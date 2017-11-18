‘What can I do if rivals don't want to fight?’: Sushil Kumar unperturbed by hat-trick of walkovers

Two-time Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar on Saturday brushed aside the hat-tricks of walkovers en-route his gold at National Wrestling championship, stating that the situation was beyond his control.

“If my opponents are not ready to fight, what could I have possibly done in such circumstances,” Sushil told media persons after winning gold in the most bizarre manner at the National championship.

Some of Sushil’s opponents touched his feet to pay respect while conceding their bouts and referee termed it as “our tradition”.

When asked about it, Sushil replied: “Every sportsperson respects their seniors but when two wrestlers are fighting it out on a mat, they are equals. But this is a completely different matter that a grappler does not want to fight it out against the opposition.”

Back in action after three years, Sushil battled for just 2 minutes and 33 seconds in total on the mat as he fought only two of his initial round bouts before three of his opponents – in the quarterfinal, semifinal and final – gave him a walk over.

With people questioning the merit of his victory, a nonchalant Sushil said: “Controversy has always followed me wherever I have gone.”

Dhankar, Khatri win gold

Amit Dhankar and Mausam Khatri bagged the gold medal in their respective weight categories of men’s freestyle on the third and final day of National Wrestling championship.

Other big names in the Indian wrestling circle such as Rahul Aware (61kg), Jitender (79kg), Somvir (92kg) and Sumit (125kg) also finished on top of the podium.

Rio Olympic bronze medallist Sakshi’s husband, Satyawart Kadian, meanwhile, settled for a bronze. He went down 1-3 to the eventual gold medallist, Khatri, in the semifinals.

Khatri defeated Rubeljeet in the final to claim the yellow metal in men’s 97kg freestyle.

Dhankar got the better of Arun Kumar in the final of 70kg to emerge triumphant.

Meanwhile, Haryana team clinched the top honours in all three categories – men’s, women’s and greco-roman.

RESULTS:

Men’s Freestyle

61kg: Rahul Aware (gold), Sharvan (Silver), Harful& Sonafa (Bronze).

70kg: Amit Dhankar (Gold), Arun Kr (Silver), Vinod Kr & Vikas (Bronze).

79kg: Jitender (Gold), Veerdev Gulia (Silver), Amit & Kautuk (Bronze).

92kg: Somvir (Gold), Ajruddin (Silver), Jonny & Gopal Yadav (Bronze).

97kg: Mausam Khatri (Gold), Rubaljit Singh (Silver), Ravi Barot & Satyvart Kadian (Bronze).

125kg: Sumit (Gold), Hitender (Silver), Gurpal Singh & Satender (Bronze).

Team championhsip:

Men’s Freestyle: 1st - Haryana (84 Points), 2nd - RSPB (78 Points) & 3rd - SSCB (49 Points).

Women’s Wrestling: 1st - Haryana (91 Points), 2nd - RSPB (87 Points) & 3rd - UP (69 Points).

Greco Roman: 1st - Haryana (85 points), 2nd - SSCB (74 Points) & 3rd - RSPB (74 Points).