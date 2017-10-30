Sri Lanka in India

‘Happy to play on testing wicket’: Assistant coach Sanjay Bangar is confident India can bounce back

India ended the day at 17/3 on a rain-hit day one of the first Test against Sri Lanka.

by 
India's batsmen, including Virat Kohli (left) and Cheteshwar Pujara, found the going tough on a rain-interrupted opening day of the first Test against Sri Lanka at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Thursday. | DIBYANGSHU SARKAR/AFP

India assistant coach Sanjay Bangar the team looks forward to playing in challenging conditions like it experienced on Thursday at the Eden Gardens, ending at 17/3 on a rain-hit day one of the first Test against Sri Lanka.

Recalling their Test win against New Zealand in Kolkata last year, Bangar said the current Indian side thrives on challenges.

“We are happy to play on wickets like this. A team doesn’t really want to play on easy conditions. We challenge ourselves and most players are open to such challenges. We want to continue improving as a team,” said Bangar after the day’s play in which just 11.5 overs could be bowled due to wet conditions.

“It was a similar wicket last year, after it was relaid. We played the Test really well and applied ourselves. We are ready for the challenge.”

Rain plays spoilsport

Bangar rued that rain interruptions did not help them to consolidate their innings after a bad start.

Only one-hours’ play was possible in two curtailed sessions and Sri Lanka made the most of it with Suranga Lakmal striking thrice without conceding a run in six overs.

“The conditions were pretty tough for batting and what didn’t really help us was we did not get an extended passage for play wherein you had 15-20 overs bowled at a batsman in a particular fashion. It didn’t allow our batsmen to get into a rhythm,” felt Bangar.

Bangar hoped they would bounce back as the match progresses.

“We have got all bases covered as the game goes into fourth and fifth day. There would be dents in the wicket because of the dampness. There will be variable bounce which may come into play. Both spinners are really vital to us. We have got swing and seam and the pace that is required.”

Both the teams also agreed to make use of the floodlights to get maximum out of the day.

“It was similar to a day-night Test. It didn’t seem to be a day Test. At times under such circumstances, playing with a red ball becomes pretty tough. It’s more difficult to pick the red balls.”

Bangar said it’s about grinding out of the situation and respecting the condition.

“The amount of times you are going to get beaten plays on your mind. The best approach is to forget the previous ball and accept that you got beaten on a number of occasions. You may not really play elegantly but you will have to grind it out as those are equally important runs.”

Top 3 not to be blamed

He, however, refused to blame the top three KL Rahul (0), Shikhar Dhawan (8) and Virat Kohli (0).

“You can’t really fault them for shot selections. All credit to Lakmal who put the ball in right place and let the wicket did the rest. He used the conditions that suited him.”

Dhawan got out while trying to break free as he attempted a drive only to drag the ball onto the stumps

“He’s a strokeplayer, he backs himself to play shots and whenever the shots come off it really looks great. At times they can change the course of the match in a matter of 15 overs.

“You want a player like Shikhar to play in his own fashion. Every batsman has individual style of play, we don’t want to curtail their style of play.”

At close, India’s last two specialist batsmen – Cheteshwar Pujara (8) and Ajinkya Rahane (0) – were are at crease.

Bangar said India have quality all-rounders in wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin and Bhuvneshwar Kumar to make the difference towards the end of the innings.

“The quality of all-rounders gives a lot of depth in lower order batting and also bowling option to get 20 wickets in a Test. It has worked well in two and a half seasons and we have won mainly because of our composition,” he said.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

“My body instantly craves chai and samosa”

German expats talk about adapting to India, and the surprising similarities between the two cultures.

