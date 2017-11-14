Women’s Youth Boxing Championships: India assured of two medals without throwing a punch

Guwahati: Hosts India received an early boost heading into the women’s World youth and junior championships as they came up lucky in the tournament draw held on Saturday. Neha Yadav (+81) and Anupama in the 81 kg category got byes to earn direct entry into the semi-finals and were thereby were assured of a medal.
Neetu (48 kg) and Jyoti (51 kg) also progressed to the next round after being handed byes. This also means that India have managed to better their previous edition’s performance – a lone bronze in 2015 – even before throwing a punch.
One of India’s brightest prospects, Niharika Gonella (75 kg) also got a first-round bye and will face either England’s Georgia O’Connor or China’s Yu Xiuteng in the quarter-finals.
USA’s Heaven Garcia, a favourite in the 51 kg category, was also handed a first round bye and so did Turkey’s Sahin Sueda, who entered the semi-finals of the +81 category. Yadav and Anupama, though, will have their task cut out as they will face opponents from 2015 champions Russia and heavyweights Kazakhstan respectively.
Balkan Youth International Championship gold medallists Shashi Chopra (57 kg) and Sakshi (54 kg) will cross swords with Uzbekistan’s Durdonakhon Rakhmatova and China’s Liu Xia respectively in their opening round bouts.
In-form local girl Ankushita Boro (64 kg), who claimed silver medals at the Balkan Youth International Championship and the Ahmet Comert International, will go toe to toe with Turkey’s Cagla Aluc in her opening contest.