ISL kicks off: Can Kerala Blasters break the ATK jinx in the season four opener?

ATK have five victories over the Blasters, including two wins in the 2014 and 2016 finals.

The fourth season of the Indian Super League kicks off where the last one left off with old foes ATK and Kerala Blasters set to go head to head at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi.

The last match played between these two played at the same venue was the ISL 2016 final, which ended with a 4-3 shootout victory as Jewel Raja converted his spot-kick for the visitors, giving ATK the title. In fact, the Blasters’ only victory over ATK came in the very first season of ISL, in 2014.

The defending champions, ATK have two trophies in their cabinet and will look to add to their collection this year. Blasters, on the other hand, will look to break their jinx against the Kolkata outfit.

Along with old rivalries come new faces, as two ex-Manchester United stalwarts in Rene Meulensteen and Teddy Sheringham take charge of the Blasters and ATK units respectively for the first time.

The Blasters have the edge here, given that they have a well-rounded outfit, likely to match any team in the league. The presence of ISL’s all-time highest goalscorer, Iain Hume, will add confidence to their ranks as he gears up to face his old team.

For ATK, the injury-enforced absence of Robbie Keane means that Robin Singh will have to step up to the plate and will most likely be supported by Finnish hitman Njazi Kuqi.

Carl Baker and Jayesh Rane will also miss out through injuries which may see Sheringham opt for a cautious approach in ATK’s opener. Ashutosh Mehta’s fitness remains touch and go as the Englishman may not risk the right-back in the first match.

The Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium is set for a cracker as two teams with aspirations of lifting the title start off with a potential humdinger.

Match facts

Venue: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Kochi

Capacity: 39.368

Time: 8 pm IST.

Last meeting: Kerala Blasters 1 - 1 (3-4 on penalties) ATK, December 18, 2016, at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Kochi

Head-to-head: Matches played: 8. Kerala wins: 1, ATK wins: 5, Draws: 2

Key Battles

Robin Singh vs Sandesh Jhingan

After almost going unsold in the auction, till he was picked by former boss Ashley Westwood in round 12, Robin Singh has a lot to prove after losing his spot in the Indian national team as well. Robbie Keane’s absence provides him with added impetus given that he will be the numero uno striker till the Irishman is back.

Sandesh Jhingan’s stock has never been higher, with the centre-back also being handed the Blasters’ armband, in addition to the Indian captaincy which he had inherited, albeit temporarily during the Tri-Nations Cup in Mumbai. Jhingan will expect to have Robin’s number but with Sheringham in his corner, the striker may have learnt a new trick or two.

CK Vineeth vs Keegan Pereira/Ashutosh Mehta

Kerala’s attacking trio of Dimitar Berbatov, Iain Hume and CK Vineeth is one to envy but the home crowd will throw their weight behind the latter. Vineeth’s entry last season meant that Kerala staged a late-season resurgence to reach the final and the Manjappada will hope for more of the same this season.

Playing on the left wing, he will come up against ATK’s right-back. ‘Ashu’ as he is known, comes off a title-winning season for Aizawl and will be relishing the challenge if he is fit to start. This is also a chance for two players on the fringes of the national team to prove their credentials to Stephen Constantine. Pereira, if he starts, will know all about Vineeth, from their time together at Bengaluru FC.

Expected line-ups

Kerala Blasters: Paul Rachubka; Rino Anto, Nemanja Lakic-Pesic, Sandesh Jhingan, Lalruatthara; Courage Pekuson, Siam Hanghal, Milan Singh; Dimitar Berbatov, Iain Hume, CK Vineeth

ATK: Debjit Majumder; Keegan Pereira, Jordi Montel, Tom Thorpe, Prabir Das; Zequinha, Eugeneson Lyngdoh, Conor Thomas, Bipin Singh; Robin Singh, Njazi Kuqi

“My body instantly craves chai and samosa”

German expats talk about adapting to India, and the surprising similarities between the two cultures.

