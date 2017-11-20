Indian hockey

Hockey India’s own Chak De! experiment with men and women playing together gets thumbs up

Maharashtra beat Karnataka 4-3 in the final of India’s first ever mixed-gender hockey tournament.

by 
Hockey India

Remember the scene from Chakh De India, where Shahrukh Khan’s character Kabir Khan’s motley crew of women hockey players face off against the India senior men’s team just to get a green light to travel to the World Cup?

While a full women’s team taking on a men’s side is a concept unlikely to occur in the real world anytime soon, women playing competitive hockey alongside men might just become a regular phenomenon in the next few years if Hockey India has its way.

In a unique move, national hockey body gave this Chak De scene their own twist. On Saturday, HI organised an exhibition tournament for mixed-gender teams as part of the Hockey 5s National Chamionship at the Balewadi Stadium in Pune.

Eight teams comprising four women players competed in a one-of-its-kind event. Held under the aegis of the national hockey body and with the backing of the international hockey federation, teams from Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Jharkhand, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Maharashtra took to the field as they battled it out to emerge maiden winners of this unique event.

Play

Each team had to field two women players in a five-a-side contest. Not only were women playing alongside men, but had to sometime tussle with male players from the opposite team. Both set of players were playing such a contest for the first time. There were adjustments being made by all. For those watching from the stands, it was a unique experience that seemed odd at first but soon grew on.

It is a feeling that was shared by most female players who participated in the tournament. National team players like skipper Rani Rampal to vice-captain and goalkeeper Savita Punia participated in the event and most gave it a thumbs up, acknowledging that the format might just work if given time.

Image Credit: Hockey India
Image Credit: Hockey India

“It should work. Whenever you begin something, the start is always difficult,” said Rampal, who featured in team Haryana. Even though they lost to Karnataka 2-3 in the semi-final, Rampal backed the format to empower Indian hockey.

“People will ask questions like ‘what are they doing’ ‘this can’t be implemented’ but till we don’t continue with the process it definitely won’t work. We should continue with this and see whether it will better hockey or not. You can’t take a call whether it will work or not in the first attempt,” added Rampal, who recently led the team to victory in the Asia Cup.

Benefit for women players

Speaking to most players, female or otherwise, the consensus was clear that the format has hit a chord.

Rampal believes that the format will benefit women’s hockey immensely as it will improve their fitness and strength. “When you play against a men’s team you have to use more strength and have to play with more focus. Like I am a striker and hence I need strength to receive the ball and hold it when a man is pushing you for the ball. You have to be mentally prepared for it, then you can handle it better,” she said.

Male players and coaches, all of whom were men, took to the format sportingly and felt the format could bring more than just amusement for some.

Image Credit: Hockey India
Image Credit: Hockey India

“Women will benefit from this because they will play tougher hockey when they face other women teams. When you play with a men’s team, you have to be more tough,” said Harpal Singh, captain of team Haryana.

Harpal was backed by Punjab coach Avtar Singh as well. “The game is a bit faster when the men play it. So you have to increase your fitness. This will also develop your personality. Interaction is very important,” said Avtar.

Learning curve

From adjusting to increased speed and strength requirements to co-ordination, most women players admitted that there was learning curve involved.

“Indoor hockey, especially mixed, is completely different,” said Rampal. “There is a difference of co-ordination. There is a difference of speed between men and women players. This is the first time we have played liked this and hence that is why it felt so different. If we work on this on a daily basis then it will definitely become better,” she added.

Despite these differences, most believe it is just a matter of time before skills are sharpened and women match the men on the field.

Image Credit: Hockey India
Image Credit: Hockey India

“At the national camp we train with boys but they aren’t the men’s team,” said Punia. “Over here the scenario is different because men will shoot at triple the speed. For a goalkeeper like me, it is a matter of strengthening the basics and only then we can stop the goal. If the ball is fast we might miss it now, but if our basics are strong then we can stop it,” Punia added.

