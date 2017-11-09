Premier League

North London derby, United’s injury situation and more: What to watch out for in Premier League

Meanwhile Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City are eight points clear at the summit and in danger of disappearing over the horizon.

by 

After the year’s last international break, seven weeks of unbroken Premier League football begin this weekend stretching through December and up to the FA Cup third round in early January.

Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City are eight points clear at the summit and in danger of disappearing over the horizon.

Their closest challengers, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur and defending champions Chelsea, are separated by a single point.

Three points off the top four, both Liverpool and Arsenal – who host derby rivals Tottenham in the weekend’s stand-out fixture – risk being cut adrift.

David Moyes takes charge of West Ham United for the first time at Watford, whose own manager, Marco Silva, is reported to have been approached by managerless Everton.

AFP Sport picks out five pressing issues in the Premier League this weekend:

Can Arsenal turn the north London tide?

Tottenham finished above Arsenal for the first time since 1995 last season and have not tasted defeat against their arch rivals in the league in over three years.

Mauricio Pochettino’s side have continued to shine this season, notably in their recent Champions League victory over Real Madrid, and sit four points above Arsenal in the table.

But Spurs have not won at the Emirates Stadium since November 2010 and Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger believes home advantage could give his team the edge.

“I think Tottenham are a good side, but we have the quality to win this game and that’s what we want to show,” he said.

“At home we have been very strong and our home strength will certainly be vital to decide where we finish at the end of the season.”

Will Sergio Aguero start for Man City?

Manchester City’s 3-1 win over Arsenal prior to the international window suggested it may take an act of God to derail Guardiola’s swashbuckling side.

There was concern for City’s fans after striker Sergio Aguero was reported to have fainted at half-time of Argentina’s friendly against Nigeria in Russia on Tuesday.

But City said Aguero, who recently became the club’s all-time leading scorer, had merely suffered a dizzy spell and he declared himself “set to go” on Thursday after undergoing tests.

Should Pep Guardiola decide to err on the side of caution, Gabriel Jesus could take Aguero’s place up front at Leicester City.

Will Chelsea make a happy return to The Hawthorns?

When Chelsea last played at The Hawthorns, home of West Bromwich Albion, the stadium found itself staging a title party after Michy Batshuayi’s late goal made Antonio Conte’s side champions.

Six months on from that game, Chelsea are one of several leading teams who have been left in Manchester City’s wake.

However, Alvaro Morata’s second-half header brought them an impressive 1-0 win over Manchester United on their most recent outing and they are now just a point off second place.

Can Man United get back in the groove?

Neck-and-neck with Manchester City at the end of September, Manchester United have fallen off the pace after a 0-0 draw at Liverpool and successive away defeats against Huddersfield Town and Chelsea.

But their injury situation appears to be improving, with Marouane Fellaini and Michael Carrick fit again and Phil Jones set to be available despite an injury scare with England.

There are also reports Paul Pogba and long-term absentee Zlatan Ibrahimovic could be on the bench for Saturday’s home game against Newcastle United, which would give Jose Mourinho’s side a major lift.

“I’m determined to return better and stronger than before,” Ibrahimovic said in a promotional interview with Volvo.

“That is my goal and it will happen. There are no other options.”

Is David Moyes the man to save West Ham?

A return of two wins from 11 games having left West Ham United in the relegation zone, the club’s owners took decisive action last week by sacking manager Slaven Bilic.

The man they chose to replace him, David Moyes, was not an obvious choice, having been relegated with Sunderland last season.

“My ambition at the moment is only short-term,” said Moyes. “I have to win games and get us away from the wrong end of the table. The squad is good enough.”

Fixtures

Saturday (1500 GMT unless otherwise stated):

Arsenal v Tottenham Hotspur (1230 GMT), Bournemouth v Huddersfield Town, Burnley v Swansea City, Crystal Palace v Everton, Leicester City v Manchester City, Liverpool v Southampton, Manchester United v Newcastle United (1730 GMT), West Bromwich Albion v Chelsea

Sunday (1600 GMT):

Watford v West Ham United

Monday (2000 GMT):

Brighton and Hove Albion v Stoke City

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Behind the garb of wealth and success, white collar criminals are hiding in plain sight

Understanding the forces that motivate leaders to become fraudsters.

Most con artists are very easy to like; the ones that belong to the corporate society, even more so. The Jordan Belforts of the world are confident, sharp and can smooth-talk their way into convincing people to bend at their will. For years, Harshad Mehta, a practiced con-artist, employed all-of-the-above to earn the sobriquet “big bull” on Dalaal Street. In 1992, the stockbroker used the pump and dump technique, explained later, to falsely inflate the Sensex from 1,194 points to 4,467. It was only after the scam that journalist Sucheta Dalal, acting on a tip-off, broke the story exposing how he fraudulently dipped into the banking system to finance a boom that manipulated the stock market.

Play

In her book ‘The confidence game’, Maria Konnikova observes that con artists are expert storytellers - “When a story is plausible, we often assume it’s true.” Harshad Mehta’s story was an endearing rags-to-riches tale in which an insurance agent turned stockbroker flourished based on his skill and knowledge of the market. For years, he gave hope to marketmen that they too could one day live in a 15,000 sq.ft. posh apartment with a swimming pool in upmarket Worli.

