I would certainly love to see India and Pakistan playing, says FIH president Narinder Batra

On Saturday, during the Hockey 5s National Championship, Hockey India decided to experiment with mixed-gender teams facing each other in an exhibition tournament at the Balewadi Stadium, Pune.
Each team should contain at least four women players and five men players. A minimum of two women players have to be on the turf at any given point of time. The 5-a-side concept is being seen as a potential format to expand the game’s reach. Watching on the sidelines was International Hockey Federation (FIH) president Narinder Batra.
Touted as format to get more people involved and expand the sport, Batra said, “The idea is to get everyone involved. The idea is to get both men and women to play together. You get both the genders involved and your following increases as well. The reason behind getting it in India was the viewership of the Olympics. Hockey had around 525 million viewers across the world but about 285 million was India. If more than 50% was India that means that only 12% of the population watched hockey. We need numbers because sports are going commercial,” said Batra.
He, however, ruled out the possibility of this innovative format being looked as an alternative to the regular 11-a-side competition. “Has T20 affected one-day cricket? Has Futsal affected football? Has beach volleyball affected volleyball? I don’t think so. The idea is to get more and more people involved. It can be a weekend game, a club game or a community game,” said Batra.
India vs Pakistan? A wish for now
However, another way to get people to watch hockey is to see India take on Pakistan. “As FIH president I would certainly love to see India and Pakistan playing and increasing the viewership. But to sort out the India and Pakistan problem I think more needs to happen between both the federations. Whatever their issues are, they need to resolve it. FIH is always ready to support them,” said Batra.
“All FIH events, whether it is a neutral venue or a non-neutral venues, you are bound to play. If you walkout out an international tournament, you could face a two-year ban. But for non-FIH events, it is for both the countries to decide. FIH cannot force both of them. Up to my time there was a big dispute, now it is for both of them to sort it out,” said Batra, who was the president of Hockey India till November 2016 before he was elected FIH president.
Indian hockey’s recent run
On India’s recent success in the Asia Cup, where both the men’s and women’s team won the tournament, Batra said, “When I was president of Hockey India, I didn’t want to see India playing anywhere except the semi-finals. That was my message to them. My main aim was that from Asia Cup onwards, there is nothing less than playing the semi-final. On a good day you can play the finals on not a good day you can be playing for third or fourth spot.”
He also backed former India captain Sardar Singh, who was recently dropped for the World Hockey League Final to come good given his caliber. “To be honest, the Sardar Singh I know still has the potential to be at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Sardar Singh is a big potential player for India,” said Batra.
Behind the garb of wealth and success, white collar criminals are hiding in plain sight
Understanding the forces that motivate leaders to become fraudsters.
Most con artists are very easy to like; the ones that belong to the corporate society, even more so. The Jordan Belforts of the world are confident, sharp and can smooth-talk their way into convincing people to bend at their will. For years, Harshad Mehta, a practiced con-artist, employed all-of-the-above to earn the sobriquet “big bull” on Dalaal Street. In 1992, the stockbroker used the pump and dump technique, explained later, to falsely inflate the Sensex from 1,194 points to 4,467. It was only after the scam that journalist Sucheta Dalal, acting on a tip-off, broke the story exposing how he fraudulently dipped into the banking system to finance a boom that manipulated the stock market.
In her book ‘The confidence game’, Maria Konnikova observes that con artists are expert storytellers - “When a story is plausible, we often assume it’s true.” Harshad Mehta’s story was an endearing rags-to-riches tale in which an insurance agent turned stockbroker flourished based on his skill and knowledge of the market. For years, he gave hope to marketmen that they too could one day live in a 15,000 sq.ft. posh apartment with a swimming pool in upmarket Worli.
