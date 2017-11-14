Premier League

Chelsea heap pressure on Tony Pulis and West Bromwich Albion with crushing 4-0 win

Eden Hazard scored two goals for the Blues to spearhead the rout.

by 
Chelsea FC

Chelsea cruised to a 4-0 victory at West Bromwich Albion in the Premier League on Saturday with two-goal Eden Hazard leading the way.

The Belgian played a key role in Alvaro Morata’s 17th-minute opener before scoring the champions’ second and fourth goals as they won without needing to reach top gear at The Hawthorns.

Marcos Alonso also found the net for Antonio Conte’s side, who left West Brom head coach Tony Pulis fighting to save his job after a display of lethargic defending.

Chelsea’s win came despite unrest involving defender David Luiz, who was back in the squad as an unused substitute after being omitted for the 1-0 victory over Manchester United.

For Pulis, a run of just two wins in 21 league games leaves him fighting to save his job, with fans calling for his head.

West Brom started brightly and troubled Chelsea with three early crosses from right wing-back Matt Phillips.

He headed home with the aid of a fumble from goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, whose blushes were spared by an offside flag.

A weaving, counter-attacking run from Jay Rodriguez offered further encouragement for West Brom, but after he angled a pass towards Rondon, Cesar Azpilicueta read the danger well and snuffed it out.

Chelsea first showed in the 14th minute when Tiemoue Bakayoko collected the ball on the edge of the area, turned away from Gareth McAuley and dispatched a shot that was deflected behind.

Just three minutes later the Blues were ahead, although the home fans were unhappy with the nature of the goal. With the hosts considering putting the ball out of play after Hazard went down nursing an injury, the Belgium winger rejoined the play and fashioned a shooting chance.

He drew a save from goalkeeper Ben Foster, but Morata reacted quickest to turn home the rebound.

Marcos Alonzo then dragged an effort wide of the target as Chelsea sniffed blood. The second goal arrived on 23 minutes thanks to a sublime touch by Morata and some awful Albion defending.

They were caught square as the striker flicked a Cesc Fabregas pass into the path of Hazard, who rounded Foster to score.

After appearing shellshocked in the immediate aftermath of the goals, West Brom applied a little pressure, with Jake Livermore firing over the crossbar and Ahmed Hegazi heading just wide from a Gareth Barry corner.

But it was 3-0 seven minutes before the interval, with West Brom showing signs of capitulation. Hazard added their fourth goal on 62 minutes when West Brom switched off again at the back.

The Chelsea number 10 controlled a difficult high ball before stepping away from Hegazi and McAuley and curling a shot past Foster.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Children's Day is not for children alone

It’s also a time for adults to revisit their childhood.

Pixabay

Most adults look at childhood wistfully, as a time when the biggest worry was a scraped knee, every adult was a source of chocolate and every fight lasted only till the next playtime. Since time immemorial, children seem to have nailed the art of being joyful, and adults can learn a thing or two about stress-free living from them. Now it’s that time of the year again when children are celebrated for...simply being children, and let it serve as a timely reminder for adults to board that imaginary time machine and revisit their childhood. If you’re unable to unbuckle yourself from your adult seat, here is some inspiration.

Start small, by doodling at the back page of your to-do diary as a throwback to that ancient school tradition. If you’re more confident, you could even start your own comic strip featuring people in your lives. You can caricaturise them or attribute them animal personalities for the sake of humour. Stuck in a boring meeting? Draw your boss with mouse ears or your coffee with radioactive powers. Just make sure you give your colleagues aliases.

Pull a prank, those not resulting in revenue losses of course. Prank calls, creeping up behind someone…pull them out from your memory and watch as everyone has a good laugh. Dress up a little quirky for work. It’s time you tried those colourful ties, or tastefully mismatched socks. Dress as your favourite cartoon characters someday – it’s as easy as choosing a ponytail-style, drawing a scar on your forehead or converting a bath towel into a cape. Even dinner can be full of childish fun. No, you don’t have to eat spinach if you don’t like it. Use the available cutlery and bust out your favourite tunes. Spoons and forks are good enough for any beat and for the rest, count on your voice to belt out any pitch. Better yet, stream the classic cartoons of your childhood instead of binge watching drama or news; they seem even funnier as an adult. If you prefer reading before bedtime, do a reread of your favourite childhood book(s). You’ll be surprised by their timeless wisdom.

A regular day has scope for childhood indulgences in every nook and cranny. While walking down a lane, challenge your friend to a non-stop game of hopscotch till the end of the tiled footpath. If you’re of a petite frame, insist on a ride in the trolley as you about picking items in the supermarket. Challenge your fellow gym goers and trainers to a hula hoop routine, and beat ‘em to it!

Children have an incredible ability to be completely immersed in the moment during play, and acting like one benefits adults too. Just count the moments of precious laughter you will have added to your day in the process. So, take time to indulge yourself and celebrate life with child-like abandon, as the video below shows.

Play

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of SBI Life and not by the Scroll editorial team.