One such marketman was Ketan Parekh who took over Dalaal Street after the arrest of Harshad Mehta. Ketan Parekh kept a low profile and broke character only to celebrate milestones such as reaching Rs. 100 crore in net worth, for which he threw a lavish bash with a star-studded guest-list to show off his wealth and connections. Ketan Parekh, a trainee in Harshad Mehta’s company, used the same infamous pump-and-dump scheme to make his riches. In that, he first used false bank documents to buy high stakes in shares that would inflate the stock prices of certain companies. The rise in stock prices lured in other institutional investors, further increasing the price of the stock. Once the price was high, Ketan dumped these stocks making huge profits and causing the stock market to take a tumble since it was propped up on misleading share prices. Ketan Parekh was later implicated in the 2001 securities scam and is serving a 14-years SEBI ban. The tactics employed by Harshad Mehta and Ketan Parekh were similar, in that they found a loophole in the system and took advantage of it to accumulate an obscene amount of wealth.

Play

Call it greed, addiction or smarts, the 1992 and 2001 Securities Scams, for the first time, revealed the magnitude of white collar crimes in India. To fill the gaps exposed through these scams, the Securities Laws Act 1995 widened SEBI’s jurisdiction and allowed it to regulate depositories, FIIs, venture capital funds and credit-rating agencies. SEBI further received greater autonomy to penalise capital market violations with a fine of Rs 10 lakhs.

Despite an empowered regulatory body, the next white-collar crime struck India’s capital market with a massive blow. In a confession letter, Ramalinga Raju, ex-chairman of Satyam Computers convicted of criminal conspiracy and financial fraud, disclosed that Satyam’s balance sheets were cooked up to show an excess of revenues amounting to Rs. 7,000 crore. This accounting fraud allowed the chairman to keep the share prices of the company high. The deception, once revealed to unsuspecting board members and shareholders, made the company’s stock prices crash, with the investors losing as much as Rs. 14,000 crores. The crash of India’s fourth largest software services company is often likened to the bankruptcy of Enron - both companies achieved dizzying heights but collapsed to the ground taking their shareholders with them. Ramalinga Raju wrote in his letter “it was like riding a tiger, not knowing how to get off without being eaten”, implying that even after the realisation of consequences of the crime, it was impossible for him to rectify it.

It is theorised that white-collar crimes like these are highly rationalised. The motivation for the crime can be linked to the strain theory developed by Robert K Merton who stated that society puts pressure on individuals to achieve socially accepted goals (the importance of money, social status etc.). Not having the means to achieve those goals leads individuals to commit crimes.

Take the case of the executive who spent nine years in McKinsey as managing director and thereafter on the corporate and non-profit boards of Goldman Sachs, Procter & Gamble, American Airlines, and Harvard Business School. Rajat Gupta was a figure of success. Furthermore, his commitment to philanthropy added an additional layer of credibility to his image. He created the American India Foundation which brought in millions of dollars in philanthropic contributions from NRIs to development programs across the country. Rajat Gupta’s descent started during the investigation on Raj Rajaratnam, a Sri-Lankan hedge fund manager accused of insider trading. Convicted for leaking confidential information about Warren Buffet’s sizeable investment plans for Goldman Sachs to Raj Rajaratnam, Rajat Gupta was found guilty of conspiracy and three counts of securities fraud. Safe to say, Mr. Gupta’s philanthropic work did not sway the jury.

Play

The people discussed above have one thing in common - each one of them was well respected and celebrated for their industry prowess and social standing, but got sucked down a path of non-violent crime. The question remains - Why are individuals at successful positions willing to risk it all? The book Why They Do It: Inside the mind of the White-Collar Criminal based on a research by Eugene Soltes reveals a startling insight. Soltes spoke to fifty white collar criminals to understand their motivations behind the crimes. Like most of us, Soltes expected the workings of a calculated and greedy mind behind the crimes, something that could separate them from regular people. However, the results were surprisingly unnerving. According to the research, most of the executives who committed crimes made decisions the way we all do–on the basis of their intuitions and gut feelings. They often didn’t realise the consequences of their action and got caught in the flow of making more money.

Play

The arena of white collar crimes is full of commanding players with large and complex personalities. Billions, starring Damien Lewis and Paul Giamatti, captures the undercurrents of Wall Street and delivers a high-octane ‘ruthless attorney vs wealthy kingpin’ drama. The show looks at the fine line between success and fraud in the stock market. Bobby Axelrod, the hedge fund kingpin, skilfully walks on this fine line like a tightrope walker, making it difficult for Chuck Rhoades, a US attorney, to build a case against him.

If financial drama is your thing, then block your weekend for Billions. You can catch it on Hotstar Premium, a platform that offers a wide collection of popular and Emmy-winning shows such as Game of Thrones, Modern Family and This Is Us, in addition to live sports coverage, and movies. To subscribe, click here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Hotstar and not by the Scroll editorial team.