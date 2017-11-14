Vikas Yadav, Dipender Dabas break records at National Junior Athletics Championships

Two more national records were set on Friday on the second and final day of the 33rd National Junior Athletics Championships in Vijaywada.
The record-breaking throw of 74.73m in javelin by Vikas Yadav of Maharashtra helped him clinch gold in boys’ U-16 category. He broke the junior national record of 72.05m of Rohit Yadav of UP, that was established last year in Coimbatore.
In the boys’ U-18 category, shot putter Dipender Dabas of Haryana broke his own national record that he registered in last year’s National Junior Championships. He bettered his 20.63m record with a new mark of 20.99m to clinch the gold.
Sapna Kumari of Jharkhand, with the timing of 14.09s, broke the meet record to win the gold medal in junior women’s U-20 category while R Nithiya of Tamil Nadu bettered the meet record, clocking 14.11s and grabbed the silver medal.
The previous meet record of 14.27s was established by G Gayathri of Tamil Nadu in 2009 in Warangal.
In the youth girls’ U-18 100m hurdles event, Kerala’s Aparna Roy broke the meet record on her way to the gold, clocking 14.01s. G Gayathri held the previous record 14.02s, created in 2008 in Mysore.
Earlier, three new national records were created in various categories on the opening day of the championships.