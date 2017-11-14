indian sport

Shagun Chowdhary crowned Women’s Trap champion at Shooting Nationals

Representing ONGC, Chowdhary overcame the challenge from Punjab’s Rajeshwari Kumari to prevail 41-38 in the final.

by 
Shagun Chowdhary via facebook

Shagun Chowdhary bagged the Women’s Trap crown at the 61st National Shooting Championship in Delhi on Friday.

Representing ONGC, Chowdhary, the first Indian woman trap shooter to win an Olympic berth, overcame the challenge from Punjab’s Rajeshwari Kumari to prevail 41-38 in the final.

Defending champion Shreyasi Singh, representing Bihar, finished third with a final round score of 29 on day two of the competitions.

The day began with Shreyasi leading the qualification round. She went on to top the list of qualifiers with a score of 72, while Chowdhary, with 67, qualified third and Rakeshwari shot 62 to qualify in fourth place for the six- woman final.

N Nivetha of Tamil Nadu, who was also one of the finalists in the senior women’s trap, won the Junior Women’s title in the same event shooting 37.

She got the better of Shefali Rajak of Madhya Pradesh in a shoot-off after both had ended the final on the same score.

Delhi’s Soumya Gupta came in third with 26 to claim the bronze medal.

Overall, it was a good day for the states of Punjab and Madhya Pradesh as Rajeshwari led a team comprising Sukhreet Kaur and Inaya Vijaya Singh to claim the women’s team trap gold, while Madhya Pradesh won medals both in the senior and junior women’s team events besides Shefali’s individual silver.

In the men’s trap event, former world champion Manavjit Singh Sandhu continued to lead the qualification field at the end of day two of the competition, shooting 73 out of 75.

Indian internationals – Zoravar Singh Sandhu and Kynan Chenai – were also in line for qualification, standing at third and fourth respectively with scores of 71.

The men’s trap finals will be held on Saturday.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Children's Day is not for children alone

It’s also a time for adults to revisit their childhood.

Pixabay

Most adults look at childhood wistfully, as a time when the biggest worry was a scraped knee, every adult was a source of chocolate and every fight lasted only till the next playtime. Since time immemorial, children seem to have nailed the art of being joyful, and adults can learn a thing or two about stress-free living from them. Now it’s that time of the year again when children are celebrated for...simply being children, and let it serve as a timely reminder for adults to board that imaginary time machine and revisit their childhood. If you’re unable to unbuckle yourself from your adult seat, here is some inspiration.

Start small, by doodling at the back page of your to-do diary as a throwback to that ancient school tradition. If you’re more confident, you could even start your own comic strip featuring people in your lives. You can caricaturise them or attribute them animal personalities for the sake of humour. Stuck in a boring meeting? Draw your boss with mouse ears or your coffee with radioactive powers. Just make sure you give your colleagues aliases.

Pull a prank, those not resulting in revenue losses of course. Prank calls, creeping up behind someone…pull them out from your memory and watch as everyone has a good laugh. Dress up a little quirky for work. It’s time you tried those colourful ties, or tastefully mismatched socks. Dress as your favourite cartoon characters someday – it’s as easy as choosing a ponytail-style, drawing a scar on your forehead or converting a bath towel into a cape. Even dinner can be full of childish fun. No, you don’t have to eat spinach if you don’t like it. Use the available cutlery and bust out your favourite tunes. Spoons and forks are good enough for any beat and for the rest, count on your voice to belt out any pitch. Better yet, stream the classic cartoons of your childhood instead of binge watching drama or news; they seem even funnier as an adult. If you prefer reading before bedtime, do a reread of your favourite childhood book(s). You’ll be surprised by their timeless wisdom.

A regular day has scope for childhood indulgences in every nook and cranny. While walking down a lane, challenge your friend to a non-stop game of hopscotch till the end of the tiled footpath. If you’re of a petite frame, insist on a ride in the trolley as you about picking items in the supermarket. Challenge your fellow gym goers and trainers to a hula hoop routine, and beat ‘em to it!

Children have an incredible ability to be completely immersed in the moment during play, and acting like one benefits adults too. Just count the moments of precious laughter you will have added to your day in the process. So, take time to indulge yourself and celebrate life with child-like abandon, as the video below shows.

Play

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of SBI Life and not by the Scroll editorial team.