after he exposed himself through a ‘gap’ in his jogging bottoms.

by 
Facebook/Shiv Thakor

Former England Under-19 cricket captain Shiv Thakor was found guilty by a UK court of exposing himself to two women on a housing estate, reported The Guardian on Wednesday.

The Derbyshire all-rounder was labelled “Shifty Shiv” by one of the victims after he exposed himself through a “gap” in his jogging bottoms, the report said. The 24-year-old was arrested in July after the two offences in Derby on June 12 and June 19.

During a police interrogation, Thakor said that he was already “sexually satisfied” by his “16-year-old girlfriend” and denied committing the offences. Thakor denied exposing himself and intending to cause alarm or distress during a previous hearing as well.

However, he was convicted of both offences and was out on bail until his sentencing on November 24. The district judge Andrew Meachin told Thakor, “I’m in absolutely no doubt both women have given honest evidence to this court. I am satisfied beyond reasonable doubt that you have committed both of these offences.”

A witness to the case gave an account of the encounter and said, “He had jogging bottoms on and he was jogging past.” She said Thakor stopped outside the property before adding, “He had his back to me – I thought he was trying to get himself aroused. I thought in a minute he would go away.” She said she was “100%” certain it was Thakor and that he had exposed himself.

During his evidence, Thakor said, “I have got a tendency, that is almost a running joke, that I tend to rearrange myself both at the front and back during games.”

Thakor was suspended on full pay by Derbyshire after the allegations and has not played since June.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Children's Day is not for children alone

It’s also a time for adults to revisit their childhood.

Pixabay

Most adults look at childhood wistfully, as a time when the biggest worry was a scraped knee, every adult was a source of chocolate and every fight lasted only till the next playtime. Since time immemorial, children seem to have nailed the art of being joyful, and adults can learn a thing or two about stress-free living from them. Now it’s that time of the year again when children are celebrated for...simply being children, and let it serve as a timely reminder for adults to board that imaginary time machine and revisit their childhood. If you’re unable to unbuckle yourself from your adult seat, here is some inspiration.

Start small, by doodling at the back page of your to-do diary as a throwback to that ancient school tradition. If you’re more confident, you could even start your own comic strip featuring people in your lives. You can caricaturise them or attribute them animal personalities for the sake of humour. Stuck in a boring meeting? Draw your boss with mouse ears or your coffee with radioactive powers. Just make sure you give your colleagues aliases.

Pull a prank, those not resulting in revenue losses of course. Prank calls, creeping up behind someone…pull them out from your memory and watch as everyone has a good laugh. Dress up a little quirky for work. It’s time you tried those colourful ties, or tastefully mismatched socks. Dress as your favourite cartoon characters someday – it’s as easy as choosing a ponytail-style, drawing a scar on your forehead or converting a bath towel into a cape. Even dinner can be full of childish fun. No, you don’t have to eat spinach if you don’t like it. Use the available cutlery and bust out your favourite tunes. Spoons and forks are good enough for any beat and for the rest, count on your voice to belt out any pitch. Better yet, stream the classic cartoons of your childhood instead of binge watching drama or news; they seem even funnier as an adult. If you prefer reading before bedtime, do a reread of your favourite childhood book(s). You’ll be surprised by their timeless wisdom.

A regular day has scope for childhood indulgences in every nook and cranny. While walking down a lane, challenge your friend to a non-stop game of hopscotch till the end of the tiled footpath. If you’re of a petite frame, insist on a ride in the trolley as you about picking items in the supermarket. Challenge your fellow gym goers and trainers to a hula hoop routine, and beat ‘em to it!

Children have an incredible ability to be completely immersed in the moment during play, and acting like one benefits adults too. Just count the moments of precious laughter you will have added to your day in the process. So, take time to indulge yourself and celebrate life with child-like abandon, as the video below shows.

Play

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of SBI Life and not by the Scroll editorial team.