Ranji Trophy round-up: Ishant sends reminder to selectors with fiery spell, Pandey scores double ton

Ishant Sharma gave a timely reminder to the selectors with a hostile spell of fast bowling as Delhi reduced Maharashtra to 59/8 after scoring a healthy 419 in the first innings of a Ranji Trophy group D encounter.

Despite more than 40 overs of play being lost, Delhi have a fair chance of finishing the match by third day with visitors till 360 runs in arrears.

With Bhuvneshwar Kumar not playing the second Test due to his marriage, Ishant has a fair chance of making it to the playing XI after doing his hard yards in the Ranji Trophy.

He now has 18 wickets in his fourth game and bowled enough number of overs in more or less batting friendly wickets.

He literally intimidated the Maharashtra batsmen with his pace and bounce with IPL specialist Rahul Tripathi’s poor technique against red ball being thoroughly exposed. His figures of 6-2-14-3 is a testimony to the damage he inflicted on the psyche of the Maharashtra batsman.

Getting the ball to rear up from three quarter, Ishant first had Ruturaj Gaikwad (0) nicking one to Rishabh Pant behind the stumps.

In his next over, it was Murtaza Trunkwala (2) who edged one to Manan Sharma in the slip cordon.

Ishant’s new ball partner Navdeep Saini then removed rival skipper Ankit Bawne (2), who cut one uppishly to Lalit Yadav at point to make it 10 for 3.

Tripathi, who was one of the finds of last IPL then had a harrowing time facing Ishant’s third over.

Unlike IPl, where he could plonk his front foot and smash anything across the line, the right-hander looked scared as he was seen shuffling towards leg-stump, clearly uncomfortable while facing Ishant’s pace.

Tripathi had a release shot – backfoot punch through covers but Ishant angled one and he guided it to Rana at gully leaving Maharashtra in total disarray at 14/4.

Rohit Motwani (23) and Naushad Sheikh (12) then added 37 runs before the veteran keeper was dismissed by Saini.

There was a short break due to bad light but once play resumed, Maharashtra lost three quick wickets to Yadav (2/2) and Manan Sharma (1/4) for addition of only seven runs.

In another Group A game, Manish Pandey smashed 238 as Karnataka reached 642/7 against Uttar Pradesh.

Brief Scores (Group A):

Delhi 1st Innings 419 (Nitish Rana 174, Rishabh Pant 99, Lalit Yadav 52, Satyajeet Bachchav 4/87) vs Maharashtra 1st innings 59/8 (Ishant Sharma 3/14, Lalit Yadav 2/2, Navdeep Saini 2/21).

Hyderabad 1st innings 326 (BP Sandeep 84, Ambati Rayudu 83, Akash Bhandari 71, Arup Das 5/112) vs Assam 1st Innings 136 (Gokul Sharma 39, Mohammed Mudassir 5/36) & 36/2 f/o.

Karnataka 642/7 (Dega Nishcal 195, Manish Pandey 238, Mayank Agarwal 90, Karun Nair 62, Imtiaz Ahmed 3/101) vs UP.

Jagadeesan, Yomahesh keep TN in the hunt

Tamil Nadu wicketkeeper-batsman N Jagadeesan (94*) put on 115 runs for the unbroken sixth wicket with V Yomahesh (44*) to take Tamil Nadu to 191/6 on the second day in a Group C match.

In a must win match, the visitors were struggling at 76/6 with Madhya Pradesh’s opening attack of Ishwar Pandey and Puneet Datey, who both finished with identical figures of three for 36, running through the much vaunted batting lineup.

Datey struck early by sending back Tamil Nadu captain Abhinav Mukund, having him bowled for five. Three balls later, he dismissed Vijay Shankar for a duck, to leave Tamil Nadu at 19/2.

Pandey then took out B Aparajith and M S Washington Sundar. B Indrajith fell after a defiant 25, followed by Malolan Rangarajan.

Opener Jagadeesan, who had retired hurt, returned to the middle and mounted a spirited fightback with Yomahesh.

The team still trails by 73 runs and the onus would be on the duo to help secure a lead.

Brief scores (Group C):

Madhya Pradesh 264 all out in 90.1 overs (Ankit Sharma 77, Ankit Dane 63, Ishwar Pandey 29, K Vignesh 4/32, M Mohammed 3/67) vs Tamil Nadu 191/6 in 67 overs (N Jagadeesan 94*, V Yomahesh 44*, Ishwar Pandey 3/36, P Datey 3/36).

