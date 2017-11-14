Badminton

After giving China Open a miss, world No 2 K Srikanth to skip Hong Kong Super Series as well

The 25-year-old had pulled out of the China Open Super Series Premier after his doctor advised him a week’s rest following a muscle strain.

After missing the China Open, Kidambi Srikanth has now decided to give next week’s Hong Kong Super Series a miss to be in the best shape for the Dubai Super Series Final in December.

“Srikanth is much better. The injury has almost healed. But we wanted to ensure that he is 100 per cent before he plays a tournament, not even 90 per cent, so we decided to give him another week’s time rest. We want him to be very good in the tournament he plays,” India physio C Kiran was quoted as saying.

The World No 2 Indian holds the numero uno status in the Destination Dubai ranking and will carry India’s title hopes after being in rampaging form this season, where he won four titles after reaching five finals.

Sameer Verma still recovering

Among others, recovering from a shoulder injury, Sameer Verma too will sit out of the Hong Kong Open, while Ajay Jayaram had earlier pulled out of the tournament as he is recuperating from a hamstring injury.

Sameer had suffered a shoulder injury during the training and had pulled out of the Denmark Open, French Open and National Championship.

“My injury has healed and I am going through the rehabilitation now. I will start my rigorous on-court training next month,” said Sameer, who had won the Syed Modi Grand Prix Gold in January this year.

“I hope to regain my full fitness before the PBL (Premier Badminton League),” said the 23-year-old from Dhar.

Meanwhile, Singapore Open champion B Sai Praneeth will be back in action at Hong Kong Open after resting for a week.

“I had skipped the China Open to take rest. I will play in Hong Kong. The team is leaving today,” he said.

