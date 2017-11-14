TENNIS

Andy Murray parts ways with coach Ivan Lendl for the second time

The 30-year-old Scot has enjoyed all of his Grand Slam success under the guidance of the American.

by 
Glyn Kirk/AFP

Former world No 1 Andy Murray announced Friday he has split with coach Ivan Lendl for the second time as he works towards regaining full fitness for the 2018 season.

The 30-year-old Scot has enjoyed all of his Grand Slam success under the guidance of Lendl, securing a second Wimbledon title last year and another Olympic title in the second instalment of their fruitful partnership.

Overall, in his two spells with Lendl, Murray won three Grand Slams, two Olympic golds and reached the top of the rankings in a fearsomely competitive era of men’s tennis featuring Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic.

“I’m thankful to Ivan for all his help and guidance over the years. We’ve had great success and learned a lot as a team,” Murray said on his website.

“My focus now is on getting ready for Australia with the team I have in place and getting back to competing.”

The statement said the decision to end the coaching relationship had been mutual.

Murray, who has missed a big chunk of the current season through injury, will continue to work on his fitness in Miami before heading to Australia ahead of the Australian Open, the first Grand Slam of the year.

“I wish Andy well going forward. We had a great run and a lot of fun,” said Lendl, himself an eight-time Grand Slam winner as a player.

Lendl will continue to work in the field of player development at the US Tennis Association, where his group’s Patrick Kypson recently won his first professional event.

Murray has won just a single title in 2017 after his golden year in 2016.

Injury-ravaged 2017

That came in Dubai in March, while his best Grand Slam performance was reaching the semi-finals of the French Open.

A hip problem ruined his Wimbledon defence and forced him out of the US Open, ultimately ending his season with three months to run.

Murray’s 2012 US Open and 2013 Wimbledon titles came under Lendl and after they split in 2014 he worked with former French player Amelie Mauresmo before reuniting with Lendl in 2016.

The top of the men’s game is currently beset by a glut of injuries to big-name players, with Murray, Djokovic and Stan Wawrinka all missing from the ongoing ATP Finals in London, which Murray won last year.

Murray has slipped to 16th in the world this year.

Nadal pulled out of this year’s tournament after his opening round-robin match.

Murray replaced Djokovic as world number one in November 2016 and held the top spot for 41 weeks before being replaced by Nadal

Murray practised with Austria’s Dominic Thiem for two hours ahead of the ATP Finals last week.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Children's Day is not for children alone

It’s also a time for adults to revisit their childhood.

Pixabay

Most adults look at childhood wistfully, as a time when the biggest worry was a scraped knee, every adult was a source of chocolate and every fight lasted only till the next playtime. Since time immemorial, children seem to have nailed the art of being joyful, and adults can learn a thing or two about stress-free living from them. Now it’s that time of the year again when children are celebrated for...simply being children, and let it serve as a timely reminder for adults to board that imaginary time machine and revisit their childhood. If you’re unable to unbuckle yourself from your adult seat, here is some inspiration.

Start small, by doodling at the back page of your to-do diary as a throwback to that ancient school tradition. If you’re more confident, you could even start your own comic strip featuring people in your lives. You can caricaturise them or attribute them animal personalities for the sake of humour. Stuck in a boring meeting? Draw your boss with mouse ears or your coffee with radioactive powers. Just make sure you give your colleagues aliases.

Pull a prank, those not resulting in revenue losses of course. Prank calls, creeping up behind someone…pull them out from your memory and watch as everyone has a good laugh. Dress up a little quirky for work. It’s time you tried those colourful ties, or tastefully mismatched socks. Dress as your favourite cartoon characters someday – it’s as easy as choosing a ponytail-style, drawing a scar on your forehead or converting a bath towel into a cape. Even dinner can be full of childish fun. No, you don’t have to eat spinach if you don’t like it. Use the available cutlery and bust out your favourite tunes. Spoons and forks are good enough for any beat and for the rest, count on your voice to belt out any pitch. Better yet, stream the classic cartoons of your childhood instead of binge watching drama or news; they seem even funnier as an adult. If you prefer reading before bedtime, do a reread of your favourite childhood book(s). You’ll be surprised by their timeless wisdom.

A regular day has scope for childhood indulgences in every nook and cranny. While walking down a lane, challenge your friend to a non-stop game of hopscotch till the end of the tiled footpath. If you’re of a petite frame, insist on a ride in the trolley as you about picking items in the supermarket. Challenge your fellow gym goers and trainers to a hula hoop routine, and beat ‘em to it!

Children have an incredible ability to be completely immersed in the moment during play, and acting like one benefits adults too. Just count the moments of precious laughter you will have added to your day in the process. So, take time to indulge yourself and celebrate life with child-like abandon, as the video below shows.

Play

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of SBI Life and not by the Scroll editorial team.