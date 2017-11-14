After winning Delhi half marathon, Nitendra Rawat fires salvo at Athletics Federation of India

Nitendra Singh Rawat, who clinched gold in the Indian men’s race of the Delhi Half Marathon, today said that his win proved a point to the Athletics Federation of India which did not include him among the national campers.
Rawat has not been included in the national camp for the preparation of next year’s Commonwealth and Asian Games as the AFI felt that his recent performances were not up to the mark.
“I have come here to prove a point. I am not being considered for national camp and am training alone in Ranikhet at my army unit (Kumaon Regimen),” he said.
“Today, I have proved a point that I am fit and am still a top distance runner in the country,” he told reporters after winning the half marathon race in a new course record of one hour, three minutes and 53 seconds.
31-year-old Rawat was one of the Indian trio that took part in the Rio Olympics but he finished a disappointing 84th. “I have not being given any reason why I was not called for the national camp. It is tough to train alone outside the camp,” he added.
AFI Secretary C K Valson told PTI that Rawat’s performance was not up to the mark in the last one year or so and that’s why he was left out of the national camp.
“Rawat’s performance was not up to the mark after the Rio Olympics. That was the reason why the coaches recommended that he be left out of the camp. So, he is not being called for the national camp,” Valson said.