Mumbai 332 all out in 132 overs (Prithvi Shaw 114, Siddhesh Lad 86, Dhawal Kulkarni 50*, Abhishek Nayar 35, B Ayyappa 4/110, KV Sasikanth 3/61) vs Andhra Pradesh 74/2 in 33 overs (Ricky Bhui 29*).

Baroda 503 all out in 137.4 overs (Kedar Devdhar 104, NA Rathva 115*, Vishnu Solanki 109, Deepak Hooda 51; Basant Mohanty 5/85) vs Odisha 64/2 in 32 overs.

Saurashtra take 7-run lead over Kerala

Robin Uthappa hit 86 as Saurashtra managed to take a slender seven-run first innings lead over Kerala, scoring 232 all out on the second day of their Group B match.

After bundling out Kerala for 225, Saurashtra struggled to post 232 before their first innings folded.

At stumps, Kerala were 69/1 in their second innings with Jalaj Saxena unbeaten on 29 and Rohan Prem on 27.

Resuming on 37/0, overnight batsman Uthappa, starting on 20, went on to score 86 off 120 deliveries studded with 10 boundaries and five sixes.

Uthappa’s partner Snell Patel added 33 runs to his last night’s score of 16 before falling for a 78-ball 49, including eight fours. The two added 107 runs for the opening wicket.

After Patel’s departure, Uthappa continued to score runs in the company of Avi Barot (7).

But Barot’s dismissal triggered a collapse and Saurashtra lost six wickets for just an addition of 34 runs.

Lower down the order, Jay Chauhan (30 not out) and Jaydev Unadkat (26) steadied the boat, putting on 45 runs to take the Saurashtra’s score past 220-run mark.

Eventually Saurashtra could take only seven-run lead. For Kerala, Sijomon Joseph finished with figures of four for 43 while Basil Thampi chipped in with three for 36.

Brief scores (Group B):

Kerala: 225 & 69/1 in 19 overs vs Saurashtra 1st innings: 232 all out in 78.5 overs (Robin Uthappa 86, Snell Patel 49; Sijomon Joseph 4/43, Basil Thampi 3/36).

Rajasthan 1st innings: 153 vs Gujarat 1st innings: 450/3 (Priyank Panchal 152, Parthiv Patel 119*, Bhargav Merai 110).

Haryana 1st innings: 184 (Amit Mishra 41, Himanshu Rana 35; Ram Dayal 5/57, Mohammed Mudhasir 4/56) vs J&K 1st innings: 175/7 in 53 overs (Ahmed Bandy 67).

Harbhajan remains wicketless

Openers Abhishek Raman and Abhimanyu Easwaran wore down Punjab bowling with patient centuries as Bengal dominated proceedings to reach 309 for 3 on the second day of their group D encounter.

Left-handed Raman remained unbeaten 149 and added 222 with India prospect Easwaran (117) for the opening stand. Bengal currently enjoy a lead of 162 runs and would be hoping to atleast consolidate it to 250 runs.

Raman, who got his maiden hundred this season played 286 balls hitting 15 boundaries and a six in the process. Easwaran, who is national selector’s radar showed enormous patience playing 215 balls with 11 boundaries and a six.

Bengal had a mini collapse after Easwaran’s dismissal as Sudeep Chatterjee (4) and Manoj Tiwary (4) were out in quick succession.

However Raman carried on calmly in company of Shreevats Goswami (29 batting) adding 67 runs for the unbroken fourth wicket stand.

None of the Punjab bowlers could make an impact as the Bengal openers played them with ease.

Veteran off-spinner Harbhajan Singh (0/69 in 17 overs) did not trouble the batsmen much on his first-class comeback as he could only bowl a single maiden over.

The Bengal duo used their feet well to negotiate the veteran spinner’s deliveries.

Brief Scores (Group D):

Punjab 1st Innings 147 vs Bengal 1st Innings 309/3 (Abhishek Raman 149*, Abhimanyu Easwaran 117, Shreevats Goswami 29*; Harbhajan Singh 0/69).

Goa 1st innings 239 vs Vidarbha 1st Innings 199/2 (Sanjay Ramaswamy 87, Wasim Jaffer 70).

Chattisgarh 1st Innings 130 & 24/0 vs Services 1st Innings 272 (Vikas Hathwala 76; Shahnawaz Hussain 5/59).