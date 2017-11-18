Scroll

India vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test, Day 3: Jadeja falls, India stumble to 127-7

Rain has played spoilsport for the first two days but India still are in big trouble. This page will auto-refresh.

by 
Prashant Bhoot / BCCI / Sportzpics

India 128-8 after 51.2 overs (Bhuvneshwar 0*)

WICKET! When a partnership breaks, it often leads to not just one wicket. The old adage was seen to be true once again. Saha, going for the sweep, managed to get a feather edge onto the ball. The ball bounced off his arm and looped to first slip, who caught it easily. The umpire gave it out but Saha went for the review. No luck for India though. Can India get to 150?

Saha c Mathews b Perera 29 (83b 6x4)

India 127-7 after 51.2 overs (Saha 29*)

WICKET! Big wicket. Jadeja is given out, leg before the wicket, after review. The umpire initially gave him not out but the Sri Lankans went for a review straight away. The partnership was 48 runs – really vital when you consider the state of the game.

Jadeja lbw b Perera 22 (37b 2x4 1x6)

India 122-6 after 50 overs (Saha 25, Jadeja 21)

Stumping missed! Dickwella had an easy chance to stump Saha (who was on 25), the ball didn’t even do too much. But he made a complete mess of it. They could come to regret this. Sri Lanka need to get their head back in the game, they are completely on the defensive here. A wicket would have given them a huge boost at the moment.

India 114-6 after 45 overs (Saha 24, Jadeja 14)

The sun is out and the conditions have eased a little but still India will want as many runs as possible on. The run-rate has increased after Jadeja made his way to the wicket and in a way, that might be a good thing. Saha is playing a very important innings and his knowledge of home conditions must be helping as well.

India 91-6 after 41 overs (Saha 16, Jadeja 1)

8.1 overs, 17 runs, 1 wickets. The session so far. Saha has looked to play a few shots now and that might be the way forward given that only the tail remains. It is also probably the approach that Jadeja will take.

India 79-6 after 37.2 overs (Saha 6*)

WICKET! It sneaked in through the small gap between bat and pad. Gamage got the ball to nip back. Brilliant delivery but Pujara will be cursing himself. The gap, on a wicket with so much movement, is a big mistake.

Pujara b Gamage 52 (117b 10x4)

India 79-5 after 34 overs (Pujara 48, Saha 6)

A bit surprising to see Herath coming in to bowl from the pavilion end. Maybe just to get Lakmal back to his preferred end. But a poor delivery – angled on the legs – which Pujara helped along... saw the Indian batsman get one of his finest fifties – 52 off 108 balls including 10 fours.

Pitch report

The pitch still has a healthy covering of grass. There are also footmarks that the batsmen will have to contend with. It’s hard to say what will be a decent total but India need to get as much as possible. Pujara is batting on 47 off 102 balls and giving him company is Wriddhiman Saha on 6 off 22 balls.

“Pujara is a batsman who has a grip of every condition when he goes out to bat. The way he bats nowadays... It was probably one of the best 47 runs I’ve seen from Pujara over a period of last 2 or 3 years” - R Sridhar, Indian team’s fielding coach.

These words probably best describe the impact Pujara’s innings has had on all those watching. He played for time and succeeded where others failed. At close of play on Day 2, India were 74/5 after 32.5 overs.

Will we see the tailenders give him the support he deserves? Will we see Pujara save the day? Will Sri Lanka run through the rest of the line-up quickly or will the rain gods have the final say?

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
