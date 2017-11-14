Former England U-19 cricketer Shiv Thakor found guilty of exposing himself to two women

Former England Under-19 cricket captain Shiv Thakor was found guilty by a UK court of exposing himself to two women on a housing estate, reported The Guardian on Wednesday.

The Derbyshire all-rounder was labelled “Shifty Shiv” by one of the victims after he exposed himself through a “gap” in his jogging bottoms, the report said. The 24-year-old was arrested in July after the two offences in Derby on June 12 and June 19.

During a police interrogation, Thakor said that he was already “sexually satisfied” by his “16-year-old girlfriend” and denied committing the offences. Thakor denied exposing himself and intending to cause alarm or distress during a previous hearing as well.

However, he was convicted of both offences and was out on bail until his sentencing on November 24. The district judge Andrew Meachin told Thakor, “I’m in absolutely no doubt both women have given honest evidence to this court. I am satisfied beyond reasonable doubt that you have committed both of these offences.”

A witness to the case gave an account of the encounter and said, “He had jogging bottoms on and he was jogging past.” She said Thakor stopped outside the property before adding, “He had his back to me – I thought he was trying to get himself aroused. I thought in a minute he would go away.” She said she was “100%” certain it was Thakor and that he had exposed himself.

During his evidence, Thakor said, “I have got a tendency, that is almost a running joke, that I tend to rearrange myself both at the front and back during games.”

Thakor was suspended on full pay by Derbyshire after the allegations and has not played since June.