The cultural similarities between Germany and India are well known, especially with regards to the language. Linguists believe that Sanskrit and German share the same Indo-Germanic heritage of languages. A quick comparison indeed holds up theory - ratha in Sanskrit (chariot) is rad in German, aksha (axle) in Sanskrit is achse in German and so on. Germans have long held a fascination for Indology and Sanskrit. While Max Müller is still admired for his translation of ancient Indian scriptures, other German intellectuals such as Goethe, Herder and Schlegel were deeply influenced by Kalidasa. His poetry is said to have informed Goethe’s plays, and inspired Schlegel to eventually introduce formal Indology in Germany. Beyond the arts and academia, Indian influences even found their way into German fast food! Indians would recognise the famous German curry powder as a modification of the Indian masala mix. It’s most popular application is the currywurst - fried sausage covered in curried ketchup.

It is no wonder then that German travellers in India find a quite a lot in common between the two cultures, even today. Some, especially those who’ve settled here, even confess to Indian culture growing on them with time. Isabelle, like most travellers, first came to India to explore the country’s rich heritage. She returned the following year as an exchange student, and a couple of years later found herself working for an Indian consultancy firm. When asked what prompted her to stay on, Isabelle said, “I love the market dynamics here, working here is so much fun. Anywhere else would seem boring compared to India.” Having cofounded a company, she eventually realised her entrepreneurial dream here and now resides in Goa with her husband.

Isabelle says there are several aspects of life in India that remind her of home. “How we interact with our everyday life is similar in both Germany and India. Separate house slippers to wear at home, the celebration of food and festivals, the importance of friendship…” She feels Germany and India share the same spirit especially in terms of festivities. “We love food and we love celebrating food. There is an entire countdown to Christmas. Every day there is some dinner or get-together,” much like how Indians excitedly countdown to Navratri or Diwali. Franziska, who was born in India to German parents, adds that both the countries exhibit the same kind of passion for their favourite sport. “In India, they support cricket like anything while in Germany it would be football.”

Having lived in India for almost a decade, Isabelle has also noticed some broad similarities in the way children are brought up in the two countries. “We have a saying in South Germany ‘Schaffe Schaffe Hausle baue’ that loosely translates to ‘work, work, work and build a house’. I found that parents here have a similar outlook…to teach their children to work hard. They feel that they’ve fulfilled their duty only once the children have moved out or gotten married. Also, my mother never let me leave the house without a big breakfast. It’s the same here.” The importance given to the care of the family is one similarity that came up again and again in conversations with all German expats.

While most people wouldn’t draw parallels between German and Indian discipline (or lack thereof), Germans married to Indians have found a way to bridge the gap. Take for example, Ilka, who thinks that the famed differences of discipline between the two cultures actually works to her marital advantage. She sees the difference as Germans being highly planning-oriented; while Indians are more flexible in their approach. Ilka and her husband balance each other out in several ways. She says, like most Germans, she too tends to get stressed when her plans don’t work out, but her husband calms her down.

Consequently, Ilka feels India is “so full of life. The social life here is more happening; people smile at you, bond over food and are much more relaxed.” Isabelle, too, can attest to Indians’ friendliness. When asked about an Indian characteristic that makes her feel most at home, she quickly answers “humour.” “Whether it’s a taxi driver or someone I’m meeting professionally, I’ve learnt that it’s easy to lighten the mood here by just cracking a few jokes. Indians love to laugh,” she adds.

Indeed, these Germans-who-never-left as just diehard Indophiles are more Indian than you’d guess at first, having even developed some classic Indian skills with time. Ilka assures us that her husband can’t bargain as well as she does, and that she can even drape a saree on her own.

Isabelle, meanwhile, feels some amount of Indianness has seeped into her because “whenever its raining, my body instantly craves chai and samosa”.

Like the long-settled German expats in India, the German airline, Lufthansa, too has incorporated some quintessential aspects of Indian culture in its service. Recognising the centuries-old cultural affinity between the two countries, Lufthansa now provides a rich experience of Indian hospitality to all flyers on board its flights to and from India. You can expect a greeting of Namaste by an all-Indian crew, Indian food, and popular Indian in-flight entertainment options. And as the video shows, India’s culture and hospitality have been internalized by Lufthansa to the extent that they are More Indian Than You Think. To experience Lufthansa’s hospitality on your next trip abroad, click here.

Play

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Lufthansa as part of their More Indian Than You Think initiative and not by the Scroll editorial team.