The women players, though, felt playing alongside faster players automatically pushes one to increase one speed.

“Boys are faster than women no doubt but when you play against them, you increase your speed as well,” said India women’s defender Gurjit Singh. “We can learn a lot from each other and it is beneficial for both,” she added.

Injury concerns

Bodily harm or injury concerns are a major issue as most players feel men might come too hard on the women playing for the opposite team.

“There is a huge possibility of injury because the men push hard,” said Rampal. “It is natural for them. I was scared because next year is very crucial for us. So everyone hopes they don’t get injured. Sometimes you get injured that threaten your career or put you out for a year. Even during a game I was tackled by one of the men and I just stopped. I didn’t want to injure my ankle or fall,” she added.

Avtar, though, feels right preparation will take of such worries as well.

“Injury is part of any sport. It depends how you prepare yourself and save yourself from injuries. It depends on your fitness completely,” said Avtar.

However, the mutual belief is that the men, for now, do take it easy when they face the women. “Men have the sense of how to tackle a woman athlete when they play I believe. The coach told us that the men will mark the men and women will mark the women opposition players. It was really amazing to be honest,” said Punia.

“I am sure the boys were hesitant because they didn’t want to hurt the girls. You can obviously tackle a female player if you think she is mounting an attacking play, but I believe the male players from your own team will try to protect her at the same time. If this format is played regularly, the co-ordination is bound to improve,” Punia added.

Eventually, it’s all about training, feels Rampal. “Women’s athletes will slowly understand the technique of the men’s team and slow them down,” she said. “We will understand how to tackle them in a game. It was very exciting. We have never played such a game of hockey in our career.”

In the end, Hockey Maharashtra beat Hockey Karnataka 4-3 in the final to win the mixed-gender tournament.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Behind the garb of wealth and success, white collar criminals are hiding in plain sight

Understanding the forces that motivate leaders to become fraudsters.

Most con artists are very easy to like; the ones that belong to the corporate society, even more so. The Jordan Belforts of the world are confident, sharp and can smooth-talk their way into convincing people to bend at their will. For years, Harshad Mehta, a practiced con-artist, employed all-of-the-above to earn the sobriquet “big bull” on Dalaal Street. In 1992, the stockbroker used the pump and dump technique, explained later, to falsely inflate the Sensex from 1,194 points to 4,467. It was only after the scam that journalist Sucheta Dalal, acting on a tip-off, broke the story exposing how he fraudulently dipped into the banking system to finance a boom that manipulated the stock market.

Play

In her book ‘The confidence game’, Maria Konnikova observes that con artists are expert storytellers - “When a story is plausible, we often assume it’s true.” Harshad Mehta’s story was an endearing rags-to-riches tale in which an insurance agent turned stockbroker flourished based on his skill and knowledge of the market. For years, he gave hope to marketmen that they too could one day live in a 15,000 sq.ft. posh apartment with a swimming pool in upmarket Worli.

One such marketman was Ketan Parekh who took over Dalaal Street after the arrest of Harshad Mehta. Ketan Parekh kept a low profile and broke character only to celebrate milestones such as reaching Rs. 100 crore in net worth, for which he threw a lavish bash with a star-studded guest-list to show off his wealth and connections. Ketan Parekh, a trainee in Harshad Mehta’s company, used the same infamous pump-and-dump scheme to make his riches. In that, he first used false bank documents to buy high stakes in shares that would inflate the stock prices of certain companies. The rise in stock prices lured in other institutional investors, further increasing the price of the stock. Once the price was high, Ketan dumped these stocks making huge profits and causing the stock market to take a tumble since it was propped up on misleading share prices. Ketan Parekh was later implicated in the 2001 securities scam and is serving a 14-years SEBI ban. The tactics employed by Harshad Mehta and Ketan Parekh were similar, in that they found a loophole in the system and took advantage of it to accumulate an obscene amount of wealth.

