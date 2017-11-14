Indian athletics

National Junior Athletics: Amoj Jacob breaks decade old national record for U20 boys in 400m

The Delhi sprinter clocked a time of 46.59s in Vijaywada.

AFI

Delhi’s Amoj Jacob shattered an 11-year-old national record to win the junior boys’ U20 400m event while two more records fell on the third day of the 33rd National Junior Athletics Championships at the Acharya Nagarjuna University athletics ground in Vijaywada on Saturday.

Amoj clocked 46.59s to better Virender Pank’s timing of 46.99s set in 2006. Haryana’s Harsh Kumar (46.99s) also bettered the meet record to clinch silver while Gaurav (47.62s), also from Haryana, bagged the bronze.

“I wanted to check my timings, so this was an important championship for me. I want to run under 45 seconds next year. The experience from the World Championships has helped a lot,” said Amoj who had competed with the seniors at the IAAF Worlds Championships in August this year and was part of 4X400m Indian relay team.

Meanwhile, Poonam Jakhar from Haryana broke her own national record in the girls’ U18 hammer throw. She bettered her previous national record of 54.66m to 58.23m. Maharashtra’s Sneha Jadhav (51.69m) won the silver while Medha M (51.08m) of Tamil Nadu bagged the bronze medal.

In girls’ U18 pole vault, Kerala’s Nivya Antony also broke her own national record clearing a height of 3.55m. Her previous record was 3.40m, which she registered in Bangkok earlier this year. Silver medallist Sathaya (Tamil Nadu) also equalled the 3.40m record. V Kavya (3.05m) of Tamil Nadu settled for the bronze medal.

In boys’ U16 100m sprint, Delhi’s Nisar Ahmad set a new national record of 10.85s. He broke the previous record of 11.01s registered in the name AS Arun of Tamil Nadu since 2013. Rahul Sharma (11.05s) of UP won the silver while Maharashtra’s Karan Hegiste (11.11s) settled for the bronze medal.

Other results (finals only):

Youth girls’ U18 100m: 1. Daneshwari (Karnataka) 12.23s, 2. Rajashree Prasad (WB) 12.28s, 3. M. Santra Terasa Martin (TN) 12.34s

Youth boys’ U18 100m: 1. Gurinderveer Singh (AFI-Punjab) 10.83s, 2 Anmol (Delhi) 10.97s, 3. Swasthik (Karnataka) 11.09s

Girls’ U16 100m: 1. J Deepthi (Telangana) 12.63s, Sowmiya (TN) 12.71s, 3. Anu Joseph (Kerala) 12.75s

Girls’ U14 100m: 1. Srushthi Shetty (Maharashtra) 12.74s, 2. Neole Anna Cornelo (Karnataka) 12.76s, 3. Simran Kaur (Chandigarh) 13.17s

Boys’ U14 100m: 1. Roshan Kumar (Bihar) 11.48s, 2. Aman Khokhar (UP) 11.49s, 3. N Akelaan (TN) 11.81s

Youth girls’ U18 400m: 1. D Jyothikasri (AP) 56.52s, 2. Rachna (Haryana) 57.03s, 3. Roshini (TN) 57.32s

Youth boys’ U18 400m: 1. Nihal Joel W (Karnataka) 48.16s, 2. D Srikanth (Telangana) 48.64s, 3. Jashanpreet Singh (AFI-Punjab) 49.12s

Youth girls’ U18 shot put: 1. Paramjot Kaur (AFI-Punjab) 14.84m, 2. Poorna Raorane (Maharashtra) 14.39m, 3. Yogita (Haryana) 14.39m

