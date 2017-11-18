Indian Super League

Future hai football? Looks like Kerala Blasters and ATK didn’t receive the ISL’s memo

ATK were marginally the better team, while the hosts struggled on opening night of the Indian Super League’s fourth season in Kochi.

by 
ISL / SPORTZPICS

Kerala Blasters and ATK fought each other to a stalemate 0-0 in the very first game of the fourth edition of the Indian Super League at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi on Friday.

Thrilling as the scoreless draw was, it comprised two of the cleanest sheets that ISL fans are likely to see. Between an opening ceremony and presentation at the end of the match, the only fireworks were on either side of the players tunnel as both teams walked out on to the pitch.

Kerala Blasters were in full strength as Dimitar Berbatov and Iain Hume started up front for the home team. Robbie Keane’s absence forced Teddy Sheringham to start Njazi Kuqi up front, supported by Zequinha, Hitesh Sharma and Rupert Nongrum.

“Both teams took a combined 17 shots, attempted a combined 34 crosses and pumped in 11 corners, but to no avail,” read the ISL’s official match report but the highlights package, tragically named “Story of the Match” could have outpaced a now-in-demand-again two-minute Maggi Noodles packet.

The Kerala Blasters’ motto “Yellow Mein Khelo” clearly had no impact on the 11 in the middle, forcing former Manchester United forward Dimitar Berbatov to drop deep to retrieve the ball at the end of the match, something he did not have to do under Rene Meulensteen’s former boss, Sir Alex Ferguson.

Berbatov, in general, was anonymous in the first half as Meulensteen and Thangboi Singto would have pondered filing a missing-person report at the Kochi police station. ATK were the better team, just about, as Paul Rachubka was forced into an early save and Zequinha hit the Kerala post in the second half.

The home team’s only notable attack came through CK Vineeth, whose shot was well saved by Debjit Majumder. Sheringham was forced to then field Robin Singh as an impact substitute, who had according to reports, impressed the Englishman on the flight to Kochi. Clearly not enough to start, though.

There were some, however, who had cause for celebration.

There were no shortage of amazing performances on the pitch.

Sheringham said, “If it was a boxing match, I think we would’ve won on points.” In that case, both teams deserved the win for knocking viewers out.

Blasters have one week to prepare for their next match at home against Jamshedpur FC. ATK move back to Kolkata to face FC Pune City on the 26th. Let’s hope the teams put the gap to better use than their pre-seasons.

‘Future Hai Football?’ The future can’t come fast enough.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Virat Kohli and Ola come together to improve Delhi's air quality

The onus of curbing air-pollution is on citizens as well

Pexels

A recent study by The Lancet Journal revealed that outdoor pollution was responsible for 6% of the total disease burden in India in 2016. As a thick smog hangs low over Delhi, leaving its residents gasping for air, the pressure is on the government to implement SOS measures to curb the issue as well as introduce long-term measures to improve the air quality of the state. Other major cities like Mumbai, Pune and Kolkata should also acknowledge the gravitas of the situation.

The urgency of the air-pollution crisis in the country’s capital is being reflected on social media as well. A recent tweet by Virat Kohli, Captain of the Indian Cricket Team, urged his fans to do their bit in helping the city fight pollution. Along with the tweet, Kohli shared a video in which he emphasized that curbing pollution is everyone’s responsibility. Apart from advocating collective effort, Virat Kohli’s tweet also urged people to use buses, metros and Ola share to help reduce the number of vehicles on the road.

In the spirit of sharing the responsibility, ride sharing app Ola responded with the following tweet.

To demonstrate its commitment to fight the problem of vehicular pollution and congestion, Ola is launching #ShareWednesdays : For every ​new user who switches to #OlaShare in Delhi, their ride will be free. The offer by Ola that encourages people to share resources serves as an example of mobility solutions that can reduce the damage done by vehicular pollution. This is the fourth leg of Ola’s year-long campaign, #FarakPadtaHai, to raise awareness for congestion and pollution issues and encourage the uptake of shared mobility.

In 2016, WHO disclosed 10 Indian cities that made it on the list of worlds’ most polluted. The situation necessitates us to draw from experiences and best practices around the world to keep a check on air-pollution. For instance, a system of congestion fees which drivers have to pay when entering central urban areas was introduced in Singapore, Oslo and London and has been effective in reducing vehicular-pollution. The concept of “high occupancy vehicle” or car-pool lane, implemented extensively across the US, functions on the principle of moving more people in fewer cars, thereby reducing congestion. The use of public transport to reduce air-pollution is another widely accepted solution resulting in fewer vehicles on the road. Many communities across the world are embracing a culture of sustainable transportation by investing in bike lanes and maintenance of public transport. Even large corporations are doing their bit to reduce vehicular pollution. For instance, as a participant of the Voluntary Traffic Demand Management project in Beijing, Lenovo encourages its employees to adopt green commuting like biking, carpooling or even working from home. 18 companies in Sao Paulo executed a pilot program aimed at reducing congestion by helping people explore options such as staggering their hours, telecommuting or carpooling. After the pilot, drive-alone rates dropped from 45-51% to 27-35%.

It’s the government’s responsibility to ensure that the growth of a country doesn’t compromise the natural environment that sustains it, however, a substantial amount of responsibility also lies on each citizen to lead an environment-friendly lifestyle. Simple lifestyle changes such as being cautious about usage of electricity, using public transport, or choosing locally sourced food can help reduce your carbon footprint, the collective impact of which is great for the environment.

Ola is committed to reducing the impact of vehicular pollution on the environment by enabling and encouraging shared rides and greener mobility. They have also created flat fare zones across Delhi-NCR on Ola Share to make more environment friendly shared rides also more pocket-friendly. To ensure a larger impact, the company also took up initiatives with City Traffic Police departments, colleges, corporate parks and metro rail stations.

Join the fight against air-pollution by using the hashtag #FarakPadtaHai and download Ola to share your next ride.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Ola and not by the Scroll editorial team.