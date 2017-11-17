ISL kicks off: Can Kerala Blasters break the ATK jinx in the season four opener?

The fourth season of the Indian Super League kicks off where the last one left off with old foes ATK and Kerala Blasters set to go head to head at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi.

The last match played between these two played at the same venue was the ISL 2016 final, which ended with a 4-3 shootout victory as Jewel Raja converted his spot-kick for the visitors, giving ATK the title. In fact, the Blasters’ only victory over ATK came in the very first season of ISL, in 2014.

The defending champions, ATK have two trophies in their cabinet and will look to add to their collection this year. Blasters, on the other hand, will look to break their jinx against the Kolkata outfit.

Along with old rivalries come new faces, as two ex-Manchester United stalwarts in Rene Meulensteen and Teddy Sheringham take charge of the Blasters and ATK units respectively for the first time.

The Blasters have the edge here, given that they have a well-rounded outfit, likely to match any team in the league. The presence of ISL’s all-time highest goalscorer, Iain Hume, will add confidence to their ranks as he gears up to face his old team.

For ATK, the injury-enforced absence of Robbie Keane means that Robin Singh will have to step up to the plate and will most likely be supported by Finnish hitman Njazi Kuqi.

Carl Baker and Jayesh Rane will also miss out through injuries which may see Sheringham opt for a cautious approach in ATK’s opener. Ashutosh Mehta’s fitness remains touch and go as the Englishman may not risk the right-back in the first match.

The Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium is set for a cracker as two teams with aspirations of lifting the title start off with a potential humdinger.

Match facts

Venue: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Kochi

Capacity: 39.368

Time: 8 pm IST.

Last meeting: Kerala Blasters 1 - 1 (3-4 on penalties) ATK, December 18, 2016, at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Kochi

Head-to-head: Matches played: 8. Kerala wins: 1, ATK wins: 5, Draws: 2

Key Battles

Robin Singh vs Sandesh Jhingan

After almost going unsold in the auction, till he was picked by former boss Ashley Westwood in round 12, Robin Singh has a lot to prove after losing his spot in the Indian national team as well. Robbie Keane’s absence provides him with added impetus given that he will be the numero uno striker till the Irishman is back.

Sandesh Jhingan’s stock has never been higher, with the centre-back also being handed the Blasters’ armband, in addition to the Indian captaincy which he had inherited, albeit temporarily during the Tri-Nations Cup in Mumbai. Jhingan will expect to have Robin’s number but with Sheringham in his corner, the striker may have learnt a new trick or two.

CK Vineeth vs Keegan Pereira/Ashutosh Mehta

Kerala’s attacking trio of Dimitar Berbatov, Iain Hume and CK Vineeth is one to envy but the home crowd will throw their weight behind the latter. Vineeth’s entry last season meant that Kerala staged a late-season resurgence to reach the final and the Manjappada will hope for more of the same this season.

Playing on the left wing, he will come up against ATK’s right-back. ‘Ashu’ as he is known, comes off a title-winning season for Aizawl and will be relishing the challenge if he is fit to start. This is also a chance for two players on the fringes of the national team to prove their credentials to Stephen Constantine. Pereira, if he starts, will know all about Vineeth, from their time together at Bengaluru FC.

Expected line-ups

Kerala Blasters: Paul Rachubka; Rino Anto, Nemanja Lakic-Pesic, Sandesh Jhingan, Lalruatthara; Courage Pekuson, Siam Hanghal, Milan Singh; Dimitar Berbatov, Iain Hume, CK Vineeth

ATK: Debjit Majumder; Keegan Pereira, Jordi Montel, Tom Thorpe, Prabir Das; Zequinha, Eugeneson Lyngdoh, Conor Thomas, Bipin Singh; Robin Singh, Njazi Kuqi