The cultural similarities between Germany and India are well known, especially with regards to the language. Linguists believe that Sanskrit and German share the same Indo-Germanic heritage of languages. A quick comparison indeed holds up theory - ratha in Sanskrit (chariot) is rad in German, aksha (axle) in Sanskrit is achse in German and so on. Germans have long held a fascination for Indology and Sanskrit. While Max Müller is still admired for his translation of ancient Indian scriptures, other German intellectuals such as Goethe, Herder and Schlegel were deeply influenced by Kalidasa. His poetry is said to have informed Goethe’s plays, and inspired Schlegel to eventually introduce formal Indology in Germany. Beyond the arts and academia, Indian influences even found their way into German fast food! Indians would recognise the famous German curry powder as a modification of the Indian masala mix. It’s most popular application is the currywurst - fried sausage covered in curried ketchup.

It is no wonder then that German travellers in India find a quite a lot in common between the two cultures, even today. Some, especially those who’ve settled here, even confess to Indian culture growing on them with time. Isabelle, like most travellers, first came to India to explore the country’s rich heritage. She returned the following year as an exchange student, and a couple of years later found herself working for an Indian consultancy firm. When asked what prompted her to stay on, Isabelle said, “I love the market dynamics here, working here is so much fun. Anywhere else would seem boring compared to India.” Having cofounded a company, she eventually realised her entrepreneurial dream here and now resides in Goa with her husband.

Isabelle says there are several aspects of life in India that remind her of home. “How we interact with our everyday life is similar in both Germany and India. Separate house slippers to wear at home, the celebration of food and festivals, the importance of friendship…” She feels Germany and India share the same spirit especially in terms of festivities. “We love food and we love celebrating food. There is an entire countdown to Christmas. Every day there is some dinner or get-together,” much like how Indians excitedly countdown to Navratri or Diwali. Franziska, who was born in India to German parents, adds that both the countries exhibit the same kind of passion for their favourite sport. “In India, they support cricket like anything while in Germany it would be football.”

Having lived in India for almost a decade, Isabelle has also noticed some broad similarities in the way children are brought up in the two countries. “We have a saying in South Germany ‘Schaffe Schaffe Hausle baue’ that loosely translates to ‘work, work, work and build a house’. I found that parents here have a similar outlook…to teach their children to work hard. They feel that they’ve fulfilled their duty only once the children have moved out or gotten married. Also, my mother never let me leave the house without a big breakfast. It’s the same here.” The importance given to the care of the family is one similarity that came up again and again in conversations with all German expats.

While most people wouldn’t draw parallels between German and Indian discipline (or lack thereof), Germans married to Indians have found a way to bridge the gap. Take for example, Ilka, who thinks that the famed differences of discipline between the two cultures actually works to her marital advantage. She sees the difference as Germans being highly planning-oriented; while Indians are more flexible in their approach. Ilka and her husband balance each other out in several ways. She says, like most Germans, she too tends to get stressed when her plans don’t work out, but her husband calms her down.

Consequently, Ilka feels India is “so full of life. The social life here is more happening; people smile at you, bond over food and are much more relaxed.” Isabelle, too, can attest to Indians’ friendliness. When asked about an Indian characteristic that makes her feel most at home, she quickly answers “humour.” “Whether it’s a taxi driver or someone I’m meeting professionally, I’ve learnt that it’s easy to lighten the mood here by just cracking a few jokes. Indians love to laugh,” she adds.

Indeed, these Germans-who-never-left as just diehard Indophiles are more Indian than you’d guess at first, having even developed some classic Indian skills with time. Ilka assures us that her husband can’t bargain as well as she does, and that she can even drape a saree on her own.

Isabelle, meanwhile, feels some amount of Indianness has seeped into her because “whenever its raining, my body instantly craves chai and samosa”.

Like the long-settled German expats in India, the German airline, Lufthansa, too has incorporated some quintessential aspects of Indian culture in its service. Recognising the centuries-old cultural affinity between the two countries, Lufthansa now provides a rich experience of Indian hospitality to all flyers on board its flights to and from India. You can expect a greeting of Namaste by an all-Indian crew, Indian food, and popular Indian in-flight entertainment options. And as the video shows, India’s culture and hospitality have been internalized by Lufthansa to the extent that they are More Indian Than You Think. To experience Lufthansa’s hospitality on your next trip abroad, click here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Lufthansa as part of their More Indian Than You Think initiative and not by the Scroll editorial team.