Play

Call it greed, addiction or smarts, the 1992 and 2001 Securities Scams, for the first time, revealed the magnitude of white collar crimes in India. To fill the gaps exposed through these scams, the Securities Laws Act 1995 widened SEBI’s jurisdiction and allowed it to regulate depositories, FIIs, venture capital funds and credit-rating agencies. SEBI further received greater autonomy to penalise capital market violations with a fine of Rs 10 lakhs.

Despite an empowered regulatory body, the next white-collar crime struck India’s capital market with a massive blow. In a confession letter, Ramalinga Raju, ex-chairman of Satyam Computers convicted of criminal conspiracy and financial fraud, disclosed that Satyam’s balance sheets were cooked up to show an excess of revenues amounting to Rs. 7,000 crore. This accounting fraud allowed the chairman to keep the share prices of the company high. The deception, once revealed to unsuspecting board members and shareholders, made the company’s stock prices crash, with the investors losing as much as Rs. 14,000 crores. The crash of India’s fourth largest software services company is often likened to the bankruptcy of Enron - both companies achieved dizzying heights but collapsed to the ground taking their shareholders with them. Ramalinga Raju wrote in his letter “it was like riding a tiger, not knowing how to get off without being eaten”, implying that even after the realisation of consequences of the crime, it was impossible for him to rectify it.

It is theorised that white-collar crimes like these are highly rationalised. The motivation for the crime can be linked to the strain theory developed by Robert K Merton who stated that society puts pressure on individuals to achieve socially accepted goals (the importance of money, social status etc.). Not having the means to achieve those goals leads individuals to commit crimes.

Take the case of the executive who spent nine years in McKinsey as managing director and thereafter on the corporate and non-profit boards of Goldman Sachs, Procter & Gamble, American Airlines, and Harvard Business School. Rajat Gupta was a figure of success. Furthermore, his commitment to philanthropy added an additional layer of credibility to his image. He created the American India Foundation which brought in millions of dollars in philanthropic contributions from NRIs to development programs across the country. Rajat Gupta’s descent started during the investigation on Raj Rajaratnam, a Sri-Lankan hedge fund manager accused of insider trading. Convicted for leaking confidential information about Warren Buffet’s sizeable investment plans for Goldman Sachs to Raj Rajaratnam, Rajat Gupta was found guilty of conspiracy and three counts of securities fraud. Safe to say, Mr. Gupta’s philanthropic work did not sway the jury.

Play

The people discussed above have one thing in common - each one of them was well respected and celebrated for their industry prowess and social standing, but got sucked down a path of non-violent crime. The question remains - Why are individuals at successful positions willing to risk it all? The book Why They Do It: Inside the mind of the White-Collar Criminal based on a research by Eugene Soltes reveals a startling insight. Soltes spoke to fifty white collar criminals to understand their motivations behind the crimes. Like most of us, Soltes expected the workings of a calculated and greedy mind behind the crimes, something that could separate them from regular people. However, the results were surprisingly unnerving. According to the research, most of the executives who committed crimes made decisions the way we all do–on the basis of their intuitions and gut feelings. They often didn’t realise the consequences of their action and got caught in the flow of making more money.

Play

The arena of white collar crimes is full of commanding players with large and complex personalities. Billions, starring Damien Lewis and Paul Giamatti, captures the undercurrents of Wall Street and delivers a high-octane ‘ruthless attorney vs wealthy kingpin’ drama. The show looks at the fine line between success and fraud in the stock market. Bobby Axelrod, the hedge fund kingpin, skilfully walks on this fine line like a tightrope walker, making it difficult for Chuck Rhoades, a US attorney, to build a case against him.

If financial drama is your thing, then block your weekend for Billions. You can catch it on Hotstar Premium, a platform that offers a wide collection of popular and Emmy-winning shows such as Game of Thrones, Modern Family and This Is Us, in addition to live sports coverage, and movies. To subscribe, click here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Hotstar and not by the Scroll editorial team.