One such marketman was Ketan Parekh who took over Dalaal Street after the arrest of Harshad Mehta. Ketan Parekh kept a low profile and broke character only to celebrate milestones such as reaching Rs. 100 crore in net worth, for which he threw a lavish bash with a star-studded guest-list to show off his wealth and connections. Ketan Parekh, a trainee in Harshad Mehta’s company, used the same infamous pump-and-dump scheme to make his riches. In that, he first used false bank documents to buy high stakes in shares that would inflate the stock prices of certain companies. The rise in stock prices lured in other institutional investors, further increasing the price of the stock. Once the price was high, Ketan dumped these stocks making huge profits and causing the stock market to take a tumble since it was propped up on misleading share prices. Ketan Parekh was later implicated in the 2001 securities scam and is serving a 14-years SEBI ban. The tactics employed by Harshad Mehta and Ketan Parekh were similar, in that they found a loophole in the system and took advantage of it to accumulate an obscene amount of wealth.
Call it greed, addiction or smarts, the 1992 and 2001 Securities Scams, for the first time, revealed the magnitude of white collar crimes in India. To fill the gaps exposed through these scams, the Securities Laws Act 1995 widened SEBI’s jurisdiction and allowed it to regulate depositories, FIIs, venture capital funds and credit-rating agencies. SEBI further received greater autonomy to penalise capital market violations with a fine of Rs 10 lakhs.
Despite an empowered regulatory body, the next white-collar crime struck India’s capital market with a massive blow. In a confession letter, Ramalinga Raju, ex-chairman of Satyam Computers convicted of criminal conspiracy and financial fraud, disclosed that Satyam’s balance sheets were cooked up to show an excess of revenues amounting to Rs. 7,000 crore. This accounting fraud allowed the chairman to keep the share prices of the company high. The deception, once revealed to unsuspecting board members and shareholders, made the company’s stock prices crash, with the investors losing as much as Rs. 14,000 crores. The crash of India’s fourth largest software services company is often likened to the bankruptcy of Enron - both companies achieved dizzying heights but collapsed to the ground taking their shareholders with them. Ramalinga Raju wrote in his letter “it was like riding a tiger, not knowing how to get off without being eaten”, implying that even after the realisation of consequences of the crime, it was impossible for him to rectify it.
It is theorised that white-collar crimes like these are highly rationalised. The motivation for the crime can be linked to the strain theory developed by Robert K Merton who stated that society puts pressure on individuals to achieve socially accepted goals (the importance of money, social status etc.). Not having the means to achieve those goals leads individuals to commit crimes.
Take the case of the executive who spent nine years in McKinsey as managing director and thereafter on the corporate and non-profit boards of Goldman Sachs, Procter & Gamble, American Airlines, and Harvard Business School. Rajat Gupta was a figure of success. Furthermore, his commitment to philanthropy added an additional layer of credibility to his image. He created the American India Foundation which brought in millions of dollars in philanthropic contributions from NRIs to development programs across the country. Rajat Gupta’s descent started during the investigation on Raj Rajaratnam, a Sri-Lankan hedge fund manager accused of insider trading. Convicted for leaking confidential information about Warren Buffet’s sizeable investment plans for Goldman Sachs to Raj Rajaratnam, Rajat Gupta was found guilty of conspiracy and three counts of securities fraud. Safe to say, Mr. Gupta’s philanthropic work did not sway the jury.
The people discussed above have one thing in common - each one of them was well respected and celebrated for their industry prowess and social standing, but got sucked down a path of non-violent crime. The question remains - Why are individuals at successful positions willing to risk it all? The book Why They Do It: Inside the mind of the White-Collar Criminal based on a research by Eugene Soltes reveals a startling insight. Soltes spoke to fifty white collar criminals to understand their motivations behind the crimes. Like most of us, Soltes expected the workings of a calculated and greedy mind behind the crimes, something that could separate them from regular people. However, the results were surprisingly unnerving. According to the research, most of the executives who committed crimes made decisions the way we all do–on the basis of their intuitions and gut feelings. They often didn’t realise the consequences of their action and got caught in the flow of making more money.
The arena of white collar crimes is full of commanding players with large and complex personalities. Billions, starring Damien Lewis and Paul Giamatti, captures the undercurrents of Wall Street and delivers a high-octane ‘ruthless attorney vs wealthy kingpin’ drama. The show looks at the fine line between success and fraud in the stock market. Bobby Axelrod, the hedge fund kingpin, skilfully walks on this fine line like a tightrope walker, making it difficult for Chuck Rhoades, a US attorney, to build a case against him.