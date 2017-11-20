Hockey India’s own Chak De! experiment with men and women playing together gets thumbs up

Remember the scene from Chakh De India, where Shahrukh Khan’s character Kabir Khan’s motley crew of women hockey players face off against the India senior men’s team just to get a green light to travel to the World Cup?

While a full women’s team taking on a men’s side is a concept unlikely to occur in the real world anytime soon, women playing competitive hockey alongside men might just become a regular phenomenon in the next few years if Hockey India has its way.

In a unique move, national hockey body gave this Chak De scene their own twist. On Saturday, HI organised an exhibition tournament for mixed-gender teams as part of the Hockey 5s National Chamionship at the Balewadi Stadium in Pune.

Eight teams comprising four women players competed in a one-of-its-kind event. Held under the aegis of the national hockey body and with the backing of the international hockey federation, teams from Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Jharkhand, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Maharashtra took to the field as they battled it out to emerge maiden winners of this unique event.

Each team had to field two women players in a five-a-side contest. Not only were women playing alongside men, but had to sometime tussle with male players from the opposite team. Both set of players were playing such a contest for the first time. There were adjustments being made by all. For those watching from the stands, it was a unique experience that seemed odd at first but soon grew on.

It is a feeling that was shared by most female players who participated in the tournament. National team players like skipper Rani Rampal to vice-captain and goalkeeper Savita Punia participated in the event and most gave it a thumbs up, acknowledging that the format might just work if given time.

Image Credit: Hockey India

“It should work. Whenever you begin something, the start is always difficult,” said Rampal, who featured in team Haryana. Even though they lost to Karnataka 2-3 in the semi-final, Rampal backed the format to empower Indian hockey.

“People will ask questions like ‘what are they doing’ ‘this can’t be implemented’ but till we don’t continue with the process it definitely won’t work. We should continue with this and see whether it will better hockey or not. You can’t take a call whether it will work or not in the first attempt,” added Rampal, who recently led the team to victory in the Asia Cup.

Benefit for women players

Speaking to most players, female or otherwise, the consensus was clear that the format has hit a chord.

Rampal believes that the format will benefit women’s hockey immensely as it will improve their fitness and strength. “When you play against a men’s team you have to use more strength and have to play with more focus. Like I am a striker and hence I need strength to receive the ball and hold it when a man is pushing you for the ball. You have to be mentally prepared for it, then you can handle it better,” she said.

Male players and coaches, all of whom were men, took to the format sportingly and felt the format could bring more than just amusement for some.

Image Credit: Hockey India

“Women will benefit from this because they will play tougher hockey when they face other women teams. When you play with a men’s team, you have to be more tough,” said Harpal Singh, captain of team Haryana.

Harpal was backed by Punjab coach Avtar Singh as well. “The game is a bit faster when the men play it. So you have to increase your fitness. This will also develop your personality. Interaction is very important,” said Avtar.

Learning curve

From adjusting to increased speed and strength requirements to co-ordination, most women players admitted that there was learning curve involved.

“Indoor hockey, especially mixed, is completely different,” said Rampal. “There is a difference of co-ordination. There is a difference of speed between men and women players. This is the first time we have played liked this and hence that is why it felt so different. If we work on this on a daily basis then it will definitely become better,” she added.

Despite these differences, most believe it is just a matter of time before skills are sharpened and women match the men on the field.

Image Credit: Hockey India

“At the national camp we train with boys but they aren’t the men’s team,” said Punia. “Over here the scenario is different because men will shoot at triple the speed. For a goalkeeper like me, it is a matter of strengthening the basics and only then we can stop the goal. If the ball is fast we might miss it now, but if our basics are strong then we can stop it,” Punia added.

The women players, though, felt playing alongside faster players automatically pushes one to increase one speed.

“Boys are faster than women no doubt but when you play against them, you increase your speed as well,” said India women’s defender Gurjit Singh. “We can learn a lot from each other and it is beneficial for both,” she added.

Injury concerns

Bodily harm or injury concerns are a major issue as most players feel men might come too hard on the women playing for the opposite team.

“There is a huge possibility of injury because the men push hard,” said Rampal. “It is natural for them. I was scared because next year is very crucial for us. So everyone hopes they don’t get injured. Sometimes you get injured that threaten your career or put you out for a year. Even during a game I was tackled by one of the men and I just stopped. I didn’t want to injure my ankle or fall,” she added.

Avtar, though, feels right preparation will take of such worries as well.

“Injury is part of any sport. It depends how you prepare yourself and save yourself from injuries. It depends on your fitness completely,” said Avtar.

However, the mutual belief is that the men, for now, do take it easy when they face the women. “Men have the sense of how to tackle a woman athlete when they play I believe. The coach told us that the men will mark the men and women will mark the women opposition players. It was really amazing to be honest,” said Punia.

“I am sure the boys were hesitant because they didn’t want to hurt the girls. You can obviously tackle a female player if you think she is mounting an attacking play, but I believe the male players from your own team will try to protect her at the same time. If this format is played regularly, the co-ordination is bound to improve,” Punia added.

Eventually, it’s all about training, feels Rampal. “Women’s athletes will slowly understand the technique of the men’s team and slow them down,” she said. “We will understand how to tackle them in a game. It was very exciting. We have never played such a game of hockey in our career.”

In the end, Hockey Maharashtra beat Hockey Karnataka 4-3 in the final to win the mixed-gender tournament.