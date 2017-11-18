Indian Super League

Future hai football? Looks like Kerala Blasters and ATK didn’t receive the ISL’s memo

ATK were marginally the better team, while the hosts struggled on opening night of the Indian Super League’s fourth season in Kochi.

by 
ISL / SPORTZPICS

Kerala Blasters and ATK fought each other to a stalemate 0-0 in the very first game of the fourth edition of the Indian Super League at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi on Friday.

Thrilling as the scoreless draw was, it comprised two of the cleanest sheets that ISL fans are likely to see. Between an opening ceremony and presentation at the end of the match, the only fireworks were on either side of the players tunnel as both teams walked out on to the pitch.

Kerala Blasters were in full strength as Dimitar Berbatov and Iain Hume started up front for the home team. Robbie Keane’s absence forced Teddy Sheringham to start Njazi Kuqi up front, supported by Zequinha, Hitesh Sharma and Rupert Nongrum.

“Both teams took a combined 17 shots, attempted a combined 34 crosses and pumped in 11 corners, but to no avail,” read the ISL’s official match report but the highlights package, tragically named “Story of the Match” could have outpaced a now-in-demand-again two-minute Maggi Noodles packet.

The Kerala Blasters’ motto “Yellow Mein Khelo” clearly had no impact on the 11 in the middle, forcing former Manchester United forward Dimitar Berbatov to drop deep to retrieve the ball at the end of the match, something he did not have to do under Rene Meulensteen’s former boss, Sir Alex Ferguson.

Berbatov, in general, was anonymous in the first half as Meulensteen and Thangboi Singto would have pondered filing a missing-person report at the Kochi police station. ATK were the better team, just about, as Paul Rachubka was forced into an early save and Zequinha hit the Kerala post in the second half.

The home team’s only notable attack came through CK Vineeth, whose shot was well saved by Debjit Majumder. Sheringham was forced to then field Robin Singh as an impact substitute, who had according to reports, impressed the Englishman on the flight to Kochi. Clearly not enough to start, though.

There were some, however, who had cause for celebration.

There were no shortage of amazing performances on the pitch.

Sheringham said, “If it was a boxing match, I think we would’ve won on points.” In that case, both teams deserved the win for knocking viewers out.

Blasters have one week to prepare for their next match at home against Jamshedpur FC. ATK move back to Kolkata to face FC Pune City on the 26th. Let’s hope the teams put the gap to better use than their pre-seasons.

‘Future Hai Football?’ The future can’t come fast enough.

